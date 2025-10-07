8 Groceries That Target Visceral Fat in 30 Days

Are you trying to burn fat? There are certain groceries you should be stocking up on during your weekly run. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, to identify some of them. “While these groceries are powerful tools, no food works in isolation. Reducing visceral fat in 30 days is best achieved through a holistic approach: maintaining a moderate calorie deficit, choosing these high-fiber, high-protein foods, replacing refined grains and added sugars, and incorporating regular physical activity(especially a combination of aerobic exercise and strength training),” she says. Here are the eight she recommends to target visceral fat in 30 days.

Oats

Oats are her first recommendation. “They are a top source of soluble fiber (specifically beta-glucan), which helps you feel full, slows digestion, and can help stabilize blood sugar levels. High fiber intake, particularly soluble fiber, is strongly associated with lower visceral fat accumulation over time,” says Collingwood.

Beans and Legumes

Next up, beans and Legumes, especially chickpeas, black beans, and lentils. “A powerhouse of both fiber (soluble and insoluble) and plant-based protein. This combination is highly satiating, meaning it helps control appetite and overall calorie intake—the foundation of fat loss. Studies link frequent bean consumption to smaller waist circumference,” says Collingwood.

50 Best-Ever Weight Loss Tips

Berries

Berries, including blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries, are also essential for fat loss. “High in fiber and packed with antioxidants (polyphenols/anthocyanins). These compounds help fight inflammation and may improve insulin sensitivity, both of which are critical for reducing visceral fat. They also satisfy a sweet craving with natural sugars,” she says.

Salmon (or other Fatty Fish)

Salmon (or other fatty fish) are good for fat loss. “Provides high-quality lean protein and is rich in Omega-3 fatty acids (DHA and EPA). Omega-3s are anti-inflammatory and research suggests they may specifically target body fat, including visceral fat, by modulating fat metabolism,” says Collingwood.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greek Yogurt

Greek Yogurt, plain, low/non-fat, are an excellent source of protein and probiotics. “The high protein content boosts satiety and supports muscle maintenance, which keeps metabolism revving. The probiotics (live cultures) can support a healthy gut microbiome, linked to better weight regulation and reduced abdominal fat,” she says.

Avocados

Avocados are rich in monounsaturated healthy fats and fiber. “These heart-healthy fats, when replacing saturated or trans fats, have been associated with a reduction in visceral fat. They also contribute to a feeling of fullness, aiding in calorie control,” says Collingwood.

50 Healthy Snacks to Buy for Weight Loss

Leafy Greens

Leafy greens, especially spinach, kale, and arugula, will also lead to fat loss. “Extremely low in calories but high in fiber, vitamins, and minerals like copper and magnesium. They add volume to meals, which increases satiety without adding significant calories, supporting an overall calorie deficit,” she says.

Nuts and Seeds

Nuts and seeds, especially walnuts, almonds, and chia seeds, are the final food on her list. “Provide a balanced mix of healthy fats, protein, and fiber. Consistent, moderate intake of nuts can help control appetite and support a stable blood sugar level, both crucial for a sustained approach to fat loss,” says Collingwood.