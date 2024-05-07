50 Healthiest Weight Loss Snacks on Grocery Shelves
Despite what you may assume, snacking isn't bad for you. Incorporating healthy snack foods into your daily routine can help give you energy, satisfy your cravings, and even aid in your weight loss goals. The key is finding products that work for you so you won't be tempted to reach for the unhealthy stuff whenever you feel hungry between meals. And finding the right weight-loss snacks at the grocery store can be easy, as long as you know what to look for.
There are a few things to look for when it comes to finding a snack for weight loss, but ultimately it will depend on your specific goals and plans for how you'll lose weight. Here are some general components of a good weight-loss snack:
- It contains fiber: Research shows that getting enough fiber in your day can help you lose weight by reducing your appetite, slowing digestion, and improving your gut microbiome—which has been linked to less belly fat. The Mayo Clinic says at baseline, women should get between 21 and 25 grams of fiber per day and men should aim for between 35 and 38. Many of the snacks on this list contain at least a couple of grams of fiber, which will help you reach your recommended intake for the day.
- It contains protein: Another nutrient that is crucial for weight loss is protein. Research studies have found that getting between 25-30 grams of protein at each meal can help reduce appetite and body weight, and snacking on foods that contain protein can help you reach your protein goals if you're unable to meet them with a meal. Because of its link to appetite reduction, high-protein snacks can be perfect for keeping you full until your next meal, thereby reducing your intake of calories.
- It's low in calories: Even though the nutrients in a snack matter significantly, the amount of calories can make or break a weight-loss snack, too. Because research shows that reducing your calorie intake can directly impact your ability to lose weight, many snacks on this list are considered low-calorie snacks. These snacks can satisfy your cravings while helping to keep your daily calorie count in check.
With these characteristics in mind, you can read up on the following 50 best weight loss snacks to find at the grocery store or online. Many of these snacks are personally recommended by dietitians, and regardless of your personal health goals, you'll be able to find at least a handful of new snacks to try.
Solely Fruit Jerky Mango
You're probably familiar with beef jerky, but what about fruit jerky? According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, Solely Fruit Jerky is a great weight loss snack and "is made from whole organic fruit, picked at its peak, and then crafted into deliciously portable strips." She adds "This fan-favorite jerky has no sugars, no preservatives, and no concentrates, and is made with just one, two, or three whole ingredients in delicious flavors like Mango, Pineapple, and Banana."
Chiwis Kiwi Chips
Gone are the days when the only option for getting your daily fruit servings was to eat it plain. Now you can find fruit in many forms at the grocery store, including fruit chips like Chiwis.
"Chiwis are fruit chips made from 100% fruit, and these snacks are vegan, gluten-free, non-GMO, and nut-free, catering to a range of dietary preferences," says Manaker. "Chiwis snacks are sweet but not too sweet, capturing the natural flavor of fruit with no added sugar, preservatives, or oils."
Daisy Cottage Cheese
According to Manaker, adding cottage cheese to your snack routine is a great choice for your weight loss goals. "Daisy Cottage Cheese is a source of protein that helps people stay satisfied, and it is made without any thickeners, stabilizers, preservatives, or additives, all while having an industry-leading shelf life," she says. "It is made with just three ingredients: cultured skim milk, cream, and salt."
One 2012 study found that participants who ate a high-protein diet (which included regular consumption of cottage cheese) were able to lose weight and inches off of their waistline.
Second Nature Dark Chocolate Medley
Finding a healthy snack should never mean avoiding chocolate, and "Dark chocolate is always welcome during my snacktime," says Manaker. Second Nature Dark Chocolate Medley "Blends real dark chocolate with almonds, cashews, and pecans in a portion-controlled package that helps fuel my body with satiating nutrients without the risk of overeating," she adds. "This snack also acts as a delicious topping for a low-sugar vanilla Greek yogurt."
Chloe's Mango Fruit pop
If you're in the mood for something sweet and cold but don't want the excess calories and added sugar from ice cream, Chloe's Fruit Pops offers a deliciously healthy alternative.
"Chloe Fruit Pops are made with nothing artificial, are free from stabilizers, and are made with quality ingredients like mango puree," says Manaker. "When a sweet tooth strikes, these pops are perfectly portioned to allow for a sweet treat without the risk of overeating."
BelliWelli
Taking care of your gut microbiome is an important part of weight loss, and "our gut health may impact our weight management goals," says Manaker. In fact, according to the American Society for Microbiology, the health of your gut can directly impact your ability to lose weight.
For a gut-healthy weight loss snack, Manaker suggests BelliWelli. "These bars are gluten-free, dairy-free, vegan, and certified low-FODMAP without sugar alcohols, and are packed with real probiotics to support gut health."
Crispy Green 100% Freeze-Dried Apple
Fruit makes for a great antioxidant-full, low-calorie snack, and if you're looking for a more exciting way to consume it, you may want to try a freeze-dried option.
"This delicious Freeze-Dried Apple Crisp is a healthy option, as it contains zero grams of added sugars, cholesterol, sodium, and fat," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN. "It is low in calories (50 calories per serving) and because of this will not contribute to weight gain and excess calorie intake."
One thing to take note of is that these freeze-dried apple snacks have less fiber (1 gram) than regular apples (almost 5 grams per apple).
Blue Diamond Whole Natural Almonds
For a quick, nutrient-dense snack, Young suggests opting for Blue Diamond Almonds. "Nuts are always a great option for snacks, as they provide protein and dietary fiber, and almonds particularly contain high amounts of healthy fats, fiber, protein, and vitamin E, which helps lower cholesterol and blood sugar levels," says Young. "Consumption of almonds promotes satiety and is thus beneficial for weight management."
Biena Chickpeas Sea Salt
Sometimes all you need to satisfy a craving is to snack on something crunchy, but instead of reaching for potato chips, which are primarily empty calories and may leave you still feeling hungry, try roasted chickpea snacks instead.
"Biena Chickpeas are a good option because they are high in protein (6 grams) and fiber (6 grams) and relatively low in calories (120 per serving)," says Young. "High protein keeps you fuller for longer, thus preventing overeating and appetite control. The high-fiber content also helps maintain a healthy digestive system and control blood sugar levels."
Skinny Pop Original
Popcorn is a healthy snack, as long as it's not the butter bombs you get at the movie theater. For a snack option that contains a few grams of fiber and is low in calories, go for Skinny Pop.
"Skinny Pop is a healthy choice because it uses minimal ingredients, contains no artificial flavors, and has zero grams of trans fat," says Young. In a study published in The Journal of Nutrition, when compared to saturated and monounsaturated fats, trans fat seemed to lead to greater long-term weight gain than the other types of fat.
"Skinny Pop also contains 3 grams of fiber, which helps promote satiety and reduces the likelihood of overeating, further supporting weight management efforts."
Cruncha Ma.Me Freeze-Dried Edamame Veggie Snack
Edamame is by far an underrated health food, and to snack on it in an easy and delicious way, Young suggests Cruncha Ma.Me.
"This is a healthy weight-loss snack option because it is high in protein (8 grams) and fiber (3 grams) with 0 grams of sodium," says Young. "It also comes in single-serve packets, which makes it convenient for portion control. Snacking on this will not contribute to excess calorie intake and will provide essential nutrients," she adds.
Wonderful Pistachios No Shells Smokey Barbecue
"If you want a crunch that satisfies, Wonderful Pistachios are the snack you are looking for," says Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD. "With 6 grams of plant-based protein and 3 grams of fiber per serving, pistachios are one of the highest protein snack nuts." She adds, "And the best part? One serving is 49 pistachios and comes in at 170 calories, so more crunch for less calories."
As far as Goodson's favorite flavor? "The BBQ and Salt and Vinegar Pistachios taste just like chips, maybe even better!"
Veggies Made Great Keto-Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffins
These aren't your typical muffins. Veggies Made Great will keep you full and satisfied and make for the perfect weight loss snack.
"With vegetables as the first ingredient and being under 100 calories, Veggies Made Great Muffins pack in protein and fiber," says Goodson.
"My dietitian pick is the Keto Friendly Cinnamon Roll Muffin because, with 90 calories, 5 grams of protein, and 5 grams of fiber, it is a sweet treat that tastes good and is good for you. Plus, they are allergy-friendly," she adds.
Hippeas Vegan White Cheddar
Fans of Cheetos Puffs will be pleased to know that there are healthier options out there that still satisfy those cravings for crispy, puffy, cheesy snacks, all while helping to fill you up in between meals—something Cheetos just can't do.
"If you need to fulfill your cheese puff craving, go with Hippeas," says Goodson. "Each serving is made with chickpea flour and has 3 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein, making for a crunchy, satisfying snack."
"This crunchy snack comes in at 130 calories per serving and is perfect for kids or adults," she adds.
Harvest Snaps Snack Crisps
"Want a snack where green peas are the first ingredient and it still tastes good? Harvest Snaps are it," says Goodson. "With 4 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, and being nut-free and gluten-free, this is a crunchy veggie snack you can feel good about snacking on."
Along with containing a boost of protein and fiber, this snack is low in calories, too. "You get 22 pieces for 130 calories," adds Goodson. "This is the perfect swap for chips at snack time."
KIND Simple Crunch Peanut Butter
Instead of filling up on chips or other empty-calorie snacks before a workout that is going to leave you feeling sluggish, you may benefit from something that can give you lasting energy.
"My sports dietitian pre-workout snack that can fuel your workout and help you burn calories for weight loss is KIND Simple Crunch Bars," says Goodson. "They are crunchy and satisfying with 26 grams of carbs, 3 grams of fiber, and 4 grams of protein, and this two-bar per pack snack is a go-to for me en route to the gym."
Not sure which flavor to go with? Goodson says, "Peanut butter is my favorite."
That's it. Fig Truffles
Sometimes it's a sweet snack you want, but loading up on added sugars can leave you craving more sugar than before. This is why Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins, recommend That's it. Truffles.
"Sink your teeth into this super satisfying, all organic, juicy fig and chocolate truffle with just 23 calories, more than a gram of fiber, and less than a one-third gram of added sugar per truffle," says The Twins. "These are the perfect healthy snack choice when you just want a sweet and satisfying bite, but are not feeling too hungry. It's not overly sweet so it won't set you off to overeat, and you'll avoid belt-busting candy bars and squash the craving to snack more."
Flackers Crackers Everything Flax & Fonio
Whether you eat them on their own or top them with some tuna or your favorite spread, crackers can be a filling snack choice—as long as you find a brand that contains some protein and fiber and isn't just full of refined carbohydrates.
"Flackers Crackers are snacks that can actually help with weight loss," says The Nutrition Twins. "They're packed with the satiating combo of fiber (8 grams) and protein (5 grams), and you'll fuel your brain with omega-3 fats from alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), which are anti-inflammatory, helping to combat inflammation that makes weight gain easier and weight loss more challenging."
Another plus? "Those omega-3s are also associated with a lower risk of developing anxiety, which may help to take the edge off and prevent stress snacking and overeating," they add.
Cal-Organic Hummus with Carrot Chips
Oftentimes the best store-bought snacks are the ones that come ready-to-eat and don't require any planning on your end. That's what you'll get with Cal-Organic Hummus with Carrot Chips.
"These are the perfect crunchy, creamy, yet healthy snack to toss in your bag when you're on the go and want to avoid the vending machine," say The Nutrition Twins. "Crunching on the carrot chips takes time to chew so you'll feel more satisfied and get 4 grams of fiber, 5 grams of protein, plus healthy fats to stabilize your blood sugar and prevent you from overeating later." They also add that this snack is "organic, gluten-free, and dairy-free for those with dietary restrictions."
Various research studies have shown the possibility of hummus having a beneficial effect on weight loss, via appetite control and increased satiety.
Sunfood Raw Organic Heirloom Pumpkin Seeds
Pumpkin seeds are full of nutrients and minerals like protein, fiber, iron, and selenium. "These crunchy and delicious pumpkin seeds have 10 satisfying grams of protein and only 160 calories per ounce, and Sunfood uses a special heirloom variety of pumpkin seeds for a unique nutty flavor, and they dry the seeds at low temperatures that keep the nutrients intact," say The Nutrition Twins.
"Plus, they have no added salt or sugar like many other pumpkin seed brands do, which typically makes you crave other salty and sugary foods and can contribute to overeating," add The Twins. "These are also a good evening snack since they're a good source of magnesium, which helps you sleep better, and getting more sleep has been shown to reduce calorie intake."
Eggland's Best hard-boiled eggs
"Eggs are great for weight loss and weight management because they are low in calories, yet are still satisfying, thanks to their 6 grams of protein," says The Twins. "Eggs rank high on the satiety scale, which means they're excellent when it comes to keeping you full."
Hard-boiled eggs are the quickest way to eat eggs as a snack, but we don't always have time to make them. That's where store-bought hard-boiled eggs like Eggland's come into play.
"Thanks to Eggland's Best proprietary vegetarian hen feed, Eggland's Best eggs only have 60 calories, compared to 70 calories in other eggs, more than double the omega-3s, which is important to tame the inflammation that may make weight loss harder, and six times the vitamin D content, which is of extra importance since getting adequate vitamin D can increase weight loss while reducing body fat."
Brainiac Almond Chocolate Brain Butter
We love a good portion-controlled snack because it takes the pressure off of us to stop when we've had enough (something notoriously tough to do when you're munching on something delicious). However, according to The Nutrition Twins, Brainiac Almond Chocolate Brain Butter is a "Smooth, creamy, indulgent snack that is the ideal weight loss snack for anyone who craves comfort food and chocolate but has a hard time keeping portions in control."
"Each portion-controlled packet is only 190 calories, and it hits the spot and is easy to bring on the go—you don't need a knife to spread it like most other nut butter," they add. "Plus, each serving contains anti-inflammatory omega 3 fats (as well as brain-healthy DHA and choline), to help fight against inflammation."
Kind Bars Healthy Grains Dark Chocolate Chunk
KIND is a brand that makes a variety of different healthy snack options, which is why we couldn't help but put a few different options on our list.
"KIND Bars are considered one of the healthiest store-bought snacks because they are typically made with whole, natural ingredients and have minimal processing, and they often contain a good balance of healthy fats, fiber, and protein, which can help keep you feeling full and satisfied," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD at Balance One Supplements. "Kind bars are also generally low in added sugars, making them a better choice than many other snack bars."
Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie
For another snack bar that can help satisfy your cravings with minimal sugar, try Larabar Peanut Butter Cookie.
"Larabars are often regarded as one of the healthiest store-bought snacks due to their simple and wholesome ingredients," says Best. "These bars typically contain just a few natural ingredients, such as dates, nuts, and fruits, making them a minimally processed option."
She adds "They are free from added sugars, artificial additives, and preservatives, appealing to those seeking a clean and nutritious snack, and Larabars provide a good source of fiber and healthy fats, which can help with satiety and sustained energy, making them an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals."
One thing to note about Larabars is that some flavors have more protein and fiber than others depending on their ingredients, so look for varieties (like the Peanut Butter Cookie flavor) that are higher in these filling nutrients.
Emerald Almonds 100 Calorie Packs Dry Roasted
Almonds are already on our list, but we had to include Emerald 100 Calorie Packs because of the helpful portion control they provide.
"Emerald Almonds are a healthy store-bought snack for several reasons," says Best. "First, almonds are a nutrient-dense nut, rich in healthy monounsaturated fats, fiber, protein, and essential vitamins and minerals."
She adds that "Emerald offers a variety of almond flavors, including natural, unsalted options that are low in added salt and preservatives, and these almonds make for a convenient, portable, and satisfying snack that can help control hunger and reduce cravings, making them a good choice for weight management."
Seapoint Farms Dry Roasted Edamame
We have freeze-fried edamame on our list, but another way you can eat this high-protein snack is Seapoint Farms' Dry Roasted Edamame.
Not only do you get the benefit of these 100-calorie snack packs helping with portion control, but you're getting 10 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber per serving, something that will help keep you full enough to avoid over-snacking.
Applegate Naturals Charcuterie Plate
How does an adult Lunchable that will fit into your weight loss goals sound? That's exactly what you'll get with Applegate Charcuterie Plates.
"This Applegate Charcuterie Plate with salami and cheddar is a fun and balanced snack that contains clean protein and fiber to help keep you satisfied until your next meal," says Maggie Michalczyk, RDN. "With 15 grams of protein per package, it's a great on-the-go option and I like that the meat is humanely raised with no antibiotics."
Siggi's Icelandic Yogurt Plain
Yogurt makes for a lovely snack because you can add your favorite toppings like fruit, nuts, or granola, and research shows that yogurt consumption is associated with lower body weight and lower BMI. However, "Many yogurts can be high in sugar, which is not ideal when it comes to good snacks for weight loss," says Michalczyk.
The solution? A plain Icelandic yogurt like siggi's, "which is lower in sugar than most other yogurts in the dairy aisle and a good high-protein snack, with 16 grams per serving in their plain option," says Michalczyk. "Top with berries, nuts, or nut butter for more staying power."
Chomps Meat Stick
For meat lovers or people looking to add some more high-quality protein to their day, beef jerky is the way to go. However, knowing the best beef jerky brands to buy is key, because some companies use excess sodium and preservatives. Because of this, Michalczyk suggests Chomps.
"With 9-10 grams of protein per stick, Chomps Beef Sticks are a great on-the-go option that I recommend pairing with a piece of fruit or nuts for a protein and fiber snack that will help keep you fuller for longer, an important factor when looking to lose weight," she says.
Freestyle Green Olives Hot & Spicy
This is one of those weight loss snacks that doesn't have protein or fiber to keep you full, but it's so low in calories that it makes for a healthy alternative to potato chips and other processed snacks when those intense savory cravings strike. Granted, the serving size is only four olives, but even if you double that you're only consuming 40 calories. Along with being low in calories, these Freestyle Snacks' Olives contain healthy fats via extra virgin olive oil (EVOO), which according to a study published in the European Journal of Nutrition, has been found to help reduce body fat and blood pressure levels.
Bada Bean Bada Boom Roasted Broad Beans
A low-calorie snack with a helpful dose of protein and fiber, these roasted fava beans from Bada Bean Bada Boom make for a satiating weight-loss snack because they'll keep you full and scratch that itch for salt that often hits during the mid-afternoon slump.
On top of the fiber and protein boost, these roasted fava beans also provide a small serving of your daily iron and calcium needs as well.
Boom Chicka Pop Light Kettle Corn
Kettle corn is so satisfying for those who love sweet and salty together, but this type of popcorn is often loaded with added sugar and weird preservatives. Thankfully, Boom Chicka Pop has changed the game for kettle corn, providing a sweet snack that contains only 5 grams of sugar per serving. Another plus of this popcorn is that it only uses four ingredients: popcorn, cane sugar, sunflower oil, and sea salt.
The Good Bean Black Edamame Snacking Beans
Another version of edamame snacks—one of our favorite healthy snack options—these Black Edamame snacks from The Good Bean are black soybeans roasted and tossed in wasabi. These crunchy beans don't fall short on flavor, and they pack in 11 grams of protein and 5 grams of fiber.
The Good Bean also adds that this product is keto-friendly, gluten-free, and non-GMO Project Verified.
Whisps Parmesan Cheese Crisps
For those wanting lower-carb, high-protein snacks that will fit their weight loss goals, the Parmesan Cheese Crisps from Whisps can make a delicious choice. There are a few benefits to this snack, including the use of just one ingredient (cheese) and the low sugar and carbohydrate count. Choosing this snack also gives you 13 grams of high-quality protein and can fit into a Keto diet plan if that's what is helpful for you.
One thing to note is that these snacks do contain 7 grams of saturated fat, which for some may be on the higher end. For reference, the American Heart Association recommends sticking to around 13 grams or less of saturated fat, but talk with your doctor or dietitian if you're unsure.
SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds
It shouldn't surprise you by now that we are a fan of portion-controlled snack packs when you're aiming for both health and ease, and for sweet snack lovers out there, the Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds are a perfect sweet treat.
You'd think with a snack covered in chocolate that you'd have to worry about added sugars, but that's why we love the snack packs! In one pack you're only consuming 3 grams of sugar and are still getting 2 grams of protein and 1 gram of fiber, all for only 60 calories.
Vital Farms Hard Boiled Eggs Grab & Go 2- Packs
For those who are passionate about consuming healthy poultry products from chickens and hens who are free to roam and from companies that are dedicated to the ethical process, Vital Farms is for you.
Their Pasture-Raised Hard-Boiled Eggs come in Grab & Go packs of two eggs, which yield 6 grams of protein for only 60 calories. To make this a more balanced snack, toast a piece of whole grain bread and add these eggs with some avocado, or pair them with another snack from our list like the Cal-Organic Hummus and Carrot Chips.
Brami Lupini Bean Dip Hot Calabrian Pepper
If you want the fiber, protein, and healthy fat benefits from hummus but aren't the biggest fan of chickpeas, try Brami's Lupini Dip Hummus, which is made from lupini beans instead of chickpeas. For only 50 calories, you'll get 2 grams of protein and 2 grams of fiber, all with plenty of flavor.
Bumble Bee Protein on the Run! Tuna in Olive Oil and Zesty Lemon
If it's a savory, filling snack you need, tuna may be the answer. But for those in a hurry or with only a few minutes to throw together a snack on their work break, having only a can of tuna on hand may not be very helpful. That's where these Bumblebee Protein On The Run kits come in. With tuna, artisanal crackers, a serving tool, and even a sweet caramel treat for dessert, this is a perfectly balanced weight-loss snack.
Horizon Organic Mozzarella String Cheese
When it comes to weight loss snacks that are easy, it doesn't get much easier than a cheese stick. Horizon Organic's String Cheese uses part-skim mozzarella and serves up 7 grams of protein for only 80 calories and 3 grams of saturated fat.
Cheese in general can be a healthy choice for some, as certain research also supports incorporating dairy into your weight loss plans, with one report from Advances in Nutrition saying that dairy can help reduce body fat mass.
Go Raw Sprouted Organic Pumpkin Seeds
You've already seen pumpkin seeds on our list, but we included these to highlight a slight difference in products: these seeds from Go Raw are sprouted. What does that mean exactly? Sprouted seeds—which mimic a germination process—are oftentimes known to have higher levels of fiber and antioxidants than other seed forms. Both raw and sprouted pumpkin seeds are extremely healthy for you, so enjoy either one, but we love the extra benefits these seeds from Go Raw can offer.
Peckish Everything Snackable Eggs & Crispy Dip
These Peckish Snackable Eggs are similar to the other to-go egg packs we have on our list of weight loss snacks, but these come with a twist—a delightful serving of Everything Dip, which consists of sesame seeds, garlic, black sesame seeds, onion, poppy seeds, and salt. You'll get 13 grams of protein per pack and can keep your calories under 200, the perfect combination for a snack that is helpful for your goal of losing weight.
Peckish also comes in two other flavors, Fried Rice and Ranch, so you can have your eggs however you like.
Gimme Roasted Seaweed Snacks Teriyaki
These roasted seaweed strips from Gimme aren't the most filling snack, but they're a great choice when itching for a salty pick-me-up. Low in calories, low in fat, and low in sodium, adding some delicious seaweed snacks to your daily routine is an obvious choice.
Saffron Road Korean BBQ Crunchy Chickpeas
Want the crunch of your favorite potato chip but with more staying power for your afternoon slump? These Crunchy Chickpeas from Saffron Road are a deliciously healthy alternative. For 6 grams of protein, 4 grams of fiber, and only 130 calories, we see no reason not to chow down on these crispy bites.
Quest Protein Chips Tortilla Lime
It's hard to believe it's possible to make tortilla chips with 20 grams of protein per serving, but Quest has done just that. Their Chili Lime Protein Chips are perfect for dipping into your favorite guacamole or salsa, but you don't have to worry about the empty calories coming from a regular tortilla chip. Now you can feel satiated and indulge in your favorite snacks at the same time.
Moon Cheese Cheddar Believe It
Whether you're on the Keto diet or are just trying to keep your carb count at bay, finding the right snacks can be tough. If you're getting tired of the same low-carb snacks like beef jerky or slices of cheese, Moon Cheese products can shake things up for you. Their Cheddar Believe It is a crunchy cheese bite made only with cheese and nothing else—serving up 10 grams of protein in every serving.
Another perk of incorporating cheesy snacks into your meal plan is that they are high in calcium, which has been shown to potentially aid in fat loss.
EPIC Baked Pork Rinds Pink Himalayan Sea Salt
Nothing says satisfyingly savory snack like a pork grind, but most brands are covered in sodium and weird additives. Not EPIC, though. EPIC Provisions sells Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Pork Grinds that contain 11 grams of protein in each serving and are made only with pork skins and salt. These still contain 250 milligrams of sodium, so they aren't considered a low-sodium snack, but if you mind your serving size, you'll be just fine.
Stryve Beef Bites
You may hear "air-dried beef" and run the other way, but we promise you these strange-sounding snacks are quite healthy and delicious. A unique alternative to standard beef jerky, Stryve uses a process called Biltong to make their steak bites.
According to their website, "Biltong is a process for preserving meat that originated centuries ago in South Africa. Stryve Biltong is 100% beef with no sugar, MSG, gluten, nitrates or preservatives."
With 14 grams of protein and plenty of flavor, you can't go wrong with Stryve Biltong Steak Bites.
Living Intentions Activated Superfood Cereal-Radiant Raspberry
Some people eat cereal for breakfast, but plenty of people eat a small bowl of milk and cereal for a snack, or they enjoy the cereal with some yogurt and fruit. Either way, this Activated Superfood Cereal from Living Intentions is not only a great weight-loss snack, but it is a great choice for practically any health goal.
Packed with whole grains, seeds, nuts, and probiotics, it's no surprise that their Radiant Raspberry flavor serves up 5 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber!
Babybel Sharp Original Cheese
Babybel has perfected the taste and snackability of a delicious sharp cheese. Their packaging makes it easy to throw one or two into your bag on your way out the door, and each piece has 4 grams of protein and only 60 calories. One of these on its own will most likely not be satiating enough for a whole snack, but Babybel's website says so itself and recommends that you "Pair it with candied walnuts and dried cherries for an afternoon snack."
Lesser Evil Power Curls Himalayan Sea Salt
Lesser Evil products are guaranteed to be made with trustworthy ingredients and are usually gluten-free and full of protein. Their Power Curls are no exception and will make you feel quite powerful when it comes to healthy snacking. Each serving has 6 grams of protein and is made with only a handful of ingredients: cassava flour, egg whites, avocado oil, tapioca starch, and Himalayan Sea Salt.
