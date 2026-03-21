These 7 frozen chicken nugget brands are made with 100% whole breast or white meat and no fillers.

Frozen chicken nuggets aren’t generally thought to be the healthiest food on the planet. When I was young, the only chicken nuggets I remember were made out of ground meat, and I’m not sure what else, but I’m guessing some sort of filler. These days, you can get healthier options in the freezer section of your store that are actually made out of real chicken. What are the best options? Here are 7 frozen chicken nuggets that refuse to use minced sponge meat.

Bell & Evans Breaded Nuggets

Bell & Evans Breaded Chicken Nuggets are “100% whole breast meat pieces,” according to the company, and are “not mechanically chopped or separated meat,” and are air-chilled. The lightly breaded treat is packed with protein, and, while frozen, it is actually raw, so it requires a longer cooking time than other brands.

Just Bare Chicken Breast Chunks

Just Bare is one of the healthiest chicken brands you can find in the freezer section. They are made with chicken breast only and are actual chunks of meat. They contain no antibiotics, hormones, or steroids and no artificial ingredients or preservatives. And, an added perk? Shoppers maintain they taste like Chick-fil-A.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Breast Chunks

Kirkland Signature Chicken Chunks are very similar to Just Bare, but cost less. The fully cooked chicken chunks offer 16 grams of protein per serving, cook quickly in the air fryer, and are perfect for tossing into any dish that needs a protein boost – salads, pastas, and rice dishes included. And, like Just Bare, they are regularly compared to Chick-fil-A.

Applegate Naturals Chicken Nuggets

If you are looking for an OG-style nugget that children and picky eaters will consume, grab a bag of Applegate Chicken Nuggets. They are made with humanely raised, antibiotic-free chicken and contain only white meat. They are an excellent option for health-conscious people who prefer ground chicken nuggets to chunks. Other ingredients include wheat flour, water, and rice flour.

Perdue SimplySmart Organics Nuggets

Perdue Simply Smart Organics Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets are a gluten-free option that even gluten-lovers appreciate. “Delicious nuggets even if you don’t have a gluten allergy,” writes a shopper. “My son is an extremely picky eater. These chicken nuggets are similar to McDonald’s but had double the meat and are not fried. Win win,” adds another. “We recently switched to these from being die-hard Just Bare nugget fans. These are phenomenal! We are completely converts to these!” another says.

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

Real Good Foods Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks are another healthy option that nutritionists approve of. “These are hands down the best and healthiest chicken bites we’ve ever had. We’re a household of three hungry boys and have long been fans of the Bare Chicken Bites and Tenders. But ever since this product hit the shelves, we haven’t looked back. The biggest game-changer? These bites are fried in beef tallow instead of vegetable oil. Not only is that a much healthier choice, but the flavor is also noticeably better — think back to the golden days of McDonald’s fries cooked in beef tallow,” writes a shopper.

Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites

Tyson Simple Ingredients Boneless Chicken Bites are another chicken chunk option that people buy on repeat. “Yum! These are perfectly crispy chicken nuggets that are good quality with full-size all white meat chicken breast. My son loves to have nuggets for dinner and I’m always looking for a high-quality brands versus ones that are just pressed together. I made these in the air fryer and they crisp up perfectly and serve them with fries would be great with vegetables as well. I love that they are lightly breaded and the package usually folds up to fit in my freezer! These are well priced for good quality chicken too!” a shopper says.