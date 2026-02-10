7 Frozen Pizzas Shoppers Say Are Massive Compared to Other Brands

These frozen pizzas shoppers love are oversized, loaded with toppings, and great for feeding families.

I’ve recently had the pleasure of trying some frozen pizzas so big they could barely fit in the freezer, which is a good problem to have. Most store-bought pizzas will barely feed more than two people, so we’re always on the lookout for pizzas perfect for feeding the whole family, or ideal for a party. So which ones come the most highly recommended? Here are seven frozen pizzas shoppers love for being big, beautiful, and delicious.

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza

Wild Mike’s Ultimate Pizza Super-Sized Pepperoni contains over 2 1/2 pounds and 14 inches of delicious pizza. “We love the cheese, it’s like real mozzarella cheese that has that cheese pull,” one shopper said. “The pizza itself is rather large and taste great! We keep a few in the freezer for those emergency dinner nights. Great pizza!”

Home Run Inn Pizza

We love the Home Run Inn pizzas for being huge and absolutely delicious. “I’m always on the hunt for a really good frozen pizza that approximates fresh, and this really might come the closest,” one fan shared. “Great flavor and the way the cheese came out was outstanding. Melty, plenty of it, with a great pull.”

Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the huge Authentic Motor City Pizza Co. deep dish pizzas. “It’s what Pizza Hut pan pizza used to be. Bonus points when you add ripe peppers and hot honey,” one fan said.

DiGiorno Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza

DiGiorno Extra Large Pepperoni Pizza is a fan-favorite option. “My 6 grandkids love this pizza. And I love the larger size,” one Walmart shopper shared. “I was getting a different pizza brand and the crust was so hard and the slices were so small that it didn’t fill them up. But this pizza crust is thicker and fills them up. And it’s delicious!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Screamin’ Sicilian Original Pizzeria Crust Supremus Maximus

Screamin’ Sicilian Original Pizzeria Crust Supremus Maximus is a truly filling frozen option. “This is the best frozen pizza I have ever eaten,” one fan said. “It really tastes like delivery pizza! You know how you get a pizza and it doesn’t have a lot of toppings… well this pizza has extra toppings meat, veggies cheese. And the crust is very tasteful, doesn’t have that doughy taste.”

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza

Great Value Stuffed Crust Chicken Bacon Ranch Sauce Pizza is big and delicious. “Why pay more for a name? These Pizzas ARE JUST as delicious as any name brand! Love the dough, love the flavors, love the size and I love the price!” one fan raved.

Rich’s Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza

Rich’s Detroit-Style Deep Dish Double Pepperoni Pizza is another solid, following choice. “My wife and I really enjoyed this. For a frozen pizza, it’s really good. I thought it tasted better than some pizza chains. The price makes it even better,” one Sam’s Club shopper said.