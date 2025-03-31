7 Gatorade Flavors Ranked by How Much Shoppers Love Them

Gatorade is a staple energy drink in the sports drinks market, with a devoted fan following. But which flavor is the best? I analyzed a Reddit thread with hundreds of comments discussing what the best Gatorade flavors are, and ranked them based on key factors such as popularity, enthusiasm, nostalgia factor, and unique appeal. The fans are very passionate about their favorite drinks, and while they all have strong opinions on the best flavor, there is definitely a consensus as to which flavor deserves the top spot. Here are the top 7 Gatorade flavors based on just how much fans love them.

Riptide Rush (Light Purple)

This flavor best described as "grape-adjacent" has a strong following, with fans rating the smooth, easy taste. "Ice cold and it can't be beat," one Redditor said. "Riptide Rush gang rise up," another commented.

Orange Gatorade

The Orange Gatorade comes in at number 6, with shoppers liking the mellow taste, especially when compared to other flavors that are a bit stronger. "Anything except Fruit Punch is good. My favorite is orange," one fan said. "Any of them, I think they all taste the same. An 8yo I know says the orange tastes like a liquid orange straight from the tropics, so that's his endorsement," another added. "Orange all day," a third agreed.

Fruit Punch (Red)

Fruit Punch has a strong nostalgia factor, with shoppers saying it reminds them of school days. "Lemon Lime for exercise, Fruit Punch when I'm ill," one Redditor said. "Fruit Punch tastes good but it always makes my throat kinda hurt for some reason? Is this just a me problem?" another asked (and was told it's probably the food coloring).

15 Worst Soda Brands to Stay Away From Right Now

Lemon-Lime (Yellow)

Coming in at number 4, the original Lemon Lime flavor is a firm favorite, with many fans saying there is no comparison in terms of taste. "Lemon Lime," one stated. "You have to start with the OG flavor. This is the only right answer," another agreed. "Lemon lime for the win," a third commented.

Fierce Grape

Fierce Grape is very popular with shoppers who prefer the more bold taste to the Riptide flavor. Calling it both "grape" and "purple", this Gatorade flavor is a fan-favorite. "Purple, the dark purple grape is my favorite," one Redditor said. "Gotta be the FIERCE GRAPE," another agreed. "Purple! Errrr 'grape'," a third said.

Limon Pepino (Lime Cucumber)

The Cucumber Lime Gatorade has an impressive following, despite it being difficult to find in stores. Fans who love this flavor feel very strongly about it "Limon Pepino. Fight me," one passionate shopper commented. "I like the limon pepino. Its so refreshing," another agreed. "Cucumber lime is the best," a third stated.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Glacier Freeze (Light Blue)

We have a winner—Glacier Freeze takes the top spot, with some Redditors saying it took X Factor Fruit Punch + Berry's spot after the flavor got discontinued. Also called Light Blue, loyal fans say it's the best "blue" flavor compared to Cool Blue. "Glacier freeze. Light blue," one commented. "Glacier freeze! I love that one. Blue Cherry is good too," another said.