7 Frozen Meals That Taste Like a Sunday Dinner, According to Shoppers

These frozen meals deliver the cozy flavors of a homemade Sunday dinner.

Everyone has their own version of a Sunday dinner favorite. For some, it’s hearty spaghetti and gravy or lasagne, while others prefer pot roast or turkey. Whatever your go-to is, there are frozen meal options that can help you feast on your favorite comfort food without actually having to cook it. What do shoppers grab when they are craving a home-cooked and cozy Sunday night meal? Here are 7 frozen meals that taste like a Sunday dinner, according to diners.

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pie

Marie Callender’s Chicken Pot Pie is a classic pot pie many shoppers claim is better than homemade. “The large ones,” a Redditor says. “These are the only pre-made frozen food that I buy, aside from pizza. So homey,” another adds.

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast

Marie Callender’s Beef Pot Roast Dinner is like grandma’s meatloaf, with chunks of beef, potatoes, and vegetables, topped with rich gravy. “I’m pretty picky about frozen dinners, especially those with meat in them. I thought I’d give these a shot for an easy dinner for when I’m super tired after work since they’re super cheap and wow! I love the way it tastes! The beef tastes and feels like real beef and the veggies are great as well,” a fan writes. “Tastes almost like homemade pot roast. It was absolutely delicious!! The meat was pretty good size pieces and very tender and tasty! The texture was great, the potatoes were fork tender, not mushy. Carrots and celery were good too! The gravy was good too,” another adds.

Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak

If you grew up eating Salisbury steak on Sunday, grab a Hungry-Man Salisbury Steak dinner out of the freezer. The hearty beef patty comes with home-style mushroom-and-onion gravy, creamy mashed potatoes, green beans, and a rich chocolate brownie dessert. “Best Salisbury steak from a frozen meal I’ve had in ages,” one shopper says. “My favorite of all the frozen meals I buy. Meat and gravy have great flavor and you sure can’t beat the price,” another says. “Meal was very tasty. Quantity was plentiful and price was affordable,” says a third.

Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner



If Sunday night is always Italian, grab a Stouffer’s Spaghetti With Meat Sauce Meal Frozen Dinner. “Me and my sister grew up on Stouffer’s as a quick meal. A lot of our favorites disappeared. Please do not change this recipe. It taste so good, I even had for dinner last night. Yummy!!” one shopper revea;s. “Very Pleased,” adds another. “This is the best frozen dinners I have tasted. This comes in the perfect portion for an single person.The meal is definitely worth the money. I’ve tried various other frozen dinners and this one has so much flavor.” A third adds: “Tastes like my grandmother’s homemade spaghetti! They give you plenty, and the nutrition facts are good too.”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal

Dolly Parton’s frozen meal is Southern comfort in a tray. Dolly Parton’s Frozen Beef Pot Roast Meal is a favorite, made with carrots, celery, potatoes, and huge chunks of delicious pot roast and is “great tasting,” writes a Target shopper. “Beef is tender and there is as much beef as potatoes. Onions and celery pieces as well. The carrots taste bad but I have encountered that problem in ALL frozen dinners. Gravy is so tasty too,” another writes.

Stouffer’s Roast Turkey

If you want Thanksgiving in a box, grab Stouffer’s Roast Turkey. It is “tasty and satisfying,” says a reviewer. “I love turkey with mashed potatoes and gravy. Is this restaurant or Thanksgiving quality? Of course it’s not, but it is still tasty and makes a nice quick lunch. I purchase regularly and the quality and taste are consistent and I’ve never had anything ‘off’. I love it!”

Stouffer’s Lasagna

Stouffer’s Lasagna with Meat & Sauce is the closest you will get to grandma’s. “It’s truly fantastic,” a shopper explains about the cheesy, saucy, and nostalgic pasta dish. “Bought this for our club Christmas party,” writes another. “It was fantastic. Very tasty, everyone loved it, and, I will be buying it again.”