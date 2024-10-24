14 Spooky Halloween Charcuterie Board Ideas Your Guests Will Love

Halloween is just around the corner, and there's no better way to kick off the festivities than with a spooky charcuterie board that will impress your guests. With clever combinations of meats, cheeses, and Halloween treats, you'll find everything from pumpkin-shaped cheese balls to a charcuterie skeleton that's equal parts eerie and tasty.

Whether you're hosting a costume party or a family get-together, these 13 creative charcuterie boards from Instagram will surely wow your guests. So, gather your favorite ingredients and get inspired by these boo-tiful boards. And if you're looking for a guide to which candy to buy for this holiday, don't miss 21 Best Healthy Candies To Buy This Halloween.

Cheese & Candy Board from @food52

Nothing screams Halloween like candy, so why not mix up your Halloween charcuterie board by adding sweets to pair with your cheese and meats? In this board, a triple creme cheese and Kit-Kats brings together creamy and crunchy textures while an aged gouda paired with caramel popcorn highlights the rich, caramel-like notes in both.

Get the full details from Food52.

The 11 Best Halloween Restaurant Deals In 2024

Charcuterie Skeleton from @ainttooproudtomeg

This Charcuterie Skeleton Board is an eye-catching Halloween centerpiece, featuring a brie skull with manchego "teeth" and a hidden layer of blueberry jam. Build the skeleton using alternating sliced manchego triangles to create the ribcage and then fill in with folded salami. Surround the skeleton with cubes of cheddar, grapes, and dried orange slices for color and texture, and add ramekins of Castelvetrano olives and chocolate-covered cranberries for a mix of briney, salty, and sweet.

Get the full details from Ain't Too Proud to Meg.

Jack Skellington Brie Board from @grazing_boards_

You'll find that brie is the perfect cheese for creating a skull on your Halloween charcuterie board. This one is layered with fig jam and then surrounded with a combination of cubed cheddar, salami, grapes, berries, and candy.

These 12 Halloween Candies Have the Lowest Quality Ingredients

Harvest Cheese Board via @silverlakesocialite

This Harvest Charcuterie Board is a celebration of fall flavors, perfect for Halloween or any autumn gathering. Featuring juicy blood oranges, fresh pear slices, an assortment of cured meats, and a variety of crackers, it brings together the best of the season. Add bowls of olives for a salty bite, along with savory cheeses like manchego or aged cheddar for richness. To give the board a festive touch, place a plastic skeleton as the centerpiece.

Spooky Board via @dishedbyrachel

This Spooky Harvest Board blends seasonal fall ingredients with just the right touch of Halloween fun. While the ingredients don't need to scream Halloween, you can easily bring a festive flair with a few simple decorations—think plastic spiders and skeletons.

Frankenstein Cheese & Sweets Halloween Board from @justjennysboards

This Halloween charcuterie board features a flowing "river" of hard cheeses, mozzarella, and prosciutto, surrounded by fresh fruit, salami, and sweets like gummy fangs. Add Halloween-themed cookies, like Frankenstein shapes, and chocolate-covered pretzels for a festive twist. To bring in more fall vibes, scatter a few mini pumpkins for decoration.

Fancy Ghost & Pumpkin Cheese Bites from @thatcheeseplate

These meat and cheese bites add a fun Halloween twist to your charcuterie board. For the ghost bite, top a sharp white cheddar ghost-shaped cutout with savory salami and a drizzle of sweet balsamic glaze. For the pumpkin bite, cut an extra sharp yellow cheddar slice into a pumpkin shape, add a dollop of apricot jam, and serve it on a gingersnap cookie with a sprig of rosemary for the stem.

23 Best High-Protein Cheeses You Can Eat

Jack-o'-lantern Halloween Board from @ainttooproudtomeg

This Candy Charcuterie Jack-o'-Lantern is a sweet addition to your Halloween charcuterie board repertoire! By using black licorice wheels for the eyes, Oreos for the mouth, green gummies for the stem, and filling the rest of the pumpkin with orange treats like candy corn and pumpkin-flavored pretzels, you'll create a Jack-o'-Lantern face that makes for a fun, eye-catching spread!

Halloween Mummy Baked Brie from @ainttooproudtomeg

This Mummy Baked Brie is the ultimate Halloween charcuterie board centerpiece! Wrapped in puff pastry and filled with gooey brie and sour cherry jam, it's as delicious as it is spooky. Best of all, it's easy to tailor to your tastes. Simply swap out the jam for your favorite option, such as fig, apricot, or raspberry.

Get the full details from Ain't Too Proud to Meg.

Skull Caprese Salad from @ainttooproudtomeg

By using a skull-shaped silicon mold, you can turn your classic caprese salad into a Halloween-themed crowd-pleaser. Made with mozzarella formed into skulls, juicy cherry tomatoes, fresh basil leaves, and a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and olive oil, this recipe brings a hauntingly fun touch to your spread.

Veggie Halloween Board from @ainttooproudtomeg

For a wholesome, healthy Halloween option, try this Veggie Halloween Board! Slice bell peppers in half and add eyes to create spooky, screaming ghouls, then fill the platter with fresh cucumbers, celery, and carrots. Serve it alongside your favorite dip, like ranch or hummus, for a fun and nutritious appetizer.

Get the full details from Ain't Too Proud to Meg.

Halloween Pumpkin Cheese Ball from @ainttooproudtomeg

Made with cream cheese and cheddar, this pumpkin-shaped cheese ball is easy to customize with flavorful mix-ins like bacon, jalapeño, or even crab meat. Once shaped into a ball and wrapped with twine to form pumpkin-like ridges, it's coated in more cheddar and topped with a bell pepper stem for the perfect finishing touch.

Get the full details from Ain't Too Proud to Meg.

The 15 Healthiest Store-Bought Crackers, According to Dietitians

Mini Mummy Baked Brie Bites from @makefoodlovely

These Mini Mummy Baked Brie Bites are a handheld twist on a classic pastry-wrapped brie. Use bite-sized Trader Joe's Brie Bites, wrap them in puff pastry, and add a spoonful of pumpkin butter for a sweet touch. Bake until golden and gooey, then finish with candy eyes to complete the mummy look. These mini treats make for the perfect to your Halloween charcuterie board.

@berryandtheboards

These spooky Caprese Eyeballs are a fun and tasty addition to your Halloween charcuterie board. Made with cherry tomatoes, mozzarella balls, basil, and green olives stuffed with pimento, they perfectly capture the eerie spirit of the season.