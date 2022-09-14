The Healthy Habits Morgan Freeman Lives by at 85

When fans hear Morgan Freeman speak, they listen. Freeman is an all-time favorite celeb whose voice and stature have presence and command attention. After all, the actor, director, and master of voice totally rocked the role of God in "Evan Almighty" and has brought us an endless number of flicks, including "Million Dollar Baby," "Shawshank Redemption," and "The Dark Knight" trilogy. Who could ever forget him in his role as chauffeur Hoke Colburn driving Miss Daisy around town? Everyone should be as lucky as Miss Daisy to have a wise, gentle, confident, and honest friend in their life. At 85 years old, Morgan Freeman still rocks life, and here are his secrets over the years.

He's taken vitamins, supplements, and an antioxidant drink in the AM.

What keeps this star shining so bright? Well, he's the first to admit that he's not a morning person. Freeman says, "I have work to do. Keeping busy is one thing. It had a lot to do with eating, where your energy levels are," adding, "I eat as seldom as I can. If they made a pill, I'd just take the pill. I wouldn't bother with the other stuff. I take a handful of vitamins and supplements in the morning and wash it down with an antioxidant drink" (via TODAY). The icon seems to know what he's doing, because he says, "I'm still here." And he's still going strong!

He's enjoyed playing golf.

In addition to his career, Freeman's enjoyed playing golf. He compares the game to life, explaining to Esquire that both are challenging lessons that involve working pretty diligently at improving. "[Golf is] a hard lesson because you struggle to improve. And yeah, you'll improve. But you're never satisfied with your improvement. Every improvement is just another ledge to the one above you and you just keep trying to climb," the actor says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

He learned how to fly planes.

The star always dreamt of flying planes, so he learned how to back in 2002. He considers using the radio the most thought-provoking part, explaining to Esquire, "Sometimes there's a lot of chatter because there are a lot of planes in the air and there are a lot of instructions, and so you're listening for your own. That's a good lesson, too."

He appreciates great food.

What does Morgan Freeman eat? Well, the celeb explains, "I can cook, but I don't cook. I like to eat, but I don't live to eat." When he's grilled, cooked, or baked on his boat, he says, "I have single-pan dishes such as okra or chicken wings with tomatoes and rice (that I make)," he reveals (via Telegram). Yum!

You'll find Freeman's go-to Caribbean chicken salad in the cookbook, Morgan Freeman & Friends: Caribbean Cooking for a Cause, written by Wendy Wilkinson and Donna Lee. Freeman enjoys simple foods when in the Caribbean and chooses to savor what the locals are having, from grouper with rice to conch fritters, according to Telegram.

He's chock-full of inspiration.

Morgan Freeman reveals he's always been ready to go where life has taken him, pointing out, "There are people who have never gone more than a couple hundred miles from where they grew up. And there are people like me. I am ready to go wherever. And that's the way I grew up—my mother was like that. You get on the bus and go." He eventually bought himself a very cool 1951 Ford convertible and suggests that you "get yourself some wheels," too.

As far as your own field of dreams, the actor shares, "I always thought that career comes first. Family is a support mechanism. It doesn't work the other way around." And he's very real. In fact, he always stressed to his kids, "'You get what you want.' I'm making distinction between 'want' and 'would like to have.' What you want is what you're going to put on the refrigerator door. You're going to focus on that and get it. It's going to happen. It's unstoppable."