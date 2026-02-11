Shoppers say these frozen hash browns crisp up golden and taste just like diner-style.

I am sort of obsessed with frozen hash browns. Restaurant hash browns are good, too, but they’re generally a little greasy and calorie-dense for my taste. I have found that McDonald’s-style hash browns, whether loose in the bag or formed into patties, taste just as good and can be made as healthy as you want, cooked with a non-fat spray, butter, or oil. What are the best options out there? Here are 5 frozen hash brown brands shoppers say crisp up best.

Ore-Ida Gluten Free Frozen Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes

Ore-Ida Gluten Free Frozen Shredded Hash Brown Potatoes are a customer favorite, as they are easy to prep and delicious, according to shoppers. “The best tasting hash-browns for breakfast or dinner!” one says. “I was sure I’d mess this up somehow but I just followed the directions and got really crispy yummy hashbrowns that actually stayed together and not on the pan,” adds another.

Aldi Season’s Choice Hash Brown Patties

If you like hash brown patties, head to Aldi and pick up a box of Season’s Choice Hash Brown Patties. “Aldi does imitation McDonalds ones. They’re not quite McD’s but they’re also not the nasty mushy ones,” a Redditor says. “Aldi has a big package of them for less than $5,” another says.

Great Value Seasoned Potato Hash Brown Patties

Great Value Seasoned Potato Hash Brown Patties are an easy fix when you are craving hashbrowns. “The flavor and texture are excellent! I usually cook them after sauasage patties so they get a bit of flavor and fat from those, but they’re also good cooked in a clean pan,” one Walmart shopper says. “I used to order these all the time, and then they disappeared for the longest time. So glad they are back. I love McDonald’s hashbrowns, but they price has really gone up and a bit of a drive to the nearest restaurant. I putt these in my air fryer and they turn out perfect,” another adds.

Trader Joe’s Hash Browns

Trader Joe’s Hash Browns, both in patty form and loose in the bag, are my personal go-tos. I cook the patties in an air fryer, and they are a perfect dupe for McDonald’s. I use the loose-bagged shreds to make hash with veggies, meats, and eggs. “Trader Joe’s has some very good hash browns like McDonald’s,” one shopper writes. “The Trader Joe’s ones are so good! I usually just put them in the regular toaster,” another says.

Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns

Simply Potatoes Shredded Hash Browns are popular with Target shoppers. "Best frozen hash browns I've come across so far. Crispy and taste great compared to others I've tried. Way better than the Whole Foods brand and the other red bag," a Target shopper says. "I absolutely love these hash brown potatoes. They crisp up so nicely with a nice fluffy center," another says. "Thiis was my first time actually buying this and wow was it easy to cook and serve to my family. Great smell, crispy and yet soft when you take a bite," a third chimes in.