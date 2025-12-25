5 Frozen Meatballs Shoppers Say Taste Homemade

Shoppers say these frozen meatballs are flavorful, tender, and surprisingly close to homemade.

As someone who regularly makes meatballs from scratch, they really are a labor of love. Compared to other home-cooked, comfort food meals, I wouldn’t say they’re too complicated, but certainly not something that’s quick on a weeknight. If you’re looking to have meatballs readily available that still taste homemade, here are five frozen brands that shoppers say taste like the real deal.

Wegmans Large Oven-Baked Meatballs

I’m throwing Wegmans into the ring. I spent 9 years of my life through high school and college working there and their products are unmatched. From the frozen items to the freshly prepared foods, the store has excellent options like the Wegmans Medium Oven-Baked Meatballs. “I don’t usually buy frozen meat but I thought I would give these a try,” a reviewer said. “I was not disappointed. They tasted homemade.”

Kirkland Signature Meatballs

The Kirkland Signature Meatballs are popular among shoppers, as well. "We've always had success in using the Kirkland frozen meatballs from Costco in slow cooked meatball recipes," a reviewer said. "Came here to say that. I am always blown away by how tasty and juicy they are," another said. Another person mentioned, "I often make meatballs in a gravy for large crowds. These meatballs had the best flavor. I've used other brands before, but these tasted better and kept their shape even though they were in a crockpot for hours. I will definitely get them again!"

Bremer Original Meatballs

The Bremer Original Meatballs are a favorite with Italian food fans. “Aldi’s are good and cheaper,” a reviewer said about the meatballs from Aldi. Another said, “I’m not generally an Aldi’s person but I agree that the Italian meatballs are good. They don’t taste particularly Italian, just kind of peppery which goes great with a lot of sauces.”

Mama Mancini’s Beef Meatballs in Italian Style Sauce

Shoppers have positive feedback when it comes to Mama Mancini’s Beef Meatballs in Italian Style Sauce. “Mama [Mancini’s] are really good but I also just discovered the Trader Joe’s Italian meatballs, they are amazing as well,” a shopper stated. Multiple people backed this up, echoing that these are a great choice with comments like, “Mama Mancini’s. Delish.”

Trader Joe’s Italian Style Meatballs

The Trader Joe’s Italian Style Meatballs are yet another amazing freezer fix Trader Joe’s fans stand behind. “My go to are the Trader Joe’s when I need a quick meatball fix,” a reviewer said. “I always keep a bag in the freezer along with a batch of homemade sauce. Cook them in the sauce for a while and add some freshly grated parm on top! Delicious!!!!”