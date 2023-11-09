7 Best Ways To Burn 500 Calories, According To Personal Trainers

Torching 500 calories calls for more effort than you may think, says Tyler Read, the founder of PTPioneer.com and a NASM-certified personal trainer who's been involved in the health and fitness world for the past 15 years. That being said, it's certainly possible, so long as you have the right training methods at your fingertips. Eat This, Not That! spoke with the experts who break down the absolute best ways to burn 500 calories that can be implemented into your fitness routine. Weight loss, here you come!

Note that the actual number of calories torched will depend on certain factors such as body weight, age, fitness level, and muscle mass. In addition, it's always a smart idea to check in with a certified fitness or healthcare professional before starting any new workout routine—especially if it's a more intense form of exercise than you're used to. This will help you avoid injury and ensure you're exercising as safely as possible.

Keep reading to learn all about the best ways to burn 500 calories.

Running

If you're looking to burn 500 calories, lacing up your sneakers and heading out for a run is an excellent place to start. "Running at a steady pace of 6 mph (10 min/mile) can burn approximately 500 calories in about 45 minutes for someone weighing around 155 pounds," Read explains. "Running is effective because it engages multiple muscle groups and increases heart rate significantly."

If you're game for an extra challenge, consider running faster or incorporating sprint intervals.

High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT)

If you know anything about high-intensity interval training (HIIT), you're likely aware that it's a great calorie burner. HIIT switches between short bursts of intense exercise and rest periods or bouts of low-intensity exercise, which makes it a stellar choice for those who are looking to increase the calorie burn. "It will also provide a metabolic boost that can give you an additional calorie burn throughout your day," Read adds.

Swimming

Swimmers, rejoice! This active sport/hobby can help speed up the calorie burn. Plus, it's a low-impact workout that gets your entire body moving, making it a truly well-rounded addition to any fitness routine. "[Moderate intensity] freestyle swimming can burn approximately 500 calories in about an hour for a 155-pound person," Read says.

To kick up the calorie burn, Daisean Brewster, CPT, Blink Fitness, suggests, "Consider adding intervals of different swimming strokes or using a kickboard for added resistance."

Cycling

Along with swimming, cycling is another aerobic exercise that can be utilized as an effective calorie burner. Whether you opt for a stationary bike or hit your favorite road route, cycling at a moderate pace—14 to 16 mph—will get you results, according to Read. "It's an effective low-impact exercise for burning calories and strengthening the lower body," he says.

Brewster suggests bumping up the intensity by adding sprints or hills. You can also aim for longer rides.

Jump Rope

Jumping rope isn't just for kids! This nostalgic exercise can help you reach your 500-calorie-torch goal. "It's a high-impact, high-intensity workout that improves coordination and cardiovascular endurance," Read explains.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Circuit Training

Circuit training involves performing a series of cardio and strength exercises one after the other with minimal breaks to rest. Read says you can torch 500 calories in an hour of circuit training, however, that heavily depends on the exercises you select and the intensity at which you perform them. "This method is efficient because it keeps the heart rate up while also engaging different muscle groups," he says.

High-Impact Aerobics

Last but not least, consider high-impact aerobics to burn 500 calories. "Join a high-impact aerobics class or follow along with online workout videos," Brewster says. "These energetic workouts, typically involving dance-inspired movements, can help you burn a significant number of calories while having fun."