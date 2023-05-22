6 Healthiest Frozen Dinners at Sam’s Club

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Sam's Club is a go-to for people who want to stock up on massive amounts of toilet paper or jars of mayo. But this members-only club has a surprisingly impressive selection of frozen meals that can make dinnertime a breeze when you have zero time to cook. Sure, some options are loaded with sodium, saturated fat, and other not-so-healthy nutrients. But there are also a handful of healthy Sam's Club frozen dinners that can absolutely fit into an overall healthy diet.

If you are on the hunt for some healthy frozen meals to keep in your freezer for busy weeknights, here are seven that we are loving that are available at Sam's Clubs nationwide. And for help with some of the meals you may want to avoid, read The 30 Worst Frozen Foods in America.

1 Member's Mark Frozen Atlantic Salmon Fillet Portions

Per 4-ounce filet : 230 calories, 15 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 70 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 23 g protein

"Frozen salmon fillets are perfect for fast healthy meals. They take just 15 minutes to thaw, cook quickly, and are packed with protein and hard-to-find vitamin D," says Bianca Tamburello, RDN on behalf of the Chilean Salmon Marketing Council. She adds that the Member's Mark Salmon Fillets are "conveniently individually wrapped and from Chile, making them particularly high in anti-inflammatory omega-3 fats."

2 Bird's Eye Garlic Chicken Skillet Meal

Per serving : 240 calories, 7 g fat (2.5 g saturated fat), 670 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 13 g protein

A skillet meal can be a lifesaver on busy nights, especially when the ingredients are already pre-cut and prepped for you. "This delicious meal is packed with nutritious veggies and tender grilled chicken, providing a well-rounded balance of protein and fiber," says Jesse Hulsey, RD, LD, an Atlanta-based registered dietitian.

For an extra boost of nutrients, toss some extra frozen vegetables into the mix while you are heating up this meal.

3 Brazi Bites Cheddar & Parmesan Brazilian Cheese Bread

Per 3-piece serving : 130 calories, 6 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 3 g protein

Brazi Bites Cheddar and Parmesan Brazillian Cheese Bread is a gluten-free solution that is stocked on the Sam's Club frozen shelves. These bites can be used as a topping for casseroles, a base for mini sandwiches, and an ingredient for mini gluten-free pizzas.

4 Member's Mark Organic Acai Smoothie Bowls

Per bowl : 320 calories, 18 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 36 g carbs (10 g fiber, 18 g sugar), 7 g protein

Acai bowls make for a nutritious base for a light dinnertime meal, and these frozen varieties make it incredibly easy to enjoy one in minutes. Simply top a bowl with some granola, fruit, and nut butter for protein, and enjoy!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Bibigo Korean Style Mini Wontons Pork and Vegetable Dumplings

Per 13-piece serving : 250 calories, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 630 mg sodium, 31 g carbs (2 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 10 g protein

Combine these dumplings with some cooked vegetables for a balanced meal that is ready in a snap. As a source of fiber and protein, these dumplings are as filling as they are delicious.

6 Just Bare Lightly Breaded Chicken Strips

Per meal : 170 calories, 6 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 620 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 17 g protein

These antbiotic-free chicken strips are an easy addition to salads, sandwiches, and pastas. They are a great choice because they are free from anything artificial and they add a boost of protein to any meal that they are included in.