 Skip to content

7 Frozen Burgers That Taste Better Than Fast Food

These juicy frozen burgers are beating fast-food drive-thrus on flavor and quality.
Avatar for Leah Groth
By
Published on July 30, 2025 | 12:00 PM

Is there anything better than a nice, juicy hamburger from the fast food drive-thru? Well, yes, actually. You can get an even better burger, in quality, taste, and value, from the freezer section of your local grocery store. While most fast food burgers are loaded with additives and not-so-great quality beef, frozen burgers are generally more natural and pure. Here are the best frozen burgers that beat drive-thrus, ranked.

365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Whole Foods Market, Beef Burger Grass Fed Organic Frozen
Amazon

Whole Foods store brand, 365 Organic Grass-Fed Beef Patties, nails it with this organic, grass-fed option that is “juicy, flavorful, and high-quality” according to one shopper. The patties “cooks up perfectly” on the grill or stovetop. “These grass-fed burgers are delicious,” adds another. “I have tried some other brands and I prefer these.”

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties

Costco Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties
Costco

Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties, available in the freezer section of Costco, are another solid option. The one-third pound frozen patties are made out of 80% lean, 20% fat grass-fed beef and nothing else. “Great find at Costco…. 100% grass-fed, 80% lean 20% fat, beef patties. Only $25.99, which equals a little over $5 per pound. Not bad at all. Check these out next time you go to Costco!” one TikToker recently confirmed.

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties
Walmart

Meat District SHAQ 100% Angus Half Pound Beef Patties, endorsed by Shaq himself, are sold at Walmart, and shoppers claim they are the GOAT of burgers. “I smoke and grill all week long. I’ve tried every frozen burger and these are INCREDIBLE!!! My husband and I are big into burgers so we were hoping for something finally good. We were tired of the cheap frozen bubba burgers people have made at bbqs. These are smoky. They’re JUICY! They don’t shrink down and they have the meatiest flavor. We are legit eating them for leftovers and we rarely do that unless we are making truffle burgers. RUN to get these,” one writes.

10 Healthiest Restaurant Burgers in America

Good & Gather Angus Beef Patties

All Natural 85/15 Beef Burger Patties - Frozen
Target

If you prefer grass-fed meat, Target’s Good & Gather All-Natural Beef Patties offer a juicy, slightly sizzled taste with higher-quality meat. The in-house burgers are a great value for the taste. “Great flavor and the cook up nicely,” writes one shopper, while another adds they “aren’t greasy and don’t shrink when grilled.”

Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties

Beyond Meat Cookout Classic Plant-Based Burger Patties
Target

With a meaty texture and smoky finish, these are one of the few meatless options that fool your taste buds, according to shoppers. “It’s amazing how close the Beyond burger patties taste like real hamburgers. In contrast, for anyone who’s tried the Gardein burgers know that it’s just the opposite. As a vegetarian, I highly recommend these!” one writes. Another shopper calls them “legendary” and praises their amazingness. “I have carnivores in my circle who say this is pretty good.”

Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties

Ball Park Fully-Cooked Flame-Grilled Frozen Beef Patties
Ball Park Brand

Ball Park Flame Grilled Beef Patties are pre-cooked and flame-grilled, delivering fast-food-style char with way more real beef flavor. “These are perfection – taste like they just came off the grill,” writes one shopper. Another agrees they “provide the meaty grilled meat taste” even when microwave-cooked.

Bubba Burger Angus Beef Burgers

Bubba Burger

Thick, juicy, and rich in flavor, Bubba Burger Beef Patties are the gold standard for frozen burgers that beat the drive-thru. The only ingredient? USDA Choice beef chuck. “Our burgers are crafted exclusively from USDA Choice chuck, the gold standard for flavor and juiciness. While other brands mix various cuts and grades, we use only premium chuck, choice graded, freshly ground in-house and flash-frozen to lock in that perfect taste,” the brand states on its website. And, when you cook them, they develop a crust that tastes like it came off a backyard grill.

Leah Groth
Leah Groth is a writer for Eat This, Not That! Read more about Leah
Filed Under
More in Groceries
  • 7 Frozen Burgers That Taste Better Than Fast Food

    7 Frozen Burgers That Taste Amazing

  • Made in the USA groceries

    11 Made in U.S.A Grocery Brands

  • 6 Ice Cream Brands With the Lowest-Quality Fillers

    6 Ice Cream Brands With Bad Fillers

  • Costco Members Only

    11 Best Costco Exclusive Member-Only Offers

  • Costco Big Savings

    7 Costco Breakfast Items to Save Big

Copyright 2025 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.