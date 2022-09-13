Have you ever created a beautiful, delicious dinner only to spend the remainder of your evening toiling away at the kitchen sink washing pots and pans? Yeah, not so fun. Cooking at home has its benefits, for starters, it can be both healthier and cost-efficient, but dirty pans are definitely not one of them.

Don't worry though, not all hope is lost. Thankfully, there are a whole variety of easy, one-pot chicken recipes out there that are perfect for when we are low on time and energy. From recipes that put your Instant Pot to good use, to others that simplify complicated classics, these dishes will help make your post-dinner cleanup a cinch.

2 Ginger-Chili Chicken and Rice

This tasty chicken recipe uses a Dutch oven to create a dinner dish that is equal parts tasty and convenient. Made with fresh spices, such as ginger, green chiles, and garlic, this aromatic meal is one that may just get a permanent slot in the dinner recipe rotation.

Get our recipe for Ginger Chili Chicken and Rice.

3 Chicken Piccata

This chicken piccata recipe has a lemony piccata sauce that is an absolute showstopper. Add some chopped vegetables and potatoes into the pot after the chicken is cooked for a truly easy dish.

Get our recipe for Chicken Piccata.

6 Greek Oregano Chicken and Orzo

This incredibly tasty chicken dinner, which can be made in just 30 minutes, features a medley of mouthwatering ingredients, such as juicy tomatoes, kalamata olives, and moist chicken breasts. Serve with a crispy side salad and you are all set!

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

1 Chicken Noodle Soup

This no-fuss chicken noodle soup, which is low in sodium but high in nutrients and vitamins, is packed with chopped vegetables, such as celery and carrots. This steamy soup would be delicious with crusty bread.

Get our recipe for Chicken Noodle Soup.

4 Grilled Chicken Lemon Skillet

Take grilled chicken to new heights in this grilled chicken lemon skillet, which uses just a cast-iron grill pan to get the job done. The best part? It only calls for a few ingredients—asparagus, lemon, chicken breasts, and garlic seasoning.

Get the recipe from The Creative Bite.

5 Instant Pot Peanut Chicken

This scrumptious Balinese-inspired meal, which is made using one pot, can be whipped up in under half an hour. Even better? It's also a perfect make-ahead dish that can be prepared before busy workweeks.

Get the recipe from Feasting at Home.

7 Chicken and Sage Dumplings

If you are craving chicken and dumplings but don't want to deal with the cleanup then this simple recipe is a must. Filled with lip-smackingly good ingredients, such as fresh sage, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, and caramelized shallots, this recipe is a sure winner. It also is healthier than common restaurant options that are filled with unhealthy fats.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

8 Chicken and Rice with Vegetables

This delicious recipe, which combines an aromatic blend of bell peppers, ginger, and garlic, is made using one of our favorite kitchen tools—the Instant Pot. Not only does cooking time get cut down with the Instant Pot, but cleaning up becomes a breeze, too.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

9 Creamy Chicken and Rice Casserole

What's not to love about this creamy chicken and rice casserole recipe? For starters, it is made using only one pot (which translates to a very easy cleanup), costs just ten dollars, and can feed a family of four. It looks like we hit the recipe jackpot.

Get the recipe from Foodie Crush.

10 Broccoli Chicken Casserole

This healthier chicken casserole, which is packed with broccoli and whole-wheat pasta and is dressed in a velvety mushroom sauce, is an ideal dish to make for those days when you're short on time.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

11 Mexican Chicken and Rice Soup

This comforting Mexican chicken and rice soup, which requires only five minutes of prep time, is made using one pot which equals a very quick, and effortless, cleanup. Be sure to top each serving with a dollop of non-fat Greek yogurt, chopped cilantro, and tortilla chips, for the full effect.

Get the recipe from Show Me The Yummy.

12 Smokey Chicken Paprikash

This Hungarian-inspired dish, which is put together using smoked paprika, fire roasted tomatoes, and plain non-fat Greek yogurt, is a cozy recipe that is perfect to enjoy when you need a pick-me-up. Served alone or with egg noodles, it has the potential to become a dinner go-to.

Get the recipe from Recipe Runner.

13 Curry Chicken and Rice

This curry chicken and rice recipe is the perfect meal to prepare if you are looking for one that requires little time and nearly zero effort. Made using flavorful ingredients, such as bell pepper and curry powder, this dish is both healthy and satisfying. Want to make it vegetarian? Just swap out the chicken breasts and chicken stock.

Get the recipe from Le Creme de la Crumb.

14 Spanish Chicken and Potatoes

This Spanish-inspired chicken and potatoes recipe is not only wildly delicious but also healthy. Full of fresh ingredients, including ripe tomatoes, Russet potatoes, and eggplant, this dish knocks it out of the ballpark.

Get the recipe from Pinch of Yum.

15 Chicken Soup with White Beans and Kale

If you are looking for a hearty soup that is packed with vitamins and nutrients then look no further. This chicken soup, which is teeming with leafy kale, tasty white beans, and shredded chicken, goes from stove to table in just 30 minutes.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

16 Chicken Pot Pie

Is there anything more comforting than fresh baked chicken pot pie? This chicken pot pie recipe, which is loaded with vegetables, is healthier than traditional ones. Its secret? Unsweetened almond milk takes the place of dairy here.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

17 Instant Pot Chicken Tikka Masala

This Instant Pot chicken tikka masala seamlessly marries together flavors from juicy chicken, fragrant ginger, and tangy tomato sauce. Pair together with a side of naan bread for a complete, and delicious, dinner.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

18 Instant Pot Coq Au Vin

This healthier Coq Au Vin, which is absolutely bursting with flavor, can easily be made in an Instant Pot for a fast, and effortless, dinner. This 30-minute dish, which is brimming with minced garlic, red wine, bacon, cremini mushrooms, and chopped carrots, is a suppertime classic.

Get the recipe from Half Baked Harvest.

19 White Bean Chicken Chili

This lighter chili, which is made with hearty white beans, lean protein, and low-sodium chicken broth, not only makes a simple dinner dish but is also ideal for meal prep. Served alone or topped with sliced avocado and low-fat sour cream, this healthier chili is sure to become a family favorite.

Get the recipe from Eating Bird Food.

20 Chicken Stroganoff

This chicken stroganoff recipe may be healthier, but it sure does not hold back on taste. Featuring lean ground chicken, earthy mushrooms, and whole wheat egg noodles, this hearty dish is everything you want in a meal.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

21 Crockpot Chicken and Potatoes with Carrots

This crockpot chicken and potatoes recipe, which is packed with baby carrots and lean chicken, uses a bit of Italian seasoning to really add depth to its flavors. Feel free to experiment with the recipe by adding in other vegetables, such as diced sweet potatoes and peas.

Get the recipe from Well Plated.

The only thing better than a home-cooked meal is one that's easy to clean up. All of these healthy chicken recipes can be made in just one pot or pan.

A previous version of this article was originally published on February 14, 2022.