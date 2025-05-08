The 3 Healthiest McDonald's Breakfasts to Start Your Day Right

Breakfast at McDonald's can be so easy and satisfying. The convenience of the drive-thru can be tempting on a busy morning. And the numerous breakfast sandwiches on offer are all savory and hot to go. Whether McDonald's is your daily stop or an occasional treat, you may be wondering if your order is undoing your efforts to eat healthier. While some of their breakfast items are arguably part of a healthy diet, others are not exactly what the doctor ordered.

We consulted registered dietician nutritionist Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, LDN, CLEC, CPT to find out what the healthiest McDonald's breakfast options are to start your day right. You might be surprised to learn that she ok'd a McDonald's classic (albeit with a modification) or even that there are McDonald's menu items that can fit into your day and keep you on the right track.

Read on to see our registered dietician nutritionist's picks for the best things to order for brekkie at McDonald's if you're trying to get that summer bod without giving up your favorite fast food!

Egg McMuffin

Nutrition : 1 sandwich Calories

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 30 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

McDonald's Egg McMuffin features an egg placed on a toasted English Muffin topped with real butter, lean Canadian bacon and American cheese. "I like the Egg McMuffin – hold the Canadian bacon!" says Manaker. "Although Canadian bacon is lower in fat than other ultra processed meats, it's still relatively high in sodium." She says that the English muffin-egg-cheese combo provides a balance of fiber, protein and fat that can help promote satiety. And not being hungry an hour later is a major bonus! "The egg also provides key nutrients, like choline, a nutrient that supports brain health."

Fruit & Maple Oatmeal

Nutrition : Serving Size: 1 bowl

Calories : 320

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 150 mg

Carbs : 64 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 31 g)

Protein : 6 g

McDonald's Fruit and Maple Oatmeal features two full servings of whole-grain oats with a touch of cream and brown sugar. It contains red and green apples, cranberries and two varieties of raisins. "The oatmeal provides a boost of whole grains and antioxidants – all for under 300 calories," says Manaker. "Skip the addition of the maple sugar packet to save on including too many added sugars."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Sausage Burrito

Nutrition :Serving Size: 1 burrito

Calories : 310

Fat : 17 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 800 mg

Carbs : 25 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 13 g

McDonald's Breakfast Burrito is loaded with scrambled eggs, pork sausage, cheese, green chiles and onion. It's wrapped in a tortilla and is easy to eat on the go. While Manaker would prefer you removed the sausage, it's still a top choice and decently balanced in the macro department. "The addition of the chilis helps give this some major flavor without added sugar, salt or fat," she notes. (Bonus: right now, it's on the McValue menu!)

Next time you're starting your day at the Golden Arches, keep this advice in mind when you order, and you'll be properly fueled to take on the morning!