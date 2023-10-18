9 Healthy Dunkin' Breakfasts That Dietitians Order

Sweet coffee drinks and donuts might be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about your favorite Dunkin' order, but this popular coffee shop has plenty more to offer. When you grab your favorite coffee, you can also fuel your morning with a healthy Dunkin' breakfast, straight from the drive-thru window.

Starting your day with the wrong foods can leave you feeling sluggish or hungry soon after eating, which isn't an ideal start to the day. To avoid this, you may want to think of skipping most of the sugar donuts and muffins and choosing foods that are higher in nutrients like protein, fiber, and healthy fats.

We asked dietitians for their favorite healthy breakfast orders at Dunkin' that leave them feeling energized and on track with their health goals.

How to order the healthiest breakfasts at Dunkin

Focus on the protein . The number one nutrient to look for when choosing a healthy fast-food breakfast is protein. Donuts and muffins are often low in protein, but foods that include whole grains, eggs, meat, or cheese will help you feel more energized and satisfied.

. The number one nutrient to look for when choosing a healthy fast-food breakfast is protein. Donuts and muffins are often low in protein, but foods that include whole grains, eggs, meat, or cheese will help you feel more energized and satisfied. Keep your eye on the sodium . Processed meats and cheese are both notoriously high in sodium, especially when they're from a fast-food joint. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke. The Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day.

. Processed meats and cheese are both notoriously high in sodium, especially when they're from a fast-food joint. Too much sodium can lead to high blood pressure, heart disease, kidney disease, and stroke. The Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting sodium to less than 2,300 milligrams per day. Steer clear of too much saturated fat . While fat can help you feel full and satisfied after eating and is essential for several body functions, too much saturated fat may potentially increase your risk of heart disease by increasing your LDL cholesterol levels. The Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of your daily calories, or 22 grams on a 2,000-calorie diet.

. While fat can help you feel full and satisfied after eating and is essential for several body functions, too much saturated fat may potentially increase your risk of heart disease by increasing your LDL cholesterol levels. The Dietary Guidelines recommend limiting saturated fat to less than 10% of your daily calories, or 22 grams on a 2,000-calorie diet. Skip the added sugars. While Dunkin' is famous for its donuts, they don't often make a very healthy breakfast order, thanks to the higher amount of added sugars. While you don't have to skip them completely, choosing donut holes or eating them as occasional treats, not breakfast, is a better option.

The Healthiest Breakfasts at Dunkin'

1 Turkey Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich

Per sandwich: 470 calories, 25 g fat (8 g saturated fat), 1,080 mg sodium, 39 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 23 g protein[/slidetitle]

"The Turkey Sausage, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich at Dunkin' is delicious and packed with 23 grams of protein and 39 grams of carbohydrates," says Katie Schimmelpfenning, RD, founder of Eat Swim Win. It's also a good source of vitamin D, calcium, and iron, providing between 10-15% of the recommended daily value for each. "Pair this with a coffee of your choice for an excellent post-workout recovery meal," recommends Schimmelpfenning.

2 English Muffin with Avocado Spread

Per English Muffin: 190 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 270 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 6 g protein[/slidetitle]

Per Avocado Spread: 80 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 4 g carbs (3 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 1 g protein[/slidetitle]

Grab a toasted English Muffin and top with Avocado Spread for a filling breakfast. Topping your English muffin with avocado instead of butter will add plenty of satisfying and filling heart-healthy fat and fiber to your meal. This is a great plant-based option, adding 7 grams of protein without any meat or dairy.

3 Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on Multi-Grain Bagel

Per sandwich: 600 calories, 25g fat (7 g saturated fat), 1,130 mg sodium, 66g carbs ( 8g fiber, 9g sugar), 27g protein[/slidetitle]

The Bacon, Egg & Cheese Breakfast Sandwich on a multi-grain bagel is a filling and satisfying sandwich with a fiber boost. "I get a whopping 8 g of fiber and 27 g of protein, which is sure to keep me satisfied until my next meal, helping to reduce unwanted snacking," says Christa Brown, MS, RDN, LD, a Registered Dietitian from New Jersey.

Normally, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese sandwich comes served on a plain bagel, which is why you see that in the photo above. However, you can ask them to make you one on a multigrain bagel for that extra nutrient boost.

4 Egg White and Veggie Omelet Bites

Per 2 bites: 180 calories, 11 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 460 mg sodium, 7 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 13 g protein[/slidetitle]

For a small, low-carb option, try the Egg White & Veggie Omelet Bites. These bites have only 180 calories, so be sure to get a double order or pair with another light option for a complete and filling meal. Each order of two bites has an impressive 13 grams of protein and only 7 grams of carbohydrates. Eating these along with a donut hole or two is a great choice if you're craving a sweet treat with breakfast. You can satisfy your craving and stay full and satisfied.

5 Egg & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich

Per sandwich: 340 calories, 15 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 650 mg sodium, 38 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 14 g protein[/slidetitle]

"One of my favorite breakfast items on the go is the Dunkin' Egg & Cheese English Muffin Sandwich, a choice that's as nutritious as it is delicious," says Steph Magill, MS, RD, CD, FAND, owner of Soccer Mom Nutrition. "With 38 grams of carbohydrates, 14 grams of protein, and a noteworthy 10% of your daily calcium needs, it's the perfect morning boost for anyone seeking a good start to the day," Magill adds. This breakfast is also lower in sodium than many other DD sandwiches, coming in at 28% of the recommended daily limit.

6 Wake-Up Wrap

Per wrap: 180 calories, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 470 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein[/slidetitle]

A Wake-Up Wrap is a satisfying and light breakfast option. Skipping the meat saves a significant amount of sodium and saturated fat, but turkey sausage, bacon, or sausage can be added. By choosing only egg, each wrap has just 20% of the recommended DV for sodium. Since each wrap has only 180 calories and 7 grams of protein, order two to create a filling, higher-protein breakfast.

7 Avocado Toast

Per 1 piece: 240 calories, 11 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 530 mg sodium, 34 g carbs (6 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 1 g protein[/slidetitle]

While this breakfast order is low in protein, it's high in healthy fats and fiber. Just one slice of Avocado Toast has 11 grams of fat and 6 grams of fiber. In an August 2022 study in The Journal of Nutrition, researchers found that avocado consumption was associated with improved blood sugars and reduced biomarkers of heart disease risk in adults with obesity and insulin resistance.

8 French Cruller

Per 1 donut: 230 calories, 14 g fat (7 g saturated fat), 135 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (0 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 3 g protein[/slidetitle]

For a donut, the French Cruller is likely the healthiest option on the menu. With just 21 grams of carbs and 10 grams of added sugars, you can enjoy a sweet treat without going overboard. Pair this donut with a low-carb, high-protein option like the omelet bites for a healthier balanced meal.

9 Multigrain Bagel with Garden Veggie Cream Cheese

Per Multigrain Bagel: 380 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 550 mg sodium, 63 g carbs (8 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 15 g protein[/slidetitle]

Per Veggie Cream Cheese: 100 calories, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (0 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 2 g protein[/slidetitle]

As far as bagels go, the Multigrain Bagel with Garden Veggie Cream Cheese is the most nutritious option at Dunkin'. With 8 grams of fiber, 17 grams of protein, and 18 grams of fat, this breakfast will keep you full all morning long. Without meat or eggs, this breakfast order still provides a significant amount of protein.