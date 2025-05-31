The 1-Minute Grip Test That Reveals Your Real Fitness Level

Did you know that grip can be a major indicator of your overall fitness? According to Caleb Herman, a personal trainer at Life Time Des Moines, subpar grip signals that your entire body can improve in strength. Similar to balance, both muscle mass and strength naturally decrease as you age. In fact, muscle mass declines approximately 3% to 8% every 10 years after you hit 30. This rate of decline speeds up after you turn 60. The good news is, performing regular resistance training can help you maintain and build muscle and promote an active, independent lifestyle. Caleb shares a simple grip challenge that reveals whether your fitness is spot-on or there’s room for improvement.

Research shows that a weak grip is classified as less than 35 pounds for women and under 57 pounds for men. And your strength isn’t the only thing that’s affected by your grip. According to a study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, poor grip strength can also signal a weakened immune system, leaving you more susceptible to illness.

Considering your immune system weakens with age, this is something to be mindful of. Plus, you use your hands for many daily tasks, so ensuring your grip strength is top-notch shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s essential for your health and overall well-being.

A Simple Grip Test That Can Gauge Your Fitness

According to Caleb, the easiest way to put your grip strength to the test is by using a grip-strength tester, such as a handheld dynamometer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

It’s foolproof to use. “Simply grip and squeeze the handle and the tool will show you a measurement in pounds,” Caleb explains.

If you don’t have a dynamometer easily accessible, you can test your grip strength by squeezing a small pillow or stress ball with your hand.

“Set a timer for one minute and see how many times you can squeeze and release the stress ball,” Caleb instructs. “Anything over 30 squeezes in that timeframe is ideal for grip strength.”

As far as benchmarks are concerned, for 35-to-40-year-olds, 140 pounds is a solid goal. For individuals 40 to 55, 60 pounds is excellent. Those aged 55 and up should aim for 40 to 50 pounds.