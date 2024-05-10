The 15 Healthiest Store-Bought Crackers, According to Dietitians
Whether you serve them with cheese on a charcuterie board, scoop them into your favorite dip, or snack on them alone, crackers are versatile foods that add crunch and nutrition to your meals. But when it comes to wholesome ingredients, it's not always easy to find healthy crackers on store shelves.
Many popular store-bought crackers are made with refined grains like white flour, lack fiber and protein, and are high in sodium. But even though certain brands are considered unhealthy, there are just as many brands out there that are making healthier crackers, and this snack can absolutely be a part of a balanced snack or meal.
"Crackers can be a great way to get a serving of whole grains into the diet," says Jenna Appel, MS, RD, LDN, CPT, a registered dietitian and owner of Appel Nutrition. Plus, they can encourage you to eat other healthy foods if you top them with healthy peanut butter, cheese, olives, smoked salmon, and hummus.
Finding healthy crackers in the snack aisle can be challenging, so we asked dietitians for their advice on how they pick the healthiest crackers.
How to choose healthy crackers
When buying crackers, there are a few things you need to consider to ensure you're buying the best.
- Look for whole food ingredients: Look for crackers with seeds, whole grains, or alternative types of flour in their ingredients list rather than refined white flour and sugar.
- Look for crackers with at least 3 grams of fiber. "Another thing to strive for in a healthy cracker is fiber. Look on the nutrition label of your crackers. Strive to search for crackers that have the most fiber compared to other brands. Some of the crackers in the grocery store may only have 3 grams per serving," Amanda A. Kostro Miller, RD, LDN says. Not all of the crackers on our list meet this fiber goal, but it is a good standard to aim for.
- Beware of high sodium levels. "When possible, try to choose crackers that have less sodium, because controlling your sodium intake is important for everyone," Kostro Miller says.
- There should be little or no added sugar. Most Americans are already consuming a high-sugar diet. You want to make sure that savory crackers aren't tacking on to your daily limit of added sugar. "A little added honey is alright, but it's usually best to avoid high fructose corn syrup or crackers with more than one type of sugar. If you're looking for a healthy cracker choice, keep the added sugar in check: no more than 1-2 grams of sugar per serving is best," says dietitian Caitlin Self, MS, CNS, LDN.
Our top picks for healthy crackers
This list of healthy crackers will help you decipher which of the biggest players to choose from when you're at your grocery store. Read on to find out why each one is a better-for-you choice.
- Best High Fiber: Flackers Flax Seed Crackers
- Best Classic: Triscuit Original Crackers
- Best Paleo Cracker: Simple Mills Rosemary & Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers
- Best Seeded: Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic
- Best High-Protein: Zenb Cracker Crisps
- Best Gluten-Free: CrunchMaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt
- Best Sea Salt: Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten Free Crackers
- Best for Weight Loss: GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread, Oat Bran
- Best Grain-Free: Cult Crackers
- Best Environmentally Friendly: Patagonia Provisions Organic Vegan Cheddar Cheeze Crackers
- Best Flavor: Raincoast Crispcotti Pineapple and Thai Basil
- Best Gourmet: Rustic Bakery Handmade Sourdough Flatbread
- Best Low-Carb, Keto: Fat Snax! Almond Flour Classic Crackers
- Best Made-with-Veggies: Real Food From The Ground Up Cauliflower Crackers
- Best Cheddar: Cheddar Pop Mmms Veggie Flour Baked Snack Crackers
Best High-Fiber: Flackers Flax Seed Crackers
Calories: 160
Fat: 12 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 10 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 6 g
Flax seeds offer many health benefits and "can provide healthy omega-3 fatty acids and plant lignans," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN. To get this seed, plus other healthy ingredients, try the flax seed crackers from Flackers.
"These flax seed crackers are made with wholesome ingredients and are totally plant-based, keto-friendly, and gluten-free," says Manaker. "Packed with a whopping 9 grams of fiber per serving, these crackers can help people meet their nutritional needs."
Best Classic: Triscuit Original Crackers
Calories: 120
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 160 mg
Carbs: 20 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 3 g
You can't beat the purity of this recipe: whole wheat, oil, and salt. Period. It's what led to many dietitians recommending Triscuit as one of the healthiest crackers you can buy. "I recommend Triscuit crackers because they offer lots of different bold flavors," says Kostro Miller. "Even their flavored crackers like the cracked pepper and olive oil only have 140 milligrams of sodium per serving. Their other flavors [are also] very satisfying, and whole-grain wheat tends to be the first ingredient!"
Best Paleo Cracker: Simple Mills Rosemary & Sea Salt Almond Flour Crackers
Calories: 150
Fat: 8 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 230 mg
Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 3 g
The first ingredient in this gluten-free box of Simple Mills crackers is a nut and seed flour blend concocted with almonds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds—so you know a big chunk of the eight grams of fat in each serving comes from heart-healthy omega-3s and vitamin E. "Simple Mills crackers are a great option for those with allergies as they are made with almond flour, rather than wheat flour," says registered dietitian Rachel Fine, MS, RD, CSSD, CDN, owner of To The Pointe Nutrition.
Best Seeded: Mary's Gone Crackers Super Seed Classic
Calories: 150
Fat: 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 280 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 5 g
For a crispbread-like texture in cracker form, Mary's Gone Crackers are a classic. You'll almost always see Mary's Gone Crackers on lists of the healthiest crackers because they taste great, are made with simple ingredients, and check a lot of dietary boxes: gluten-free, organic, vegan, and non-GMO. Fine says these crackers "are another favorite high-fiber option with a mix of fibrous grains and seeds."
Manaker agrees that Mary's Gone Crackers are a great choice. "They provide a gluten-free crunch made with organic ingredients like quinoa and flax seeds. Bonus? They are a source of plant-based protein, too!"
Best High-Protein: Zenb Cracker Crisps
Calories: 140
Fat: 6 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 1 g)
Protein: 5 g
Because many brands are made with refined flour, most crackers have only a gram or two of protein (sometimes none). When you're looking for a filling snack, this can be a problem because foods that contain protein are the best for increasing satiety before your next meal. But if you can find brands—like Zenb Cracker Crisps—that have at least 5 grams of protein, you can ensure that your snack will be more filling and satisfying.
Best Gluten-Free: CrunchMaster Multi-Grain Sea Salt
Calories: 120
Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 150 mg
Carbs: 23 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
This pick packs in a whole lot of crunch and wholesome ingredients: It's baked with brown rice flour, oat fiber, sesame seeds, quinoa, millet, and flaxseed. And if you're looking for a cracker to munch on instead of chips, Crunchmaster makes a great option. Crunchmaster's Multi-grain Crackers are great options because they're low-calorie, so you can eat more of them. Plus, the texture is so crisp that it feels satisfying to chomp down on these!
Best Sea Salt: Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten Free Crackers
Calories: 130
Fat: 4 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 260 mg
Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
Milton's Gluten-Free Crackers are a tasty and healthy choice if you're not in the mood for a strong flavor and just want a simple sea salt cracker.
"Certified Gluten-Free and non-GMO Project Verified, Milton's Craft Bakers Gluten-Free Crackers are irresistibly crunchy and made with high-quality ingredients like gluten-free grains and seeds, making them a fantastic choice for dipping, sharing, or snacking on right out of the bag," says Manaker.
Best for Weight Loss: GG Scandinavian Fiber Crispbread, Oat Bran
Calories: 20
Fat: 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 0 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 1 g
When registered dietitian Brocha Soloff, BS, RD, CDN, is looking for healthy crackers, she looks for the least ingredients, lowest net carb, and highest fiber: a triple threat for weight loss. Her favorite weight management cracker is this one from the Norwegian crispbread company GG's. Snack on two of these crispbreads, and you'll get a third of your daily fiber! This Scandinavian snack packs zero sodium and just two nutrient-dense ingredients—wheat and oat bran—for a wholesome, healthy cracker. "Crackers can and should be part of a healthy diet. In fact, they're [much] better than most bread for weight management," Soloff says.
Best Grain-Free: Cult Crackers
Calories: 130
Fat: 9 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 170 mg
Carbs: 11 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 0 g)
Protein: 4 g
Those needing a grain-free cracker will love Cult Crackers, which are made with whole food ingredients like cassava flour, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and pumpkin seeds.
Because of these ingredients, you know you're getting nothing but healthy food in your snack. You can also enjoy 4 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein, which can help you feel more satiated until your next meal.
Best Environmentally Friendly: Patagonia Provisions Organic Vegan Cheddar Cheeze Crackers
Calories: 140
Fat: 5 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 250 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 3 g
For environmentally conscious consumers, these Patagonia Provisions crackers are the ideal choice. "Made with organic and regeneratively grown wheat, these planet-friendly crackers are certified Organic, non-GMO, and are made with no added sugar," says Manaker. "They are also stone milled to retain the wheat germ and bran, allowing for more antioxidants than refined crackers."
Best Flavor: Raincoast Crispcotti Pineapple and Thai Basil
Calories: 50
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 60 mg
Carbs: 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 1 g
Sometimes, it can seem like all crackers start to taste the same, but for a snack with a bold flavor that pairs well with your favorite dips or cheeses, Manaker recommends these Raincoast Crispcotti Crackers.
"These Pineapple and Thai Basil Crackers are made with high-quality ingredients, crafted in small batches, and are GMO-free," says Manaker. "For a sweet and savory combo, this cracker makes a great base for a soft cheese spread."
Best Gourmet: Rustic Bakery Handmade Sourdough Flatbread
Calories: 90
Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)
Sodium: 310 mg
Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
Although it doesn't meet our fiber requirements, Rustic Bakery is a dietitian-approved cracker that goes perfectly with a fancy cheese plate. "Hands down, the best store-bought crackers are from Rustic Bakery. The sourdough option is my favorite because the baking involves fermentation, which attracts yeast and bacteria. These live organisms digest the complex starches in the dough. The length of time that the dough ferments is directly related to the break-down of gluten in a process called hydrolysis," says Laura Lagano, MD, RDN, CDN, integrative & functional nutritionist with an in-person & virtual private practice. Lagano notes that fermented crackers like this can be helpful for people who are sensitive to gluten, but they're still not best for individuals with Celiac disease.
Best Low-Carb, Keto: Fat Snax! Almond Flour Classic Crackers
Calories: 130
Fat: 11 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)
Sodium: 240 mg
Carbs: 6 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: <1 g)
Protein: 5 g
If you're on a low-carb or keto diet, these almond flour-based crackers from Fat Snax are your best bet, with just 3 grams of net carbs per serving. They're low in sodium and get a protein punch from almonds, egg whites, and extra fiber from flaxseeds.
Best Made-with-Veggies: Real Food From The Ground Up Cauliflower Crackers, Sea Salt
Calories: 120
Fat: 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)
Sodium: 350 mg
Carbs: 19 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 2 g)
Protein: 2 g
These healthy Real Food crackers are baked with cauliflower flour, lentil flour, and a veggie blend. One serving packs in 10% of your daily value of vitamins A, E, B6, B1, D, and C.
Best Cheddar Cracker: Simple Mills Pop Mmms Cheddar
Calories: 50
Fat: 2 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)
Sodium: 60 mg
Carbs: 8 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 4 g)
Protein: 1 g
"These are a nice classic Goldfish Cracker dupe that offers that same cheesy flavor, but are upgraded with the goodness of real veggies weaved into each cracker," says Manaker. So instead of preservatives you can't pronounce that you'd find in regular Goldfish Crackers, Simple Mills Pop Mmms are flavored with natural ingredients like butternut squash, cheddar cheese, red bean, sunflower oil, and sea salt.
Why Trust Eat This, Not That!?
Eat This, Not That! is committed to creating high-quality content that you can trust to be accurate, properly researched, routinely reviewed, and updated with the latest information. Our writers, editors, and medical and/or certified experts consider this to be an unwavering promise we make to our readers in the pursuit of delivering impactful and meaningful content.