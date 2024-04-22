Every Single Gatorade Flavor, Tasted & Ranked

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Born out of a University of Florida lab, Gatorade has fueled athletes and quenched thirst since 1965. What started as an energizing elixir meant to replenish carbohydrates and electrolytes has become much greater.

The beverage now stands as the official sports drink of nearly every major sports organization, including the NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL, and even NASCAR. It's sold in nearly every place where business is done and has even earned cameos in pop culture over the years, including its famous appearances in Adam Sandler films "The Longest Yard" and "The Waterboy."

Gatorade is iconic. And, as with any iconic brand, it has grown to offer an army of products. There are powders, pods, gels, and protein bars sporting the orange lightning bolt logo. Its bottles have multiplied exponentially, presenting an entire rainbow of colors and tastes.

Naturally, there's a never-ending debate about which flavor is best. I wanted to see for myself which one is the tastiest. To start, I rounded up every 28-ounce bottle I could find. I sourced the original, Fierce, and Frost varieties—no Zero-Sugar, G2, or any of the countless other renditions—at $2 to $3.59 each. By the end, I was buzzing with electrolytes and sugar, but I had named a cool and unequivocal winner. Let's dive into the results.

Fierce Green Apple

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 200

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Green Apple is one of the less prominent flavors in Gatorade's Fierce collection. Bottles in this lineup are known for "bold, intense flavor" and are "made to keep you hydrated." The latter point is not confined to the Fierce series but is worth mentioning.

The look: Easily distinguishable in a vibrant shade of lime green that reminded me of Nickelodeon slime.

The taste: If I were to drink a melted-down green apple Jolly Rancher, I'd expect the same taste. It's incredibly sweet despite having the same amount of sugar as every other standard Gatorade bottle—it left a sugary residue on my lips. After just one swig, I couldn't screw the lid back on fast enough, quickly banishing this freakishly colored bottle to last place.

Fierce Strawberry

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

From milk to yogurt to jam, strawberry is a flavor found all over the grocery store and beyond. And while it's not one of Gatorade's largest money-makers, it does belong in the Fierce line with Green Apple. Several other elusive renditions have been spotted, including Strawberry Lemonade and Strawberry Watermelon.

The look: The sports drink is more fuchsia or rosy in person than the bright pink color depicted online. According to the bottle, this hue comes from purple sweet potato juice.

The taste: Like Green Apple, it tastes similar to a drinkable gummy candy with notes of artificial strawberry. I don't think I could drink more than a couple of sips due to the sickly sweet flavor and for fear of developing a contact cavity. I'm detecting a trend here with the Fierce flavors. I think "fierce" may be code for extra shots of syrupy sweetness.

Frost Arctic Blitz

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Gatorade's Frost line debuted in 1997, the brand's first deviation from straightforward fruity flavors. Instead, each bottle takes on more cool and cryptic names, such as Arctic Blitz, which sounds like a drink that should be served with dry ice for chilling visual effects.

The look: A greenish-teal liquid that straddles the line between opaque and translucent as it sits stationary in the plastic bottle.

The taste: I can't figure out what this flavor is meant to taste like. I've heard some people say it gives off hints of melon, but that seems far-fetched. Instead, Arctic Blitz seems to be a culmination of so many different flavors that it tastes like nothing beyond a watery mess. I'm unsure if the drink itself even knows what it wants to be, and I think a journey of self-discovery is in order, or else it could be in jeopardy of falling right off the face of the Earth.

Frost Glacier Cherry

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Also part of the Frost family is Glacier Cherry. It's unique as the only white-colored Gatorade and can easily be found at most supermarkets, retailers, and convenience stores.

The look: Cloudy and almost light gray rather than white—although that may be the surrounding gray label playing tricks on me.

The taste: The cherry flavoring is evident as you take your first sip: sweet and refreshing. However, this one comes with a big but. After the fruitiness subsides, the liquid tastes almost briny and concentrated, leaving you with a soapy aftertaste. This does not leave a great lasting impression, and it is not something I want from a beverage.

Lemon Lime

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

At last, we reach Gatorade's original thirst-quenching flavor, Lemon Lime. It was the first rendition to be sold commercially, and it was a major step up from the beverage's first-ever formula consisting of water, sodium, sugar, potassium, phosphate, and lemon juice. It was followed closely by the debut of Orange Gatorade, but it stands as the one and only inaugural flavor and remains one of the highest-selling.

The look: The internet is divided on what color Lemon Lime Gatorade is, the same way it is divided over what color a tennis ball is. But, whether you think it leans more towards yellow or more towards green, it's a neon and unnatural hue.

The taste: This will be controversial: I find Lemon Lime to be all but flat in flavor. The only exceptions are a subtle citrusy punch and a strange bitter aftertaste—likely due to the drink being more limey rather than lemon-forward. Plus, it hits you with an edge of saltiness similar to what you experience in the Glacier Cherry. Many other Gatorade flavors do it better, but this is a prime choice to quickly guzzle down when working out or playing a sport.

Fierce Blue Cherry

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 200

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

What is a blue cherry, you might ask? The world may never know, and Gatorade is unlikely to reveal its secrets. But, this Fierce flavor remains steadfast on the shelf—the second bottle to draw inspiration from the red pitted fruit after Frost Glacier Cherry.

The look: Difficult to distinguish from some of the other blue Gatorade options, especially Cool Blue. It is the most vibrant, with a deep color reminiscent of the middle of the ocean.

The taste: After Arctic Blitz, this is one of the most confusing flavors. You don't get an overwhelming cherry taste like you do with Glacier Cherry. Instead, it's more like berry with Stevia or artificial sweetener. It doesn't stand out as a flavor of its own—just like any other blue sports drink but in a slightly different font. Whatever Gatorade was going for with this new fabricated fruit, it missed the mark.

Fierce Grape

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 200

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 370 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Once again, we dip into the Fierce flavor series. This time, we're looking at Grape–a taste that has historically been quite polarizing. People tend to either love or hate it with no middle ground. I, however, land somewhere between both strong viewpoints—an unbiased third party.

The look: Undeniably Fierce, but noticeably more of a royal blue than a deep grape-like purple.

The taste: You're first hit with a robust grape juice essence. But the liquid quickly resolves into something more watery and less defined. It's similar to a grape Kool-Aid, where the water-to-powder ratio is slightly off. Or, better yet, a cough syrup that is mild enough not to make you gag. So, I suppose, in summary, it's perfectly consumable. But not for everyone.

Frost Riptide Rush

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Riptide Rush is another ominously named Gatorade from the Frost collection. Good luck guessing what it tastes like. From its coloring, we can predict that it may be another grape-inspired beverage. Or perhaps it contains notes of acai, elderberry, or even plums? I had never experienced the Rush, so I was excited to find out.

The look: More like grape than the Grape Gatorade, itself in a shade between mauve and violet.

The taste: Fresh with a scaled-down grape flavor. Mystery solved, sorta. Another taste seems to be hiding in the background. I couldn't tell if it was more of a blueberry or something citrusy since it drinks like a grape lemonade. Either way, it's a less aggressive taste compared to the Fierce Grape and one I think many people would like.

Frost Icy Charge

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

The Icy Charge Frost flavor—which sounds like the fast track to a brain freeze—has been on store shelves for years. It's a tad shifty and not as widely available, leading people to believe it was discontinued or iced out by Gatorade. Do not worry. They are still on the market, and I picked one up at my local Kroger.

The look: Icy Charge earns points for boasting the most captivating color. I stared at the sloshing liquid for a while before labeling it as a dusty blue. In the light and at certain angles, it gives off glimpses of periwinkle.

The taste: This one surprised me with a tropical vibe that does not match its appearance. Tastes of pineapple and even mango hit me immediately, making me wish I was enjoying the bottle on a sunny beach. It's subtle yet invigorating in the best ways. I bet it would taste even better if it were ice cold or even in slushie form—it's in the name, after all.

Fruit Punch

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Listed as the third-ever flavor, Fruit Punch is an iconic Gatorade variation. It's the flavor with the highest likelihood of staining your tongue and lips with its bright red hue. It's also the color every football coach hopes not to see pouring out of the jug after winning a big game.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Bright and bold crimson red—a color that always stands out from the crowd.

The taste: A classic you can always count on and one that transports you to the days of childhood fruit pouches and juices. It's similar to Hawaiian Punch, with flavors of sweet cherries, other red fruit, and a bit of orange or other citrus on the back end, but with less overall sugar. It may not be the most standout, drop-dead flavor, but it's comforting to know it's always available.

Frost Glacier Freeze

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 50 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Glacier Freeze is arguably the most notable of the Frost clan. I swear I see these blue bottles more often than longstanding originals such as Fruit Punch and Lemon Lime. Its flavor origins are again under wraps, hidden underneath a nonsensical name. But, one curious Reddit user says the brand responded to that query by describing the drink in the following way: "Frost glacier freeze tastes like sweet, juicy citrus/orange, and candied strawberry. It has slightly tart cranberry notes with slightly seedy sour berry notes." Sounds like a cupful of bilgewater to me, but I guess we'll find out.

The look: It's a few significant shades lighter than Blue Cherry, reaching farther into the turquoise realm. It's also one of the most transparent colors.

The taste: I can make out something like light strawberry mixed with some orange. If I could say that this one tastes like blue, I would. I'm guessing others would agree with that sentiment. It's sluggable and energizing every single time—even though the flavor is difficult to pinpoint.

Orange

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Orange is another OG Gatorade. It followed after its citrusy cousin, Lemon Lime, and it doesn't fall into the Frost or Fierce lines—it's simply your average everyday Thirst Quencher. I appreciate that what you see is what you get with this one, and there's no element of surprise with the flavor. Orange will always taste orange.

The look: Close to a carrot or even pumpkin orange. It's a shade or two darker than other orange drinks or sodas.

The taste: Fruity and full of citrus, but not too tart or acidic. When you open the lid, it smells like fresh-squeezed oranges, giving you an energy boost. While the taste doesn't offer that same sensation, it comes close. This is a great substitute for Hi-C or any other sugary orange beverage, and it's a top choice no matter how you slice it.

Cool Blue

Nutrition : (Per Container):

Calories : 190

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 380 mg

Carbs : 51 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 48 g)

Protein : 0 g

Cool Blue Gatorade is just that, "cool." It has been crowned America's favorite flavor in years past and, similar to other originals like Lemon Lime and Orange, it's never far from reach. The flavor here is ambiguous, but that hasn't stopped people from diving into the blue.

The look: Very similar to Blue Cherry, just a smidgeon lighter. The difference is hardly noticeable unless the two are sitting beside each other.

The taste: Like drinking from a life-giving pool of water. It tastes even "bluer" than Glacier Freeze. If you really dig deep into the flavor, it gives off subtle glimpses of blue raspberry but is not strong enough to leave you puckering. It leaves your mouth feeling fresh and cool, like when you drink water after chewing minty gum. There's a reason it's sparked something of a cult following, and you can find me on the Blue bandwagon.