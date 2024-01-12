12 Best Low-Sugar Desserts on Grocery Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Back in the day, finding low-sugar desserts that actually tasted good was close to impossible. But nowadays, you can find ice cream, candy, cookies, and even cake mixes that are low in sugar without sacrificing the flavor. So whether you set a New Year's resolution to eat less sugar, are trying to lose weight, or need to eat less sugar for health complications like diabetes, finding your favorite brands of these desserts will allow you to indulge and stick to your health goals simultaneously.

There are a few different types of low-sugar desserts that you'll notice at your local grocery store. Some products contain natural sugars from whole food sources like fruit but are made with zero grams of added sugars. These are great for people who are watching their added sugar intake but who can still consume natural sugars. Some products contain low or no added sugars and natural sugars, and these are often sweetened with sugar alcohols. These are great for people who want to lower their intake of added sugars, as well as those who can't have a lot of natural sugars either. Knowing your personal goals going into your grocery trip can help you decide which types are best for you.

Read on to learn about some dietitian-recommended low-sugar desserts you can buy on your next grocery run. For more inspiration on healthy foods to buy, check out 50 Healthiest Weight Loss Snacks on Grocery Shelves.

Lilys Dark Chocolate-Covered Almonds

Per serving : 140 calories, 12 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (6 g fiber, <1 g sugar), 4 g protein

The Chocolate Covered Almonds from Lily's are "considered to be a healthier dessert option, as it contains 0 grams of added sugar, cholesterol, and sodium," says Lisa Young, PhD, RDN.

According to Young, another benefit to this almond snack is that "almonds also offer a range of health benefits and contribute to lower cholesterol levels by providing nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium."

Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt Chocolate Fudge Bar

Per serving : 80 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar, 8 g added sugar), 5 g protein

For the nights you're craving some ice cream but don't want to go overboard on the sugar, Yasso Greek Yogurt Bars are the perfect choice.

"This bar contains 8 grams of added sugar and is relatively low in calories (80 calories per serving) too," says Young. "It also contains a higher protein content than others (5 grams) and is a good alternative for those looking to enjoy ice cream without excessive calorie intake."

Halo Top Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

Per serving : 100 calories, 2 g fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 21 g carbs (6 g fiber, 7 g sugar, 3 g added sugar), 6 g protein

Another delicious, low-sugar ice cream option is anything from Halo Top. They offer over 20 ice cream pint flavors, as well as ice cream pops and fruit sorbet. Their products are known for being lower in calories, sugar, and carbohydrates than your typical store-bought ice cream, all without sacrificing flavor.

"The Vanilla Bean flavor contains 3 grams of added sugar and 6 grams of protein per serving, and it's a good alternative for those who want to enjoy ice cream without consuming excessive calories and sugar," says Young.

That's It! Fig Truffles

Per serving : 70 calories, 1 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 16 g carbs (4 g fiber, 11 g sugar, 1 g added sugar), <1 g protein

For fans of chocolate and fig, these truffles from That's it. can satisfy your sweet cravings without a ton of added sugar.

"These all-organic, juicy fig and chocolate truffles have less than 1/3 grams of added sugar per truffle and no artificial sweeteners," say Tammy Lakatos Shames, RDN, CDN, CFT, and Lyssie Lakatos, RDN, CDN, CFT, also known as The Nutrition Twins.

Not only that, but The Nutrition Twins add that you can enjoy this sweet treat for only 23 calories and a boost of 4 grams of fiber per truffle.

"When you're looking for the perfect healthy dessert, these sweet and satisfying bites won't set you off to overeat but can help you avoid high-calorie candy bars."

Pillsbury Zero Sugar Moist Supreme Yellow Premium Cake Mix

Per serving : 220 calories, 11 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 350 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (1 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

You can still enjoy a deliciously baked cake even when you are watching your intake of sugar.

According to Lauren Manaker, MS, RDN, the "Pillsbury Zero Sugar Classic Yellow Cake Mix has all the flavor of a deliciously classic yellow cake mix, but with no sugar!"

"This boxed cake mix makes enough batter for a 13- by 9-inch cake, two 8-inch round cakes, or 24 cupcakes," says Manaker, "and pairing it with Pillsbury Zero Sugar Chocolate Fudge Frosting lets you indulge while sticking to dietary needs."

Mid-Day Squares Fudge Yah Bar Brownie Batter

Per serving : 160 calories, 11 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (4 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 6 g protein

You can satiate even the strongest chocolate cravings while still sticking to your health goals with low-sugar dessert products like the Mid-Day Squares Brownie Batter Bars.

"With only 3 grams of added sugar and 160 calories—including 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fiber to keep you satisfied—these are the perfect chocolate fix you don't have to feel guilty about," say The Nutrition Twins.

Not only are these bars low in sugar, but they also contain nutritious ingredients like "fava beans, pea protein, good-for-your-gut Jerusalem artichoke powder, oat flour, rice bran extract, apple cider vinegar, cherry juice concentrate, and olive oil," add The Twins.

Quest Protein Cookies

Per serving : 240 calories, 17 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 19 g carbs (9 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 15 g protein

Do you want to boost your protein, cut back on sugar, and enjoy dessert all at the same time? This is what Quest Cookies can help you accomplish.

"Their Chocolate Chip Cookie contains 0 grams of added sugar and a significant amount of protein and fiber, which helps with satiety and reduces the likelihood of overeating," says Young. "Consume in moderation to prevent weight gain and excess calorie intake," as these are a bit higher in calories than some of the other desserts on the list.

Simple Mills Nut Butter Stuffed Sandwich Cocoa Cashew Cream Cookies

Per serving : 120 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 105 mg sodium, 14 g carbs (1 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 5 g added sugar), 2 g protein

Sometimes all you need is a cookie or two to squash your cravings. With these Nut Butter Stuffed Cookies from Simple Mills, "Two of these crunchy and creamy sandwich cookies hit the spot with only 120 calories and just 6 grams of sugar," say The Nutrition Twins.

They choose these cookies for a great low-sugar dessert because of the "Standout ingredients like nutrient-rich cashew butter and cashew flour, as well as organic buckwheat flour, organic apple cider vinegar, and carrot fiber." They add, "We also like that these cookies are gluten-free and non-GMO."

Clio Zero Sugar Vanilla Yogurt Bar

Per serving : 100 calories, 6 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 15 mg sodium, 12 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 7 g protein

For a chilled, creamy dessert with 0 grams of sugar, The Nutrition Twins recommend the Vanilla Yogurt Bars from Clio.

"This chocolate-coated vanilla yogurt bar is rich and decadent tasting, yet has only 100 calories, is completely sugar-free, and is free of artificial sweeteners too," say The Twins.

Not only are these bars void of sugar, "each bar has 7 grams of protein to help keep you satisfied, while also stabilizing blood sugar levels, so you don't end up craving more sugar due to a blood sugar crash," add The Nutrition Twins. "These bars also contain live and active cultures, which are good for your gut."

Lesser Evil Cinnamon Sugar Stardust Space Balls

Per serving : 140 calories, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 40 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 1 g protein

"Tastes just like a crunchy churro, but with far less sugar," says Manaker. These Cinnamon Sugar Stardust Space Balls from Lesser Evil make for a great low-sugar, low-fat, low-calorie snack you can enjoy as a dessert.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"With only 2 grams of sugar per serving, these organic treats are made with avocado oil and they are 100% vegan-friendly," says Manaker. "You can eat them on their own, or they can double as a delicious topping when crumbled and sprinkled on top of a low-sugar vanilla ice cream."

Chloe's No Sugar Added Pops

Per serving : 40 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 9 g carbs (1 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 0 g protein

If you're in the mood for something light, refreshing, and fruity, these Strawberry Pops from Chloe's can hit the spot and satisfy your cravings without too much sugar.

"These bars are sweetened with allulose, a rare sugar that doesn't elevate blood sugars like regular table sugar," says Manaker. "They are gluten-free, non-GMO, and have only 40 calories per pop."

Seedwise Cookies

Per serving : 120 calories, 8 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 120 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

For a low-sugar cookie that also contains some healthy fiber, Manaker suggests Seedwise Cookies. "These cookies are soft-baked, grain-free cookies that only have one gram of total sugar and 0 grams of added sugar," says Manaker. "These cookies are made with seed flour, they are gluten-free, and they provide 2 grams of gut health-supporting fiber per serving too."