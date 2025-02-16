8 Grocery Chains Shoppers Say Have the Freshest Produce

The produce section is often the first thing you'll see as you walk into a grocery store, which is intentional. It's designed to lure in customers, encourage impulse buys, and reduce waste. Oftentimes, the produce section is a near-perfect display of rainbow-colored crisp bell peppers, luscious, leafy greens, and the sweet aroma of citrus fruit that entices customers to shop, which is effectively eye-popping for customers.

A well-stocked and curated produce area can set the tone for a pleasant experience while offering shoppers an array of healthy foods. According to Chef William Davis, Executive Chef at the Nourish Cafe at Pop Life, "We should be eating over 150 different fruits and vegetables throughout the year," he explains. "Many of us rarely stray from eating two or three in a day. Produce can bring so much flavor, color, and texture to a dish, and how a chef creates dishes with produce says more to me than what can be done to meat."

Besides a wide variety of fruits and veggies, a selection of organic items also makes a produce section standout, Mica Ghendle, Professional Habits Coach at Zabit and licensed nutritionist, tells us.

"I think a great produce section is one that has both organic and standard choices to support different budgets." Ghendle says, "Eating the same product over and over can get boring, so I always look for new things to try. I also love picking up seasonal produce. It's typically fresher and just tastes so much better. Plus, it's a great way to support local farmers."

While some grocery store chains go overboard to maintain a high-quality produce section, others fall short. If you want to feel confident shopping for the freshest produce, here are eight choices shoppers swear by.

Sprouts Farmers Market

Known for its farm-fresh organic products, Sprouts is super health-conscious, and shoppers appreciate the wide selection of produce and the sale prices. While regular prices can be costly, one Redditor recently wrote, "In my area, Sprouts has much cheaper produce than any of the other chains. Publix, Walmart, Winn-Dixie, etc. They are the only place I've ever seen sell full-sized cartons of things like strawberries, blackberries or blueberries for only $2. Their pantry and frozen stuff, however, is very expensive. But the produce is cheap and I thought that was the whole appeal. I prefer to go there specifically to save money."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Whole Foods

Commonly referred to as "Whole Paycheck" because prices are not so cheap, Whole Foods is one of the biggest chains in the country and has an impressive produce section. And, like Sprouts, the store buys from local farms, so you're supporting nearby farmers and getting top-notch fresh food.

How to Make Your Fresh Produce Last Longer, According to Experts

Heinen's

Located throughout Illinois and Ohio, Heinen's has built a reputation for exceptional customer service and its focus on quality products, especially its produce section, filled with the finest selection of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables. "The chain here in Ohio I prefer for more high-end products is Heinen's," Chef William says.

Wegmans

With a beloved, loyal following, Wegman has built a strong reputation as a regional grocery store chain with a charming allure that delivers when it comes to fresh produce. You can find the stores throughout New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, Massachusetts, North Carolina, Delaware, and Washington, D.C.

Gelson's

Noted as a premier supermarket chain, Gelson's is primarily based in Southern California and is recognized for its extension selection of seasonal yet diverse fruits and vegetables. One Redditor wrote, "They usually have very good produce – far better than Ralphs or Pavilions."

18 Best Fruits & Vegetables to Keep You Fuller Longer

Fresh Thyme Market

Situated throughout the locations in the Midwest, Fresh Thyme Market partners with local farms to provide an excellent variety of fresh produce to their customers. A farmer who sells produce to Fresh Thyme Market recently shared on Reddit, "I'm a local farmer and we sell microgreens there (Bee Simple). We love working with them and they went out of their way to work with local farmers. We deliver on Wednesdays if you want em fresh!"

Bristol Farms Market

Another Southern California chain people love for quality produce is Bristol Farms. The gourmet grocery store works with local farms and ranchers to ensure their customers receive the tastiest and freshest foods.

Hy-Vee

With more than 280 locations across the Midwestern and Southern states, Hy-Vee sources their produce from hundreds of local farmers. The chain places an emphasis on offering high-quality products to customers, and often highlights fresh seasonal items.