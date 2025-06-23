3 Frozen Meals to Check in Your Freezer After Massive Recall

It’s always important to stay informed about food recalls. While many food recalls are precautionary and may not have serious health implications for the general public, others are more severe, resulting in multiple deaths. This week, a massive food recall has been issued due to a deadly listeria outbreak. Here is what you need to know about it, including what three frozen meals are potentially contaminated.

There Is a Deadly Listeria Outbreak Possibly Linked to Three Frozen Meals

Three ready-to-eat meals sold at Walmart and Kroger stores are being investigated for sparking a deadly Listeria outbreak. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a nationwide recall on all three.

There Have Been Deaths and Illnesses

As of June 17, 2025, the listeria outbreak has resulted in three reported deaths and one fetal loss. Additionally, 17 people in 13 states have reportedly fallen ill after consuming the frozen meals.

They Are All Chicken Fettuccine Products From FreshRealm

The meals are chicken fettuccine products from FreshRealm, which has establishments in San Clemente, Calif., Montezuma, Ga., and Indianapolis, Ind. The company is recalling “chicken fettuccine alfredo products that may be adulterated with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm),” they announced.

They Were Sold at Kroger and Walmart

“Out of an abundance of caution, the company is voluntarily recalling all products produced prior to June 17, 2025, that are available in commerce under the following brand names,” states the recall notice, adding that the “ready-to-eat products were shipped to Kroger and Walmart retail locations nationwide.”

32.8 Ounce Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

32.8-oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/27/25 or prior.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

12.3 Ounce Marketside Grilled Chicken Afredo with Fettucine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce

12.3 oz. tray packages containing “MARKETSIDE GRILLED CHICKEN ALFREDO WITH FETTUCCINE Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese” with best-by date 06/26/25 or prior.

Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettucine Alfredo with Pasta

12.5 oz. tray packages containing “HOME CHEF Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with pasta, grilled white meat chicken, and Parmesan cheese” with best-by date 06/19/25 or prior.

Look for These Numbers

The products bear the USDA mark of inspection on the product label as well as establishment numbers “EST. P-50784,” “EST. P-47770,” or “EST. P-47718” printed on the side of the packaging.

Older Adults, People with Weakened Immune Systems, and Pregnant Women Are More at Risk

Listeriosis can cause a severe infection in particular groups. “Older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns are at highest risk of listeriosis. Otherwise healthy young people only rarely develop invasive listeriosis,” the CDC says.

The Investigation Is Ongoing

“FSIS is sharing what is currently known regarding products associated with the outbreak as the agency continues to work with public health partners to identify whether a specific ingredient in the chicken fettucine alfredo may be the source of this strain of Lm,” reads the recall alert.