5 Gentle Exercises for Women Over 40 That Loosen Your Body Better Than a Massage

Getting your body moving first thing in the AM can be a total game-changer, especially after hitting 40. Olympic medalist Dotsie Bausch, a public health and fitness expert and the founder of Switch4Good, says morning movement puts you in control before becoming consumed with life’s daily demands. Feeling stiff and creaky after a night of stillness is not out of the norm, so we learned Dotsie’s favorite gentle, low-impact exercises that work like a charm to address morning aches.

“Starting your morning with movement says to your body and brain: ‘I prioritize my health, and I’m setting a tone of strength and intention today.’ And that ripple effect is powerful,” Dotsie tells us.

As you enter your 40s and beyond, you may experience decreased mobility, muscle loss, slower recovery time, joint stiffness, low energy, and other curveballs, depending on how physically active you’ve been.

“Movement is medicine,” Dotsie stresses. “Morning movement works like an antidote. It releases synovial fluid into the joints, activates dormant muscles to prevent muscle loss and preserve power, and (here’s that buzzword) improves proprioception, which keeps balance sharp and lowers our risk of falling as we age.”

She recommends performing exercise early in the day to optimize your well-being. Here are the gentle moves Dotsie suggests adding to your morning routine.

Glute Bridges

“The glute bridge reawakens your glutes (which go ‘offline’ with age and sitting for prolonged periods) and protects the lower back,” Dotsie explains.

Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-distance apart on the floor. Press through your heels as you lift your hips toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from head to heels. Squeeze your buttocks at the top, hold for a few moments, then lower. Complete 8 to 10 reps, or as advised by a healthcare professional.

Bird-Dog

“Bird-dog strengthens your core, improves coordination, and stabilizes your spine,” says Dotsie.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Assume a tabletop position on your hands and knees. Extend your left arm forward and right leg back, maintaining square hips. Hold the position for a moment before returning to all fours. Switch sides. Complete 8 to 10 reps on each side, or as advised by a healthcare professional.

Bodyweight Squats

“The bodyweight squat builds lower-body strength, preserves bone density, [and it’s] accessible even without weights or a gym,” Dotsie explains.

Stand tall with your feet shoulder-distance apart, toes turned slightly out. Press your hips back as you lower into a squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor. Maintain a tall posture. Push through your heels to rise back up. Complete 10 to 15 reps, or as advised by a healthcare professional.

Standing Hip Circles

“Standing hip circles improve hip mobility and balance, which are critical for joint health and injury prevention,” Dotsie points out.

Stand tall, holding onto a wall or chair for added support. Raise one knee to hip level. Use control as you gently rotate that leg outward. Complete 5 to 10 circles in each direction per leg, or as advised by a healthcare professional.

Plank To Downward Dog

“Plank to downward dog stretches the hamstrings, calves, shoulders, and builds core strength,” says Dotsie.