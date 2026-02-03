3 Chain Restaurants for the Best BBQ Bacon Burger, According to Chefs

Chefs reveal the chains serving the smokiest, juiciest BBQ bacon burgers worth ordering.

When it comes to burgers, the BBQ bacon burger reigns supreme. But what makes a truly great one? Is it the sizzling bacon, the smoky sauce, or that perfect combination of all the right flavors? To answer that, Eat This, Not That! turned to chefs who know exactly what it takes to make the ultimate BBQ bacon burger. Here are the top three spots where chefs go to get their burger fix — and why they say these are the best of the best.

Chili’s Grill & Bar

Chili’s Grill & Bar is an affordable alternative to fast food and continues to win over diners with good-value specials, high-quality food, and signature items like their burgers. “When I want a bacon cheeseburger that I know will be consistent no matter where I am and actually delivers on flavor, Chili’s is a solid go-to,” says Chef Shelley, personal chef and CEO/founder of The Personal Chef Business Academy. “They get a great sear on the patty, which adds real depth instead of just relying on toppings. The bacon is generous, the American cheese is nice and melty, and I love that they use sautéed onions instead of raw — it keeps the burger balanced and savory rather than sharp and harsh.”

Wendy’s

For over 50 years, Wendy’s has been serving fresh, never-frozen burgers, and to this day, the fast-food joint remains a favorite. For a reliable chain favorite, I’d go with the Baconator at Wendy’s,” says Kyle Taylor, Founder / Chef at HE COOKS. “It’s a staple.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Fuddruckers

Beloved for its customizable, high-quality, “build-your-own” burger experience, Fuddruckers has been around since the 80s and remains popular among diners and chefs. “Fuddruckers is a great example of how a BBQ bacon burger should be made,” says Dennis Littley, Chef and Culinary Expert at Ask Chef Dennis. “They start with large, freshly ground beef patties that let the meat flavor come through clearly and the bacon is thick-cut and properly crisped, adding a smoky crunch without overwhelming the burger.” He adds, “Their BBQ bacon version usually includes a tangy, slightly sweet barbecue sauce that enhances the beef rather than masking it. Each ingredient does its job: a well-seasoned patty, quality bacon, and balanced sauce. The bun holds up well, too, which keeps the texture balanced from first bite to last.”