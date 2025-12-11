Coupon experts reveal seven common grocery mistakes that quietly drive up December food costs.

No, it’s not your imagination: Groceries are getting more expensive every year. While inflationary pressures will likely keep the price of everything from milk and eggs to name-brand goods going up, there are ways to save and avoid overspending that will help you save money every shopping trip. We enlisted our friends over at The Krazy Coupon Lady to call out 7 grocery mistakes that raise your food bill this December.

Buying Pre-Cut Produce

Senior Editor at Krazy Coupon Lady, Kristin McGrath, reveals the first mistake: Buying pre-cut produce. “Yes, this saves you time, but if you take 10-15 minutes to chop yourself, you can save money. The markup on precut products can be as much as 10 times the cost of just buying whole fruits and vegetables. If you’re buying precut produce regularly, those savings could add up to at least $20 a month,” she says.

Not Using Your Store’s App

The second mistake, per McGrath? Not getting your store’s app. “These days, couponing is digital, and stores reserve some offers and coupons for rewards members and app users. Couponing might seem time-consuming and overwhelming at first if you’re new to it, but it’s the way to go if you don’t want to get stuck with the price on the sticker. I like to open my grocery store’s app before I leave for the store, clip the coupons, and then make my shopping list based on that. That way I know exactly which brand of cereal or the type of apples I need to grab from the shelf. Many grocery apps also give you the ability to scan barcodes of products in-store to see which have coupons, so that’s also an option if you do prefer to coupon in the moment. Either way, the store’s app is your key to avoiding sticker price,” she says.

Relying on Delivery

The next mistake is relying solely on delivery. “Being strapped for time is completely understandable during the holidays. But if you can manage to shop in person rather than ordering delivery for every grocery haul, you can save,” says McGrath. “Not only are you avoiding delivery fees, but you’re avoiding the markups (which range from 5% to almost 20%) some stores charge when you order grocery delivery instead of shopping in-store. Grocery delivery can absolutely help you in a pinch, but shopping in-store as much as you can will save you money. If you can buy some things in bulk and use coupons, too, you can create a bit of a pantry stockpile, so that you’re not forced into the situation of running to the store or placing another rush delivery order.”

Buying Out-of-Season Produce

Mistake four is buying produce out of season. “Shopping just one month too early for seasonal fruit can cost you up to 50% more — even at warehouse clubs. Our KCL price tracking shows honeycrisp apples at Sam’s Club were $9 – $10 for a 4-pound bag in August, but once peak apple season actually hit in September/October, that same bag dropped to as low as $6. And at Walmart, individual Honeycrisp apples went from $2 each to just $1 once peak season arrived. So shop what’s in season! You can check Foodwise to see what’s in season and build your meal plan around it,” McGrath says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Making a Shopping List Without Doing Research

Mistake five is planning your list without considering prices and sales, says Co-Founder & Co-CEO of Krazy Coupon Lady, Heather Wheeler. “Start looking at the sales and planning your meals around what’s on sale. If chicken is $1.99 per pound, plan your meals using chicken. Check your store’s weekly ad to see which proteins and produce are on the front page,” she says.

Forgetting What You Have

A mistake that so many people make is forgetting what’s in their fridge. “Take a pic of your fridge before you go to the store so you can remember what you already have,” suggests Wheeler.

Not Shopping the Clearance Section

The last mistake is not shopping the clearance section. “Many stores have a clearance bakery rack, a discount meat section (often marked down early in the morning), and even a clearance produce section,” Wheeler reminds.