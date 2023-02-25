The Healthiest Starbucks Breakfast Menu Orders

Starbucks is great for many things. Their drink menu is vast and highly customizable, each location has friendly, hard-working baristas that can whip up your coffee at the speed of light, you can pretty much guarantee a solid cup of coffee at every corner of the globe with over 35,000 locations worldwide, and, to top it all off, every cafe has delicious food to round out your breakfast experience. In fact, this is why we decided to take a closer look at the Starbucks breakfast menu to see what they have to offer.

If you're in a hurry and want to swing through your closest Starbucks for a coffee and breakfast, you'll have a wide range of items to choose from. They have everything from breakfast sandwiches, wraps, protein boxes, egg bites, bagels, bread, donuts, and protein bars. However, even though all of these items are relatively quick and affordable, some are much healthier than others.

To learn more about some of the better-for-you breakfast options at Starbucks, we spoke with two dietitians, who are also members of our Expert Medical Board: Toby Amidor, MS, RD, CDN, FAND, an award-winning nutrition expert and Wall Street Journal bestselling author of The Family Immunity Cookbook, and Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, author of The Sports Nutrition Playbook. Read on to see what their suggestions are for the healthiest options you can find on the Starbucks breakfast menu. Then, check out The #1 Worst Coffee Order To Make at a Coffee Shop, Says Dietitian.

1 Spinach, Feta, & Egg White Wrap

Per wrap : 290 calories, 8 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 840 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 20 g protein

This wrap is a classic at Starbucks and one that both of our experts love.

"As a dietitian, the Spinach, Feta and Egg White Wrap is my go to breakfast choice when I am on the road or need a quick breakfast option," says Amidor.

"Nestled in a whole wheat wrap, the egg whites, spinach, feta cheese, and tomatoes add flavor and provide 20 grams of protein," says Goodson. "This breakfast comes in right at 300 calories, so it is a great option for those looking for something lighter, but filling."

2 Rolled & Steal Cut Oats

Per container : 410 calories, 12 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 67 g carbs (7 g fiber, 34 g sugar), 8 g protein

When looking for something off of the Starbucks breakfast menu that is on the sweeter side, try the Rolled & Steel Cut Oatmeal.

"This Starbucks oatmeal is made with dried fruit, nuts, and brown sugar, and it provides 410 calories, 12 grams of fat, 7 grams of fiber, and 8 grams of protein," says Amidor. "It's a warming breakfast filled with cholesterol-lowering fiber and one that will help keep you satisfied."

If you're needing to cut back on the added sugar a bit, the nice thing about this oatmeal is that the toppings are served separately. This way, you can always opt out of the dried fruit or brown sugar.

3 Egg White & Roasted Bell Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites

Per two bites : 170 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

The Starbucks oatmeal mentioned above is certainly delicious and fiber-packed, but Goodson suggests rounding out your breakfast even further and adding the Egg White & Roasted Bell Pepper Sous Vide Egg Bites.

"Packed with protein and fiber, a breakfast of oatmeal and egg bites will jumpstart your day in the right direction," says Goodson. "The protein from the eggs and fiber from the oatmeal will help you get full faster and stay satisfied until lunch time, because both help stabilize your blood sugar."

4 Turkey Bacon, Cheddar, & Egg White Sandwich

Per sandwich : 230 calories, 5 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 560 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (3 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 17 g protein

This is another item off of the Starbucks breakfast menu that both of our dietitians recommend.

"This breakfast sandwich is made with turkey bacon, egg whites, and cheddar cheese on a wheat English muffin," says Amidor. "Calories are within a reasonable limit for breakfast, as is the saturated fat and sodium—and sodium tends to be very high in most quick service restaurants."

"It's lower in fat but packs in 17 grams of protein, making it a win, especially because it's also on a whole grain bun with 3 grams of fiber," says Goodson.

"If you still need a bit more food, pair with a fresh fruit like apple or banana, which you often see at many Starbucks locations," adds Amidor.

5 Berry Trio Parfait

Per parfait : 240 calories, 2.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 125 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (2 g fiber, 25 g sugar), 14 g protein

For those who love yogurt in the morning, Goodson suggests the Berry Trio Parfait.

"This breakfast item provides you with 14 grams of protein and features non-fat yogurt that provide probiotics to support your gut health, while not packing a punch on the saturated fat," says Goodson.

And if you're searching for a breakfast that is a bit more balanced, Goodson also suggests "grabbing a string cheese or a latte to pair with your parfait if you need a little more food and protein than 240 calories."

6 Ham & Swiss on a Baguette

Per sandwich : 480 calories, 23 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 1210 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 24 g protein

Not all sandwiches in the morning need to come with eggs, and this is a great example of that.

"If you're looking to pick a healthy sandwich, this is an easy choice. Made with ham, Swiss cheese, and dijon butter on a toasted baguette, this sandwich has a reasonable 480 calories, 23 grams of fat, 10 grams of saturated fat, 41 grams of carbohydrates, and 24 grams of protein," says Amidor. "If you're watching your sodium, it's a little high due to the ham, cheese and bread at 1,210 milligrams," notes Amidor. "[This] means you'd need to watch your sodium intake for the rest of the day so you don't go over the 2,300 mg daily recommended maximum."

7 Eggs & Cheddar Protein Box

Per box : 470 calories, 25 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (6 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 23 g protein

Both of our dietitians swear by this protein box.

"I tend to grab this box when I'm heading into NYC on the train," says Amidor. "I often enjoy it as two snacks, but you can also enjoy it as a meal."

"This easy, on-the-go bento box option packs in 23 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber, which work in harmony to keep you feeling full and energized throughout a busy morning," says Goodson. "It contains a hard-boiled egg, cheddar cheese, multigrain muesli bread, a nut butter pack, and fruit, which is four of the five food groups!"

8 Strawberry Overnight Grains

Per container : 300 calories, 16 g fat (11 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (4 g fiber, 20 g sugar), 5 g protein

Another option off of the Starbucks breakfast menu for our sweet treat-lovers in the morning, the Strawberry Overnight Grains are a great choice.

"With 5 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber, the overnight grains boast of so many delicious and healthy ingredients: oatmeal, quinoa and chia seeds, plus shaved coconut, strawberries and toasted almonds," says Goodson. She also suggests pairing these fiber-rich overnight grains with the Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites for added protein.

9 Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites

Per two bites : 230 calories, 14 g fat (9 g saturated fat), 340 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (2 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 15 g protein

These Starbucks egg bites come loaded with helpful nutrients. As previously mentioned, these sous vide egg bite complement the overnight grains beautifully. However, they are just as deliciously savory on their own, too.

"The Kale & Mushroom Egg Bites add vegetables to your breakfast, plus 15 grams of protein," says Goodson. "When combined with the Strawberry Overnight Grains, this breakfast comes in a little over 500 calories, which is perfect for those active people who need a solid breakfast or fiber and protein, plus deliciousness."

10 An Everything Bagel With Avocado Spread

Per bagel : 290 calories, 3 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 57 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 10 g protein

Per avocado spread : 90 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (5 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 1 g protein

This is a breakfast combination you'd have to purchases separately, but the nutritional value is worth it when you're in a hurry and need a meal on the go. For starters, purchase an everything bagel and ask them to toast it. This bagel will give you 10 grams of protein, 3 grams of fiber, and only 5 grams of sugar. Next, grab a packet of their avocado spread, which can sometimes be found near their pastry case, or you can ask an employee for one. This extra addition of avocado will provide you with healthy fats and nutrients to balance out your meal.

11 Country Archer Hickory Smoked Turkey Jerky

Per piece : 70 calories, 1g fat (0 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 10 g protein

If you're on a road trip and need something easy to eat, or are really just in a bind for time and need a quick option, grab a bag of the Country Archer Turkey Jerky. Each piece provides 10 grams of protein and remains under 70 calories. However, this isn't a super well-balanced road trip breakfast, so you can always pair it with a That's It bar for added fiber and antioxidants.

12 Chickpea Bites & Avocado Protein Box

Per box : 560 calories, 37 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 710 mg sodium, 43 g carbs (13 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 15 g protein

This protein box is packed to the brim with healthy fats, protein, and fiber. The almonds, seeds, chickpeas, and avocado spread provide you with your healthy fats, while the vegetables and chickpeas also add in your dose of fiber. According to the Starbucks website, this meal is also entirely vegan, making it one of the few fully plant-based options on their menu.

We hope these healthy, dietitian-recommended suggestions off of the Starbucks breakfast menu help you feel more prepared and confident the next time you go in for a coffee and breakfast combo.