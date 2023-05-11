The 13 Best Yogurt Brands—and 3 To Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Whether enjoyed as a breakfast staple, a creamy snack, or a versatile ingredient in both sweet and savory dishes, yogurt offers a surplus of nutritional value. However, with the overwhelming variety of yogurt brands available on store shelves, it can be challenging to navigate the options and make the best choice for you.

From rich and creamy Greek yogurts to dairy-free alternatives, we spoke to nutrition experts to learn about the top contenders and help you make informed decisions the next time you're in the yogurt aisle.

How to choose a healthy yogurt brand

Quality yogurt will provide a good balance of protein and carbs while also being low in added sugars and unnecessary additives. Here are some key factors to consider when trying to identify a healthy yogurt:

Protein: Look for yogurts that are rich in protein. Protein helps promote satiety, build and repair muscles, and supports immune health.

Look for yogurts that are rich in protein. Protein helps promote satiety, build and repair muscles, and supports immune health. Low-sugar content: Check the sugar content on the nutrition label and opt for yogurts that are low in added sugars. Plain or unsweetened yogurts are generally the best choice, as they allow you to control the sweetness by adding your own toppings or fruits.

Check the sugar content on the nutrition label and opt for yogurts that are low in added sugars. Plain or unsweetened yogurts are generally the best choice, as they allow you to control the sweetness by adding your own toppings or fruits. Healthy fat: Consider your dietary preferences and needs when choosing the fat content of your yogurt. Full-fat yogurts can be a nutritious option, as they provide healthy fats and can help keep you full. However, low-fat or fat-free options may be more suitable for individuals watching their calorie or fat intake.

Consider your dietary preferences and needs when choosing the fat content of your yogurt. Full-fat yogurts can be a nutritious option, as they provide healthy fats and can help keep you full. However, low-fat or fat-free options may be more suitable for individuals watching their calorie or fat intake. Live and active cultures: Look for yogurts that contain live and active cultures, as these are the beneficial bacteria that provide the probiotic benefits. Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that support gut health and digestion. The presence of specific strains, such as Lactobacillus and Bifidobacterium, have been shown to have positive gut health benefits.

Let's find out exactly which yogurt brands nutrition experts do—and don't—recommend. And for more healthy eating advice to make rolling through the dairy section of your local grocery store a breeze, be sure to also check out 12 Lactose-Free Yogurts You'll Love.

The best yogurt brands

1 Fage BestSelf Yogurt

Per serving : 110 calories, 3 g fat, 2 g sat fat, 50 mg sodium, 5 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 15 g protein

"Fage BestSelf Yogurt is packed with protein, calcium, and probiotics, without the lactose that can cause an upset stomach. With BestSelf, you can enjoy the delicious creaminess of Greek yogurt without fear of digestive distress," explains Kim Kulp, RDN, owner of Gut Health Connection.

2 Oikos Pro Plain Yogurt 25g Protien

Per serving : 160 calories, 3.5 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 60 mg sodium, 6 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 25 g protein

"Oikos Pro Plain Yogurt is one of my favorite go-to options," says Vandana Sheth, RDN, CDCES, FAND, registered dietitian nutritionist, and author of My Indian Table: Quick & Tasty Vegetarian Recipes. "Per serving, it provides 25 grams of protein and zero added sugars. It's delicious as is or enjoyed with fruit, chopped nuts, seeds, and high-fiber cereal for a very satisfying breakfast."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Coconut Cult

Per serving : 70 calories, 6 g fat, 6 g sat fat, 5 mg sodium, 2 g carbs ( 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 0 g protein

"For a dairy-free option, I love Coconut Cult. It has a mousse-like texture and makes for a delicious breakfast or dessert. Not only is it plant-based and organic, but it's produced in small batches and contains 50 billion CFU of probiotics per ounce, making it a great option for a healthy gut," shares Julie Balsamo, RD, RDN, a gut health dietitian.

4 Friendly Farms Nonfat Plain Greek Yogurt

Per cup : 120 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 13.3 mg sodium, 8 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 21.3 g protein

"Friendly Farms Nonfat Plain Greek yogurt frequently ends up in my Aldi shopping cart because it's affordable and versatile," says Catherine Karnatz, MPH, RD. "This yogurt's smooth and creamy texture is the perfect addition to smoothies, overnight oats, and fresh fruit. It can even be used as a substitute for sour cream when you don't have any on hand. I also love that a 3/4 cup serving packs 18 grams of protein, which makes it a nutritious post-workout snack that supports muscle recovery."

5 Icelandic Provisions Honey and Apricot Skyr Yogurt

Per serving : 170 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g sat fat, 40 mg sodium, 13 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 11 g protein

"One of the newest yogurts gracing the dairy aisle is Icelandic Provisions Honey and Apricot," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, registered dietitian and author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility, tells Eat This, Not That! "While it is higher in saturated fat, it is made with only high-quality ingredients, and it is the creamiest and tastiest option out there."

6 Icelandic Provisions Vanilla Skyr Yogurt

Per serving : 160 calories, 7 g fat, 5 g sat fat, 40 mg sodium, 12 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 9 g sugar), 11 g protein

Though she prefers a different flavor, Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD, agrees that Icelandic Provisions is one of the best yogurt brands on the market. "The Vanilla Skyr from Icelandic Provisions is one of the best yogurts out there," says Sauceda. "You get a vanilla flavor that has a deeper and richer flavor compared to others. They use three different vanilla beans to make it. I also love that their texture is thick and creamy, making it a decadent treat all on its own with 15 grams of protein per serving."

7 Cabot 2% Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt

Per serving : 180 calories, 2.5 g fat, 1.5 g sat fat, 75 mg sodium, 26 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 13 g protein

"Cabot has fantastic yogurts," says Amanda Lane, MS, RD, CDCES, of Healthful Lane Nutrition. "My personal favorite is the 2% Vanilla Bean Greek Yogurt. It is a great balance of creamy and high-protein Greek yogurt. Enjoy it topped with berries, seeds, or nuts for a fun twist."

8 Siggi's Skyr

Per serving : 100 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 65 mg sodium, 7 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 19 g protein

"I love Siggi's Skyr! Its high protein content is satiating, and the plain flavor has no added sugar. This way, you can sweeten it up to whatever degree you like," says Sarah Garone, NDTR, of A Love Letter to Food. "It's nice and thick, so you can use it as a sour cream substitute, too."

"Siggi's is an extra creamy Icelandic yogurt that I absolutely love!" adds Maya Oueichek, MBA, RDN. "It is made with simple ingredients, and it's packed with protein. The brand follows the traditional Icelandic Skyr yogurt-making method," explains Oueichek. "This method uses cultured skim milk, which adds extra gut health benefits. Lastly, they offer a wide variety of different flavors, making them fun and versatile to incorporate into meals and recipes."

9 Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt

Per serving : 90 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 55 mg sodium, 7 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 15 g protein

"Oikos Triple Zero Yogurt is my favorite yogurt," says Kelsey Kunik, RDN, owner of Graciously Nourished. "With 15 grams of protein and zero added sweeteners and fat, you can easily add fruit or granola and nut butter for a delicious, balanced low-sugar snack. The texture is thick and creamy, unlike some other low-sugar Greek yogurt brands, and while it includes stevia, it doesn't have a bitter aftertaste."

"I frequently eat the Triple Zero Vanilla Yogurt with sliced banana, blueberries, and a spoonful of crunchy peanut butter for a quick and easy breakfast that leaves me satisfied throughout the morning," adds Kunik.

10 Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt

Per serving : 170 calories, 9 g fat, 5 g sat fat, 60 mg sodium, 7 g carbs ( <1 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 16 g protein

"Chobani Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt is the only plain yogurt I repeatedly buy," says Amanda Sauceda, MS, RD. Plain yogurt can be too tart for me until I found this yogurt from Chobani. Their plain flavor stands well on its own, with berries, or used as part of savory dinner dishes. It makes for good dressings and drizzles because of the thick texture."

11 Fage Greek Yogurt

Per serving : 90 calories, 0 g fat, 0 g sat fat, 65 mg sodium, 5 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 18 g protein

"I love the Greek yogurt from Fage because it has no added sugar and is full of healthy probiotics," notes Wan Na Chun, MPH, RD. "Fage also has a special straining process that produces a thick, creamy yogurt that is much higher in protein than regular yogurt. [This yogurt's] texture and neutral flavor make it easy to add to various dishes for a protein boost. I've added it in my breakfast bowl with some granola and berries, and I love to use it in a high-protein ranch dip."

12 Two Good Lowfat Yogurt

Per serving : 80 calories, 2 g fat, 1 g sat fat, 35 mg sodium, 4 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 12 g protein

"I love Two Good Lowfat Yogurt because it's blended, creamy, and has a stellar nutrition lineup with 2 grams of total sugar and 12 grams of protein per single serving container," says Amanda Blechman, RD, CDN, director of health and scientific affairs at Danone North America. "As part of its 'One Cup, Less Hunger' program, the brand partners with two food rescue organizations to help combat food waste and hunger. Two Good also partners with a surplus produce rescue organization to make Good Save, a delicious sub-range of Two Good products made with surplus produce that would have otherwise gone to waste."

13 Simply Nature Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt

Per serving : 200 calories, 8 g fat, 5 g sat fat, 125 mg sodium, 13 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 19 g protein

"One of my favorite yogurt brands is ALDI's Simply Nature Whole Milk Plain Greek Yogurt," says Dani Lebovitz, MS, RDN, CSSD, CDCES, founder of Kid Food Explorers. "This smooth and creamy yogurt is economical, boasts 17 grams of protein in each 2/3 cup serving, contains multiple strains of live active cultures, and has zero added sugar."

"While most dietitians may opt for a non-fat yogurt, I prefer the full-fat version that provides longer-lasting satiety," explains Lebovitz. "The possibilities of plain Greek yogurt are endless and perfect for any time of the day – try drizzling it with honey, sliced strawberries, and slivered almonds; or making a savory dip like tzatziki by mixing grated cucumber, lemon juice, garlic, olive oil, and salt."

The worst yogurt brands

1 La Yogurt

Per serving : 150 calories, 1 g fat, 0.5 g sat fat, 85 mg sodium, 26 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 6 g protein

"Many of the yogurts and yogurt drinks marketed toward the Hispanic population are among the worst you can find on store shelves," explains Sharon Puello, MA, RD, CDN, CDCES. "Terribly high in added sugars and low in protein, La Yogurt carries some of the highest amounts of added sugars across its flavors. For example, the blended mango flavor has 21 grams of added sugar and just 7 grams of protein."

2 El Mexicano Saborico Yogurt Drink

Per serving : 199 calories, 6 g fat, 4 g sat fat, 69 mg sodium, 29 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 28 g sugar), 7 g protein

"Similar in nutritional value [to La Yogurt], Saborico strawberry yogurt drink serves up 20 grams of added sugar and 7 grams protein," says Puello.

High amounts of added sugars in your diet are associated with an increased risk for chronic diseases like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. The recommended added sugar intake is 24 grams per day for women and 36 grams per day for men.

3 Yoplait Whips! Yogurt Mousse

Per serving : 150 calories, 4.5 g fat, 3 g sat fat, 55 mg sodium, 22 g carbs ( 0 g fiber, 19 g sugar), 5 g protein

"Yoplait Whips! Yogurt Mousse may present as yogurt, but it's really a dessert in disguise," says Catherine Karnatz, MPH, RD. "A 4-ounce Vanilla Crème yogurt mousse contains 14 grams of added sugar and just 5 grams of protein—meaning it likely won't keep you feeling full and energized for very long."