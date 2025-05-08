How CycleBar Training Gave Hayden Grove an Edge on 'The Voice'—EXCLUSIVE

CycleBar, a heart-pumping indoor workout, offers top-notch, high-energy cycling classes that pedal to music. Cyclers feel the beat while getting in a stellar lower and upper-body workout, using a stationary bike and a weighted bar. The workout was even more than that for CycleBar instructor and The Voice's Season 27 contestant, Hayden Grove.

Hayden Pedaled From the CycleBar Podium to a National Stage on The Voice

We put the pedal to the metal and caught up with Hayden. The singer/musician journeyed from the CycleBar podium to a national stage—and his experience was anything but average.

"I've been singing and been involved in athletics my whole life, but I'd never cycled until CycleBar opened beneath my apartment building in 2018," Hayden tells us. "Admittedly, I was hesitant to try it, but I was immediately hooked. I made it to 500 classes and everyone at the studio was like, 'You're on stage in your music career, why don't you just train to be an instructor?' So I did!"

The rest was history. As a CycleBar instructor, spearheading rhythm-based classes strengthened Hayden's legs and lungs. He kept his cycling audience captivated, motivated, and wanting more. Hayden's charismatic presence was discovered by producers of The Voice.

He Caught the Attention of His Role Model, Michael Bublé

The singer caught the attention of Michael Bublé, his absolute favorite role model since he was young.

Hayden shares, "It's hard to even describe just how much Michael Bublé means to me. Imagine, you have a hero from the time you're ten years old. You know all of his songs by heart, you watch every interview, read every article, go to every show you can. You know in your mind that he's the kind of person you want to be—one that is extremely successful and talented, yet grounded, humble, kind, caring and loving. That person, that hero, recognizes you, acknowledges your own talent, supports you with kind words and messages, then uses his OWN audience to support you publicly."

The rising star is a performing musician full-time and continues to lead classes at CycleBar, where it all began. Hayden credits the brand for helping him achieve a strong presence in singing, performing, and all-around personally.

How the Two Worlds Collided and Became One

How exactly did the two worlds come together? Hayden compares the CycleBar podium to being onstage. After all, he's performing, in a sense, on both of them.

"Much like CycleBar, the opportunity to be on The Voice just kind of popped up in front of me, so I did it. I feel very grateful to God for being blessed with CycleBar and The Voice," Hayden says, adding, "Music, movement and community is the essence of life. When I perform—truly perform—I'm always moved by the music and bring energy into the performance … And when there's a community of people that are enjoying the music, that is quite literally what I sing for—bring joy and love to the world. It's kind of the same at CycleBar, except someone else is doing the singing."