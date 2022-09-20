Discerning supermarket shoppers have made it clear: They want self-checkout options, more grab-and-go meals, and online grocery ordering availability. They should be able to select between organic, natural, and gluten-free products. And if possible, all of the above should be offered at a reasonable price.

As the grocery industry faces inflation and disgruntled customers, one grocer is making an attempt to satisfy all the shopper demands by opening new spots and upgrading to add all the extras at its existing locations.

Hannaford Supermarkets, the popular Maine-based grocer, announced that it is adding two new locations to its fleet of 184 units across the Northeast. The first location in Brunswick, N.Y. opened its doors to the community last week, while the chain also has plans to add a location in its hometown of Scarborough, Maine. The latter will open in 2023.

"All of us at Hannaford are tremendously excited to make our high-quality, fresh food and produce, convenient services such as Hannaford-To-Go, outstanding customer service and everyday low prices available to more shoppers in the Brunswick area," said Andrea Nickerson, VP of retail operations.

The new supermarket spans 49,000 square feet; while the one in Scarborough will be even larger at 58,000 square feet.

Additionally, the chain finished remodeling five of its existing locations this summer.

The remodeling projects varied from store to store, but include new self-checkout kiosks in Burlington, Vt.; online grocery ordering in Townsend, Mass.; more organic and gluten-free products in Brandon, Vt.; an overhaul of the pharmacy along with new self-checkout kiosks in Rotterdam, N.Y.; and a larger pharmacy in Leominster, Mass., according to Winsight Grocery Business.

Hannaford officials also pledged that the chain will be powered completely by renewable energy by 2024, and will be a net-zero carbon business by 2040.