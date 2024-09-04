8 Healthiest Rice Crispy Treats—and 2 to Avoid

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Finding a delicious yet healthy crispy rice bar can be challenging, especially when shopping for options the whole family will love. While many rice crispy bars on the market cater to different tastes and dietary needs, not all crispy rice bars are created equal. Some are packed with protein and fiber, making them a satisfying snack, while others are loaded with sugar and offer minimal nutritional benefits. Occasionally choosing the ones without much nutrition balance won't make or break your health. Still, if you regularly reach for the high-sugar, low-nutrition variety, it might be time to look at what else is out there.

How We Chose the Healthiest Rice Crispy Treats

When selecting the healthiest crispy rice bars, we carefully considered several key nutritional factors to ensure our choices provide great taste and balanced nutrition. Here's a closer look at the criteria we used.

Calories per serving: While calories aren't everything, they are important, especially if you're looking for a snack for weight management or specific dietary goals. We favored bars that provide enough calories to be a balanced snack without becoming a high-calorie indulgence.

Added sugar: We prioritized bars with minimal added sugars to ensure that our recommended snacks won't lead to unwanted blood sugar spikes or contribute to excessive added sugar consumption in your day.

Overall balance: A well-rounded snack should offer a good mix of all three macronutrients: protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. We selected bars that were high in protein and fiber and low in unhealthy fats and sugars for their ability to provide longer-lasting energy and nutritional balance to your day.

We've reviewed some of the most popular crispy rice bars at the grocery store. Below are the top options to add to your cart and a couple you might want to leave on the shelf.

8 Healthiest Rice Crispy Treats

Best: Magic Spoon Cereal Treats

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 140

Fat: 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 75 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 9 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 12 g

With 12 grams of protein and 9 grams of fiber per bar, Magic Spoon's Marshmallow Treats are a powerhouse snack that help keep you full and meets nearly 36% of the daily fiber recommendations. The low sugar content is a major bonus for those who want a sweet treat without the sugar rush. Overall, this is a satisfying, protein-packed option that doesn't compromise on taste.

Best: Made Good Crispy Squares

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 80

Fat: 0.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 100 mg

Carbs: 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein: 1 g

Made Good Crispy Squares are a healthy option with just 80 calories per bar. Although lower in protein with just 1 gram per bar, they are perfect for a light, sweet snack that tastes good. Plus, they're low in fat and contain no saturated fat, making them a heart-friendly choice.

Best: PROMIX

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 160

Fat: 4 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium: 115 mg

Carbs: 22 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein: 10 g

We love that PROMIX French Vanilla bars offer a balanced combination of protein, fiber, and moderate sugar content, making them a solid choice for a nutritious snack. The 10 grams of protein help keep you full longer, while the 4 grams of fiber support your digestion. This bar is one of the healthiest options for a protein-rich snack with a sweet vanilla crispy crunch.

Best: Perfect Keto Mallow Munch

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 80

Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 40 mg

Carbs: 13 g (Fiber: 6 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 9 g

Perfect Keto's Mallow Munch bar is an excellent low-calorie option with a substantial 9 grams of protein and 6 grams of fiber per bar. We're also a fan of the low sugar content—just 1 gram—making it a blood sugar-friendly choice for those managing their added sugar intake. Plus, with no saturated fat, it's a heart-healthy snack option that won't spike blood sugar levels.

Best: Sinless Marsh Mallow Krisp

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 90

Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium: 60 mg

Carbs: 16 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: <1 g)

Protein: 10 g

Sinless Marsh Mallow Krisp packs a balanced snack punch into only 90 calories per bar while delivering an impressive 10 grams of protein and 7 grams of fiber. They're an excellent choice for those seeking an indulgent snack that keeps them full longer without excessive calories or added sugar.

Best: Wholesome Provisions Chocolate Vanilla Protein Crispy Treats

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 130

Fat: 3 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium: 190 mg

Carbs: 15 g (Fiber: 8 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein: 15 g

Wholesome Provisions Protein Crispy Treats offer a higher calorie count at 130 per bar than others on this list, but the 15 grams of protein and 8 grams of fiber make this a more balanced option. Perfect for a post-workout snack or a midday energy boost, this protein crispy treat offers a balanced nutrition profile and a satisfying treat.

Best: This Saves Lives Krispy Treats, Mammoth

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 80

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 60 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 1 g

This Saves Lives Krispy Treats clocks in at 80 calories per bar with a low-fat profile. With 8 grams of sugar, these treats are slightly sweeter than others on this list but lower in sugar than conventional rice crispy treats. These low-calorie options are some of the healthiest on the market and are great to throw as a dessert in kids' lunchboxes or as a midday sweet treat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best: Favorite Day Original Rice Crispy Treats

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 90

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium: 105 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein: 1 g

Favorite Day Rice Crispy Treats offer a low-calorie rice crispy bar with 90 calories per bar and a low-fat ingredient list. With 8 grams of sugar per serving, they're an enjoyable treat that fits into a balanced diet. Without much fiber and low protein, they're a light snack, and you might want to add a handful of almonds or pistachios on the side to add some balance.

2 Rice Crispy Treats To Skip

Worst: Annie's Crispy Snack Bars

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 80

Fat: 1.5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 95 mg

Carbs: 17 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein: 1 g

Annie's Crispy Snack Bars are low in protein and fiber and have 9 grams of sugar per serving. They're not the most filling or balanced snack and may leave you feeling just as hungry after you eat them. Without much balance, rice crispy bars like this are better off eaten every once in a while or paired with a fiber or protein source for longer-lasting energy levels.

Worst: Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Chocolatey Chip

Nutrition (Per 1 bar serving):

Calories: 140

Fat: 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium: 125 mg

Carbs: 25 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 13 g)

Protein: <1 g

Kellogg's Rice Krispies Treats Chotolately Treats offer minimal protein and no fiber, which doesn't lend itself well to satiety or feelings of fullness. Plus, the 25 grams of carbs and 13 grams of sugar per serving are relatively high for such a small bar, especially considering the lack of other nutrients. While it may be a tasty treat for those who like the chocolate chip flavor, it's not a nutritionally sound choice we recommend for regular snacking.

