7 Frozen Burgers That Taste Better Than Fast Food

Is there anything better than a nice, juicy hamburger from the fast food drive-thru? Well, yes, actually. You can get an even better burger, in quality, taste, and value, from the freezer section of your local grocery store. While most fast food burgers are loaded with additives and not-so-great quality beef, frozen burgers are generally more natural and pure. Here are the best frozen burgers that beat drive-thrus, ranked.

365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Whole Foods store brand, 365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties, nails it with this organic, grass-fed option that is “juicy, flavorful, and high-quality” according to one shopper. The patties “cooks up perfectly” on the grill or stovetop. “These grass-fed burgers are delicious,” adds another. “I have tried some other brands and I prefer these.”

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, available in the freezer section of Costco, are another solid option. The one-third pound frozen patties are made out of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties, endorsed by Shaq himself, are sold at Walmart, and shoppers claim they are the GOAT of burgers. “I smoke and grill all week long. I’ve tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They’re JUICY! They don’t shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these,” one writes.

Good & Gather Angus Beef Patties

If you prefer grass-fed meat, Target’s Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer a juicy, slightly sizzled taste with higher-quality meat. The in-house burgers are a great value for the taste. “Great flavor and the cook up nicely,” writes one shopper, while another adds they “aren’t greasy and don’t shrink when grilled.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties

With a meaty texture and smoky finish, these are one of the few meatless options that fool your taste buds, according to shoppers. “It’s amazing how close the Beyond burger patties taste like real hamburgers. In contrast, for anyone who’s tried the Gardein burgers know that it’s just the opposite. As a vegetarian, I highly recommend these!” one writes. Another shopper calls them “legendary” and praises their amazingness. “I have carnivores in my circle who say this is pretty good.”

Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties

Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties are pre-cooked and flame-grilled, delivering fast-food-style char with way more real beef flavor. “These are perfection – taste like they just came off the grill,” writes one shopper. Another agrees they “provide the meaty grilled meat taste” even when microwave-cooked.

Bubba Burger Angus Beef Burgers

Thick, juicy, and rich in flavor, Bubba Burger Beef Patties are the gold standard for frozen burgers that beat the drive-thru. The only ingredient? USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste,” the brand states on its website. And, when you cook them, they develop a crust that tastes like it came off a backyard grill.