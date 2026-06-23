5 Best Tips for Grilling Steak This Summer, According to Chefs

Chefs share simple ways to grill a juicier, more flavorful steak.

As Americans fire up their grills this summer, steak will likely be on the menu, and for good reason. Few foods are as synonymous with backyard barbecues as a perfectly grilled steak with a flavorful crust and juicy center. While grilling can feel intimidating, especially for beginners, achieving steakhouse-quality results at home is easier than you might think. You don’t have to be a master chef to deliver a crave-worthy steak, but there are a few things you should know ahead of time that can help elevate your grilling game. To help level up your grilling, Eat This, Not That! asked chefs to share their secrets, and here are five tips that will help you serve a tender, flavorful steak all summer long.

Always Start with a Properly Heated and Seasoned Grill

Before putting any meat on the grill, it must be heated to a certain temperature, according to Chef Hugo Miranda, Executive Chef at BMO Stadium + Chef Merito spokesperson. “One of the biggest mistakes people make is putting steak on a grill that isn’t hot enough,” he explains. “I like my grill around 400°F or hotter so the steak can sear immediately and develop a flavorful char on the outside while staying juicy inside.”

Let the Steak Sit

It may be tempting to dig in right away, but giving your steak a few extra minutes can make a noticeable difference. “Make sure you let your steak rest for five minutes after you pull it off the heat to prevent the tasty juices from leaving the meat,” says Dagan Lynn, executive chef with Beef. It’s What’s For Dinner. “The juice will help keep the meat tender, and it needs a few minutes to absorb.”

Placement on the Grill Matters

If you want the perfect sear, where you put your steak matters. “When grilling multiple steaks at home, my best advice is to place them in the back of your grill, then flip them forward every three to four minutes,” says Jesse Montalva, LongHorn Steakhouse’s 2026 Steak Master Series Champion. “Giving each steak a fresh spot on the grill will guarantee hotter grates and the perfect sear every time.”

Zone Defense

Nobody wants an overcooked, tough steak, but you can avoid that by what Ashley Lonsdale, ButcherBox chef-in-residence, calls “zone defense.” To protect your steak from becoming inedible, she suggests, “establishing two different heat zones, one cooler than the other, so that you can first get great grill marks and char on the outside of your steaks over the hotter zone, and then finish cooking them to your desired internal temperature over the cooler zone.” Chef Ashley says, “A cooler zone is also a great place to char more delicate vegetables or toast slices of bread if you’re making steak sandwiches!”

How to Finish Your Steak

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Before serving, consider one last step to boost flavor and elevate the overall eating experience. “For finishing your steak, I recommend adding a spoonful of rendered fat or seasoned butter,” said Chef Pete Geoghegan, Culinary Director at Cargill. “It adds a great sheen, aroma and depth of flavor to level up your steak when grilling at home.”