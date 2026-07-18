4 Restaurant Chains With the Best Fried Fish and Potato Pancakes

Craving a crispy fish and savory pancake combo? Try these restaurant chains.

Fried fish and potato pancakes are the perfect combo, commonly found at Midwestern fish fries and German restaurants. The crispy fried fish and savory pancakes go perfectly together, especially when served with sides for the ultimate fish and potato meal. Some restaurants automatically include potato pancakes, others have it as an option to order on the side: Here are four chains with the best fried fish and potato pancakes right now.

Izzy’s

Izzy’s is known as the home of the “World’s Greatest Reubens”, but the chain also has a great sandwich called the Codfather: Delicious cod battered with Izzy’s special blend of seasonings topped with tartar sauce and shredded lettuce served on a brioche bun. All sandwiches come with pickles and one of the chain’s award-winning potato pancakes.

Claim Jumper

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Claim Jumper has delicious Fish Tacos made with grilled or fried white fish, chipotle sauce, fresh pico de gallo, cheese, corn tortillas and homemade salsa. These tacos can be paired with the Potato Pancakes, which come served with Salsa Ranch and Southwest Slaw for a perfectly satisfying meal. The chain also has excellent Sam Adams Fish & Chips.

Perkins American Food Co.

Perkins American Food Co. has delicious fried fish on the menu, perfect for combining with seasonal potato pancakes. The pancakes are so popular there are copycat recipe requests online for fans eager to recreate the magic at home.

Family Pancake House

Family Pancake House has a delicious Seafood Combo on the menu which can be ordered with a side of potato pancakes. The combo contains cod, scallops, shrimp, and oysters. The chain also has a Fish & Chips plate made with Alaskan cod.