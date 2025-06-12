8 Frozen Pizzas Made With Seriously High-Quality Ingredients

Let’s be real–pizza is one of the greatest foods on the plant. From the fresh toppings to the crispy crust and melted cheese it’s all so divine. Pizza is a comfort food most people love and while it’s easily accessible, sometimes you just don’t want to go out and or order in.

Fortunately, there are plenty of options in the frozen section. Stroll down your grocery aisle and you’ll find an overwhelming amount of choices, but many are filled with junk ingredients. With that in mind, if you’re picky about what goes on your plate (or just want a better-tasting slice), these eight frozen pizza brands go the extra mile with top-tier ingredients.

Talia di Napoli

Talia di Napoli is about as close to Italy as your freezer’s ever going to get. Talia di Napoli pizzas are handmade in Naples using local ingredients, baked in traditional wood-fired ovens, and then flash-frozen to lock in flavor—no preservatives, no shortcuts. They’re fresh, clean, and seriously delicious.

Amy’s Kitchen

Amy’s has always been about simple, wholesome food, and their pizzas are no different. Everything’s organic, vegetarian, and free of artificial preservatives or hydrogenated oils. If you want a frozen pizza with a short, recognizable ingredient list, this one’s a solid pick.

Against the Grain Gluten Free Pizza

For gluten free pizza lovers, Against the Grain will become your new must-have. The brand uses locally sourced ingredients and doesn’t use seed oils, nuts, corn, gums, soy or grains. For the Grain-Free Pepperoni option, the meat doesn’t contain nitrates and it’s made with a homemade tomato sauce.

Capello’s

Capello’s makes frozen pizza for folks who avoid grains but still want a bold, satisfying flavor. Their almond flour crust is gluten-free, and the toppings—like creamy whole milk mozzarella and fresh tomato sauce—are made with real, whole ingredients. It’s clean comfort food without the carb overload. Dairy-free and soy-free options are also available.

Genio Della Pizza

Each Genio Della Pizza is made in Italy using high-quality ingredients. GMOs have been banned in European country since 2016, so there’s never a worry about questionable additives or fillers. All dough is made with 100% grains and Genio Della Pizza is as legit as it sounds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Home Run Inn

This Chicago-based brand keeps things simple—and that’s why people love it. Home Run Inn pizzas are made with just a few clean ingredients, and they skip the preservatives and additives entirely. All dough is made daily from scratch and the sauce is made with ripe tomatoes that are peeled, pasteurized and mixed with their special spice blend within two hours of harvest.

Another reason why Home Run Inn is so tasty-an old family recipe is used to make the sausage that’s completely void of nitrates and fillers.

Rao’s Homemade

Known for its homemade tasting pasta sauce, Rao’s Homemade is widely praised for high quality and the brand’s frozen pizza is just as impressive. Their sauce is of course made with sweet vine-ripened Italian tomatoes and fresh basil and premium quality cheese is used.

​​

Trader Joe’s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza

Trader Joe’s Organic Roasted Vegetable Pizza does not skimp out on the veggies. It’s loaded with organic goodies like eggplant, zucchini, red onion, grilled yellow and red peppers, and garlic, which were roasted in Bologna, Italy.From the dough to the sauce and toppings, everything is organic and the ingredients, includes no unnecessary additives, according to the description.