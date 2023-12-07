The 20 Healthiest Foods You Can Find at Sam's Club

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A Sam's Club membership can be a lifesaver for people who like to buy their groceries in bulk and at lower price points. From toilet paper to toothpaste, from computers to spinach, you can find virtually anything at a Sam's Club for much cheaper (and bigger) than almost anywhere else on the market. Not everyone thinks of doing their grocery shopping at Sam's Club, however, but we're hoping to change that narrative. We know that eating to support your health can be viewed as expensive and out-of-reach for many consumers, but at stores like Sam's Club, some of your more pricy items, such as proteins and produce, can be bought all year round at relatively reasonable prices.

Sam's Club can certainly be overwhelming, however, and there are a myriad of less-than-healthy options lining the shelves (we know it's hard to ignore that candy section). But "healthy" comes in a wide spectrum, and it's not always calorie or fat count that matters in terms of nutritional value.

To help sift through the myriad of Sam's Club products (from their signature Member's Mark line to other brands), we are sharing 20 of our favorite items available at Sam's Club that are dietitian-approved, delicious, and accessible. These range from single ingredients to snacks to full meals so that you can feel more confident in how you want to tackle your weekly grocery trip.

California Olive Ranch Extra Virgin Olive Oil (Chef's Bottle)

Nutrition per 1 tbsp : 130 calories, 14g fat (2g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 0g carbs (0g fiber, 0g sugar), 0g protein

Olive oil is rich in monounsaturated fats, which are known to be heart-healthy dietary fats. Olive oil is also packed with antioxidants that combat inflammation and protect your blood cholesterol from oxidation — two benefits that may reduce the risk of heart disease. Additionally, the consumption of olive oil may have a protective effect against stroke, certain cancers, and gut health.

Bob's Red Mill Oats

Nutrition per ½ cup : 180 calories, 3g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 33g carbs (4g fiber, 1g sugar), 5g protein

Oats are, without a doubt, one of the healthiest foods on the planet. If you've ever had a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, you know the powerful feeling that comes over you. With ample protein and fiber to keep you full until your next meal and regular throughout the day, Bob's Red Mill Oats are USDA-certified organic and can be either made over the stove or cooked in the microwave.

Dave's Killer Bread

Nutrition per 1 slice : 110 calories, 1.5g fat (0g saturated fat), 170mg sodium, 22g carbs (5g fiber, 5g sugar), 5g protein

Dave's Killer Bread is made with 21 whole grains and seeds, is 100% USDA-certified organic, and each serving contains not only 5 grams of fiber but 260 milligrams of heart-healthy ALA omega-3 fatty acids. Additionally, this bread contains 5 grams of protein–which isn't common for bread products–thereby helping you stay satiated.

Eggland's Best Frozen Omelet

Nutrition per 1 omelet : 220 calories, 17g fat (5g saturated fat), 670mg sodium, 5g carbs (0g fiber, 2g sugar), 15g protein

Enjoying an omelet is a satisfying way to include protein and nutrient-packed eggs in a diet. And having frozen omelets on hand makes eating eggs incredibly simple to do. This delicious omelet is made with Eggland's Best cage-free eggs, which have 6 times more vitamin D and 10 times more vitamin E compared to ordinary eggs. Plus, they contain more than double the omega-3 fatty acids vs ordinary eggs.

Data published in the journal Lipids suggests that, for healthy people, consuming up to 3 eggs per day is linked to an increase in HDL "good" cholesterol, which is a beneficial effect for those focused on heart health.

Taylor Farms Caesar Salad Bowl

Nutrition per 1 bowl : 310 calories, 25g fat (6g saturated fat), 750mg sodium, 5g carbs (2g fiber, 1g sugar), 17g protein

Salads don't have to be boring, and brands like Taylor Farms make delicious ready-to-eat salad bowls, such as their Caesar salad option, thereby making mealtimes a cinch. With hormone-free chicken, you're getting 17g of protein without any added sugars. Additionally, this salad bowl contains 20% of your daily calcium needs as well as potassium, which, amongst other things, regulates muscle contractions and bodily fluids (aka, it's highly important)!

With only 10% of Americans consuming the recommended servings of produce every day, having salad bowls that are ready-to-eat may help some of us get closer to our quota with very little effort.

Member's Mark Classic Hummus

Nutrition per 2 tbsp : 70 calories, 6g fat (0.5g saturated fat), 105mg sodium, 4g carbs (1g fiber, 0g sugar), 2g protein

Sam's Club's signature line of Member's Mark products features some delicious foods, including their classic hummus, which is a source of plant-based protein without any added sugars. Free from artificial flavoring, as well, this hummus is a great snack idea whether you're dipping veggies or whole grain crackers. Add as a topping to your favorite pizza or even instead of mayonnaise on your lunchtime sandwich for a plant-powered kick.

Wonderful Pistachios, No Shells

Nutrition per ¼ cup : 160 calories, 13g fat (1.5g saturated fat), 135mg sodium, 8g carbs (3g fiber, 2g sugar), 6g protein

What's not to love about pistachios—especially if they're already shelled, roasted, and salted? Wonderful Pistachios provides six grams of plant protein per serving that helps fuel your body with all of the essential amino acids. About 90% of the fats found in pistachios are unsaturated. Plus, they provide a good source of plant protein and fiber, for a trio of nutrients that may help keep you fuller longer.

POM Wonderful 100% Pomegranate Juice

Nutrition per 8 fl. oz : 150 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 38g carbs (0g fiber, 32g sugar), 0g protein

POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice is a healthy fridge staple and a simple, delicious way to fuel your body with antioxidants. It has four times the antioxidants as green tea, on average, it is free from any added sugars, and it has no fillers.

I love keeping this juice on hand for mocktails, a post-workout drink (POM Wonderful 100-percent pomegranate juice is a good source of potassium, an important electrolyte for healthy muscle function), and as an addition for smoothie recipes.

Natural Triple Berry Blend Frozen Fruit

Nutrition per 3/4 cup : 90 calories, 1g fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 19g carbs (7g fiber, 11g sugar), 1g protein

Frozen blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries – that's it! With no added sugars or unnecessary ingredients, these frozen berries are good to eat all year long and will help keep your antioxidant and vitamin C counts up during these darker winter months. Add these berries to your favorite smoothie or thaw and eat as a delicious parfait topping for that extra nutritional boost. Since frozen berries can be just as nutritious as fresh, they are a great staple to keep on hand when you don't have any fresh produce in your home.

Sunset Mini Cucumbers

Nutrition per 85g : 10 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat), 30mg sodium, 2g carbs (0g fiber, 1g sugar), 1g protein

We don't always think to grab a handful of veggies when needing an afternoon pick-me-up, but it's high time we change that narrative. Mini cucumbers (although technically a fruit, but who's counting) are a great option as they can be dipped in hummus, baba ganoush, or any other healthy dip. Cucumbers are 96% water, so you'll be staying hydrated while also consuming ample amounts of vitamins K and C as well as magnesium and potassium.

True North Almond Pecan Crunch

Nutrition per 5 clusters : 150 calories, 10g fat (1g saturated fat), 90mg sodium, 10g carbs (2g fiber, 4g sugar), 4g protein

With 4g of protein per serving and low amounts of added sugar, True North Almond Pecan Crunch is a good choice to sprinkle on top of your morning yogurt or as a snack to keep you full until your next meal. Completely vegan and made without any artificial sweeteners, these clusters are made with almonds, pecans, and cashews, each of which provides ample amounts of antioxidants and even selenium, a lesser-known nutrient that aids in thyroid and cognitive health.

Member's Mark Salmon, Skin-On Fillet

Nutrition per 4 oz : 240 calories, 15g fat (3.5g saturated fat), 65mg sodium, 0g carbs (0g fiber, 0g sugar), 23g protein

Loaded with protein, salmon is one of the most nutrient-dense foods on the market, and Member's Mark makes it easy to put salmon on the dinner table. Their farm-raised salmon is responsibly harvested, and a mere 4oz. of this salmon provides a whopping 60% of your daily vitamin D as well as amounts of iron and potassium. Additionally, the Omega-3 fatty acids found in salmon are great for heart health and proper cell function.

One 2020 study compared the concentration of contaminants that include dioxins, PCBs, mercury, and arsenic among wild vs. farm-raised fish in Norway. Results showed that these potentially harmful compounds were three times higher in wild compared to farmed salmon, however, all levels were below what the EU considers to be the maximum level permitted.

Member's Mark Freeze Dried Strawberries

Nutrition per 1 oz : 110 calories, 1.5g fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 23g carbs (4g fiber, 17g sugar), 2g protein

There's nothing more satisfying than a freeze-dried crunch, and Member's Mark's freeze-dried strawberries provide just that. Even as winter approaches, you can enjoy this vitamin C-packed fruit as either a topping or a snack on its own. We won't judge you if you eat the whole bag, either, as strawberries are also a great source of nutrients like manganese (supports bone health), folate (proper cell function), and potassium (regulation of blood pressure).

Bigelow Premium Organic Green Tea

Nutrition per 1 bag : 0 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 0g carbs (0g fiber, 0g sugar), 0g protein

Ah, the soothing feel of a cup of green tea! It's not just soothing, though, because green tea is full of antioxidants and provides a caffeine lift that doesn't cause anxious jitters like energy drinks or coffee. Additionally, green tea may aid in staving off cognitive impairment in middle-aged and older adults, so it's not a bad idea to drink a cup a day in the morning to reap these myriad benefits.

Earthbound Farm Organic Baby Spinach

Nutrition per 2 cups : 25 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat), 65mg sodium, 3g carbs (2g fiber, 0g sugar), 2g protein

Spinach is one of those foods that we know is super healthy, but we often forget to eat enough of it. Of course, not all of us love stewed spinach like Popeye, so it's important to remember just how tasty spinach can be on top of our favorite sandwiches and salads, and even finely blended in our favorite smoothies. One serving of spinach offers a whopping 340% of your daily vitamin K needs, aiding in essential blood-clotting performances in your body.

Member's Mark Minced Garlic

Nutrition per 1 tsp : 5 calories, 0g fat (0g saturated fat), 0mg sodium, 1g carbs (1g fiber, 0g sugar), 0g protein

Most of us use garlic regularly, but we don't realize just how good it is for our bodies. One serving of garlic provides amounts of vitamins B6 and C, and studies have shown that garlic may possess antiviral properties that can help ward off illnesses like the common cold. Pre-minced garlic is a great option for easy cooking, and you won't have to deal with any "garlic hands" after chopping.

Envy Apples

Nutrition per 1 apple : 100 calories, 0 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 24 mg carb (4 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 0 g protein

It shouldn't come as a surprise that apples made this list. Like all fruits, apples provide important micronutrients that support many aspects of our health. But what makes Envy apples unique is that their flesh stays whiter longer, allowing you to pre-slice without worrying about the white part turning brown too quickly. They also have a balanced sweetness that pairs perfectly with nut butter for a satisfying snack.

Member's Mark Plain Lowfat Greek Yogurt

Nutrition per ¾ cup : 100 calories, 0 grams fat (0 g saturated fat), 55 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (0 g fiber, 6 g sugars), 18 g protein

You can't beat the price point of under $5 for an entire 40-ounce package of Greek yogurt. Plain Greek yogurt is an impressive source of protein, calcium, and other bone health-supporting nutrients. Plus, it has live and active cultures, which may support a healthy gut microbiota. Plain Greek yogurt can be an impressive sub for sour cream in recipes and it can be enjoyed on its own with fruit or granola as a topping.

Member's Mark Natural Shelled Walnuts

Nutrition per 1 ounce : 190 calories, 18 grams fat (1.5 g saturated fat), 0 mg sodium, 4 g carb (2 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 4 g protein

Walnuts are the only tree nut that is an excellent source of alpha-linolenic (ALA) omega-3 fatty acids. Plus, they are a source of plant-based protein and fiber.

In a study published in Nutrients, researchers examined the potential nutrient intake and diet quality benefits of replacing some meat in the diet with walnuts. It was found that incorporating walnuts into the diet improved the overall nutrient profile and that replacing just 15% of meat intake with walnuts was enough to achieve these benefits.

Just remember to keep your walnuts in the fridge to reduce the risk of rancidity!

Member's Mark Pinto Beans

Nutrition per 1/4 cup (dry) : 80 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 10 mg sodium, 21 g carb (12 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 7 g protein

Beans are a plant-based protein source that is also packed with antioxidants, fiber, and micronutrients — all while being extremely low in fat and sodium. Leaning on dry beans and preparing them at home vs. purchasing canned options can help keep your sodium intake low (one serving of these beans contains 10 milligrams of sodium vs. canned options that have upward of 400 milligrams per serving). But if you want to skip the bean-soaking process, canned beans can be a great solution. To reduce some of the sodium found in the can, rinse your beans before enjoying them.