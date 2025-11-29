7 Grocery Items That Are So Much Cheaper at Costco

Costco shoppers know they can save quite a bit of money on their grocery bills by buying in bulk at Costco, on everything from nice coffee to high quality protein. With such a huge inventory of both name brand and Kirkland Signature items available to customers, shoppers know exactly where the real deals are to be found in stores. For example, we get through a lot of butter in my household and cannot justify buying it anywhere but Costco. Other members have their own “must-have” money-saving items: here are seven grocery items that are so much cheaper at Costco.

Rotisserie Chicken

Costco’s Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken continues to be one of the best items in terms of value and versatility. “It’s still a huge chicken and only $5? $6? I take all the meat off and make bone broth with the bones. Meat is portioned into individual servings and I keep it in the freezer- can make sandwiches with it, add to dishes, or eat it with rice. I also freeze the bone broth if not using immediately and utilize for soups or cooking,” one member said.

Organic Milk

Costco shoppers love the price point on items like milk and other dairy. “I have small children and also get organic milk, yogurt, butter, snacks, cereal, diapers, wipes, and fresh fruit (we freeze what we don’t eat right away), pet food, cat litter. It’s more money up front but does save in the long run. I think the milk we buy is $9 for 3 half gallons at Costco and $7-8 for one half gallon at Kroger,” one Costco member said.

Premade Foods

Costco’s prepared foods section is unrivaled, customers say. “I think Costco is unchallenged in the ‘ready to eat’ department,” one shopper shared. “Things like premade burritos, burrito bowls, meals you just have to heat up, etc. As much as we’d love to prepare a meal every day, sometimes you just need something heated up ready to roll.

Vanilla Extract

Costco’s vanilla options, like the Pure Vanilla Extract, are excellent. “Costco vanilla is great,” one member said. “They’re also very nice quality! They’ve had this nice vanilla bean paste for super cheap!” another agreed.

Whole Bean Coffee

Shoppers love the quality and value of whole bean coffee at Costco. “If you buy whole bean coffee, the price per pound is less than the grocery store,” one member said. “If you’re cooking for one, a rotisserie chicken and a veggie tray will give you options for a week. Their veggie trays have snow peas, which is a nice touch. If you eat eggs pretty often or use them in baking it’s a good deal.”

Costco Produce

Costco’s produce is worth stocking up on if you employ a few longevity hacks, members advise. “I buy things like onions, peppers, garlic, spinach, etc then cut the whole bag up, put them in gallon ziplock bags and put them in the freezer. For stir frying it works great and costs basically nothing,” one shopper said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Baking Supplies

Costco has everything you need for baking at low prices. “All of my baking supplies (flour, especially, but including dessert items like sugar, baking soda, vanilla extract, cocoa powder). All of my breads and desserts are made at home, and I make 1 dessert every week. I also make tortillas at home, waffle and pancake mix, etc,” one shopper said.