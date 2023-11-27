This One Healthy Lifestyle Change Can Add 10 Years to Your Life, New Study Reveals

If you're looking to live longer and better, you're likely open to making the right lifestyle adjustments to achieve that goal. Unfortunately, there's no real-life Fountain of Youth you can frequent whenever you please, but there are tweaks you can make in your daily routine to boost your chances of extending your lifespan. As a matter of fact, according to a new study published in Nature Food, there's one healthy lifestyle change, in particular, that can add 10 years to your life. If you're curious about what this healthy habit is, read on to learn more. And when you're done, don't miss People Swear by the '3-2-1' Method for a Slim Waist: 'Changed My Life'.

Implementing these healthy diet tweaks into your daily routine can add 10 years to your life, according to new research.

A healthy diet is a cornerstone of an all-around healthy lifestyle. However, research conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals that 36% of Americans consume fast food on a regular basis. In another survey from the Cleveland Clinic, the #1 roadblock that steers people away from consuming a healthier diet is that 46% of Americans think healthy food is pricier. Additionally, 23% of Americans reveal they don't have time to cook healthily, and 20% don't even know how to prepare a healthy homemade meal.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

By opting for fast food meals, sugar-packed treats, and highly processed foods you can easily take on the go, you're doing your health—and life expectancy—a major disservice. This new study, which utilized data from the UK Biobank, reveals that ditching unhealthy eating patterns and opting for "longevity-associated dietary patterns" is linked to 10.4 and 10.8 more years of life for 40-year-old females and males, respectively.

On the one hand, the study's "longevity-associated dietary pattern" included moderate intakes of fruit, whole grains, white meat, and fish; a high consumption of veggies, nuts, legumes, and milk and dairy; a pretty low intake of red meat, eggs, and sugary beverages; and a low consumption of processed meat and refined grains. On the other hand, the "unhealthy dietary pattern," which was linked to the highest mortality, did not have any or contained a limited amount of fruits, veggies, whole grains, legumes, nuts, fish, white meat, and milk and dairy, and included high consumption of refined grains, processed meat, sugary beverages, and eggs. The researchers found the biggest gains occur when more fruits, nuts, and whole grains, and fewer processed meats and sugary beverages are consumed.

Needless to say, if you want to tack on 10 extra healthy years to your life, consider reevaluating your diet and making sure to include plenty of fruits, nuts, and whole grains.