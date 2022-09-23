Skip to content

14 Surprisingly Healthy Fast-Food Orders, According to Dietitians

If you love fast food, you can still enjoy your favorite restaurants without derailing your diet.
By Samantha Lebofsky Samantha Boesch
Published on September 23, 2022 | 5:00 PM

Try as we might, it's simply not always possible to prepare our own meals or stick with a diet plan when we're dining out. Sometimes living a full and busy life means grabbing fast food on the go, and there's just no way around that. Or maybe you just love the taste of a Wendy's burger. Either way, it's easy to overload on fast-food menu items that are high in trans fat, sodium, and additives that can do some serious harm to your health.

The good news is, there are healthy fast food options available virtually everywhere these days. While most nutritionists agree that eating fast food isn't among their top weight loss tips for clients, there are plenty of dishes loaded with nutrients that are low in calories they recommend for when you're in a bind. (If you're curious about whether there may be scary ingredients hiding in your drive-thru orders, check out the nutrition and ingredient information on the restaurant's website to make a more informed choice. )

Read on for dietitian-approved fast-food menu items you can trust. Some of these are sure to surprise you.

Wendy's Baked Potato

wendys sour cream chive baked potato
Courtesy of Wendy's
Per potato: 233 calories, 5.4 g fat (3.3 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 39 g carbs (4.4 g fiber, 3.4 g sugar), 4.9 g protein

"A Wendy's baked potato with sour cream and chives, as long as you are only adding a dab of sour cream, can be satisfying and healthy," says Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, author of The First Time Mom's Pregnancy Cookbook and Fueling Male Fertility. "Baked potatoes are a natural source of vitamin C, fiber, and potassium, and the chives add some serious flavor with very few calories."

Chick-fil-A Yogurt Parfait

Chick fil a greek yogurt parfait granola
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Per 1 parfait: 270 calories, 9 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 80 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (1 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 13 g protein

"It can be challenging to find an item at Chick-fil-A that is lower in sodium, but this parfait checks that box along with being a source of calcium, magnesium, and many other nutrients. Ask for the granola instead of the cookie crumbles for a bit of fiber for this dish," says Manaker.

Subway No-Bready Bowls

subway protein bowls
Courtesy of Subway
Per 1 Turkey Bowl: 160 calories, 3 g fat (1 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1020 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (3 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 25 g protein

"Subway has added a healthy selection to their menu [in the form of protein bowls]. These bowls are designed as the most popular subway sandwiches without the bread. They are packed with protein from the various meats available to choose from," says Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, at Balance One Supplements. "The carbs found in this protein bowl are not refined, which would have been drastically more if consumed in sandwich form. The traditional turkey breast sandwich is 280 calories and 41 grams of carbs."

McDonald's Egg McMuffin

mcdonalds egg mcmuffin sandwich in wrapper
Lia Picard/Eat This, Not That!
Per 1 sandwich: 310 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 770 mg sodium, 30 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 17 g protein

"When you get this without the meat, it is a fairly healthy item. The egg contains quality protein which will keep you full, while the English muffin isn't too big and contains carbs. I'd prefer a whole wheat option, but this is still pretty good," says Lisa Young, Ph.D., RDN, author of Finally Full, Finally Slim and member of our Medical Expert Advisory board.

Taco Bell Black Bean Taco

taco bell taco
Taco Bell/ Facebook
Per 1 taco: 150 calories, 7 g fat (2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 200 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (5 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 6g protein

"These tacos contain a tortilla with seasoned black beans, shredded lettuce, and shredded cheese," says Young. "And the black beans contribute plant protein and fiber, helping to keep you satisfied for longer."

Chipotle Sofritos Tacos

Chipotle Sofritas
Courtesy of Chiptotle
Per 3 tacos: 505 calories, 21 g fat, 66 g carbs, 20g protein

"This option is lower in saturated fat and high in protein, thanks to the vegetarian 'sofritos,' which are made with soy, and the tacos can be loaded with Chipotle's options of veggie-rich salsas and healthy fats from avocado," says Morgyn Clair, MS, RDN, author at Fit Healthy Momma. "Lastly, I like this option because it's relatively low-calorie for fast food."

Chick-fil-A Grilled Chicken Nuggets

chick fil a grilled nuggets
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Per 5-count: 80 calories, 2 g fat (0 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 270 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 16 g protein

"Believe it or not, Chick-fil-A has a grilled chicken nugget option," says New York-based dietitian Leah Kaufman, MS, RD, CDN. "This is a great alternative to the traditional fried chicken nuggets, but make sure to pair this with a vegetable to create a complete and well-rounded meal."

Wendy's Junior Hamburger

wendys junior hamburger
Courtesy of Wendy's
Per burger: 250 calories, 11 g fat (4 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 420 mg sodium, 25 g carbs (1 g fiber, 5 g sugar), 13 g protein

It may come as a surprise to see a burger on the list of healthier fast food options, but this Jr. Hamburger is a great way to control your portions, get a boost of protein, and keep your sodium relatively at bay compared to other fast-food burgers.

Starbucks Protein Box

starbucks protein box
Courtesy of Starbucks
Per Egg and Cheddar Box: 470 calories, 25 g fat (8 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 470 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (6 g fiber, 21 g sugar), 23 g protein

If you're wanting to avoid the breakfast sandwich route, Starbucks also has plenty of protein boxes to choose from. We selected the Egg and Cheddar box because it's lower in sugar, fat, and sodium than most of the other options. You'll get a boost of protein from the eggs, cheese, and nut butter, as well as fiber from the grapes and multigrain bread.

Panera's Turkey Chili

Panera turkey chili
Courtesy of Panera
Per bowl: 300 calories, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 690 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (14 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 21 g protein

Panera has some amazing soup options for those comforting, lazy days. However, many of their soups, like the famous Broccoli Cheddar, are loaded with unnecessary fat and calories. Instead, opt for a cozy bowl of turkey chili to get a healthy boost of fiber and protein.

Chipotle Salad Bowl

Per Chicken Salad Bowl without rice: 450 calories, 23 g fat, 28 g carbs, 34 g protein

"I'm a fan of their salad bowls," says Amy Shapiro MS, RD, CDN of Real Nutrition NYC. "I recommend asking for greens instead of rice then adding beans, the fajita veggies, one of their delicious proteins, and salsa. Then I recommend picking one: guacamole, sour cream, OR cheese. These are all high-fat ingredients that can take your meal to the next calorie bracket! I also recommend skipping the chips! I love this meal because it can serve carnivores and vegetarians alike (edit to your dietary preference), it provides lean and flavorful protein, heart-healthy fats, loads of fiber, and veggies."

Starbucks Egg White & Roasted Red Pepper Egg Bites

starbucks sous vide eggs
Courtesy of Starbucks
Per 2 egg bites: 170 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 470 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 12 g protein

"I'm a big fan of Starbucks Sous Vide Eggs!" exclaims Shapiro. "They taste great, are loaded with protein, and are 170 calories but will keep you full for two to three hours! They are gluten-free, making them acceptable for celiacs and anyone watching their carbs, and they contain some veggies (peppers equal vitamin C)."

Subway Tuna Sub

Subway tuna sub
Courtesy of Subway
Per 6" Tuna Sub: 430 calories, 25 g fat (5 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 670 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 19 g protein

If you're in the mood for a sub, Subway may be the way to go. These subs are easy to personalize based on your individual health goals, so grabbing some tuna on a 6" sub and loading it up with veggies will keep your calories somewhat low and your protein high.

Chick-fil-A Grilled Market Salad

Chick fil a grilled market salad
Courtesy of Chick-fil-A
Per salad with grilled chicken filet: 540 calories, 31 g fat (6 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat), 1020 mg sodium, 41 g carbs (5 g fiber, 26 g sugar), 28 g protein

This garden salad is a reasonably good option at Chick-fil-A if you're wanting something less fried and more nutrient-dense. You can choose from a grilled or spicy grilled cold filet, a warm filet, regular or spicy chicken strips, or regular or spicy chicken nuggets. But if you're looking for healthy-ish, go with the grilled.

A previous version of this article was originally published in September, 2o17. 

