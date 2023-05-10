8 Healthiest Frozen Dinners at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As more and more health-conscious shoppers turn to frozen foods for quick and easy meal solutions, food manufacturers are reformulating their products to create fresher and healthier freezer staples. What's more, you don't have to shop at your local Whole Foods to find healthy frozen gems. The massive freezer section of Costco has myriad dietitian-approved options.

When choosing healthy Costco frozen dinners, it's important to look for options that provide fiber, healthy fats and lean protein, while having moderate sodium and very limited added sugars. Many of Costco's frozen foods fit these criteria, and are made with whole, nutrient-dense ingredients. And, with inflation still soaring, Costco is a great store to find budget-friendly choices. It offers competitive prices on most frozen options and its store brand, Kirkland, can even be more affordable. If you're on a budget and want to eat well, consider a trip to your local Costco to check out these best bets in the freezer section.

From plant-based options to hearty meat-based dishes, there's something for everyone on this list of the healthiest frozen meals at Costco. Whether you're short on time or just looking for an easy meal option, these healthy Costco frozen dinners are sure to satisfy both your taste buds and your nutritional needs.

1 Trident Wild Alaskan Salmon Burgers

1 burger : 170 calories, 9 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 330 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g added sugars), 20g protein

Fish and seafood are some of the most expensive proteins you can buy, so stocking up at Costco makes sense. These salmon burgers pack in high-quality protein and healthy omega-3 fats, and they will help you satisfy the recommended two servings of fatty fish per week for your heart health. They're great grilled, baked, or pan-fried and can be enjoyed on top of a salad, open-faced sandwich, or in a whole-grain bun at your next BBQ.

2 Milton's Craft Bakers Cauliflower Crust Frozen Pizza

¼ Pizza : 4.5 oz, 230 calories, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 570 mg sodium, 27 g carbs (2 g fiber, 5 g added sugars), 12g protein

Cauliflower pizza crusts can be a hit or miss, but Milton's has mastered the thin and crispy veggie crust. A thin crust is generally lower in calories and less carby than thick-crust pies, making them a better choice. Nutritionally, this pizza is a smart meal solution, as it packs in plenty of protein and even delivers 2 grams fiber per ¼ pizza serving.

3 Veggies Made Great Spinach Egg White Frittatas

2 Frittatas : 140 calories, 8 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 400 mg sodium, 10 g carbohydrates (2 g fiber, 1 g added sugar)10 g protein

Eggs aren't just for breakfast—they're a great nutrient and protein-rich choice for any of your main meals. Plus, eggs are a budget-friendly complete protein compared to meat, poultry, and seafood. These tasty, single-serve frittatas are one of my favorite healthy Costco frozen options to make a wholesome meal in minutes.

Nutritionally, they're brimming with spinach, tomato, onion, and bell peppers and the high-quality protein will keep you satisfied. They're also naturally gluten-free. They can be microwaved, or thrown into an air fryer for added texture. To make a balanced meal, partner two frittatas with a large salad, or enjoy with toasted whole-wheat bread.

4 Kirkland Signature Frozen Thin Sliced Boneless Chicken Breast

4 oz : 90 calories, 1.5 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 300 mg sodium, 0 g carbohydrates (0 g fiber, 0 g added sugar), 20 g protein

These chicken breast slices are a great option when you want a complete protein to add to main course salad, sauteed to partner with whole-wheat pasta or another whole grain, or for a quick chicken piccata. The chicken breasts are low in calories and high in protein, making them a great option for staying satisfied with fewer calories. And, they're even more convenient because you don't have to thaw before cooking.

5 Don Lee Farms Organic Chipotle Black Bean Burger

1 Patty : 250 calories, 8 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 37 g carbohydrates (5 g fiber, 1 g added sugar), 9 g protein

These organic black bean burgers are made with natural ingredients like black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, and other veggies. The benefit of this burger, compared to beef options, is that it only has 1 gram of saturated fat. The sodium is on the higher side, but if you limit the number of processed foods when enjoying this burger for a meal, your overall daily sodium can more easily remain within recommended levels. Cook in the microwave, air fryer, oven, or stovetop, then enjoy with a whole-wheat bun and your favorite condiments.

6 Amy's Cheddar Cheese Burrito with Beans and Rice

1 Burrito : 6 oz, 340 calories, 11 g fat, 2.5 g saturated fat, 620 mg sodium, 47 g carbohydrates (0 g added sugar), 6 g fiber, 12 g protein

If you're in the mood for a quick and easy meal, another option on the list of healthy Costco frozen dinners are these hearty organic burritos. They are a great meal that is high in filling fiber and protein and keeps saturated fat limited. Partner with a side salad for a satisfying dinner.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Kirkland Signature Boneless and Skinless Wild Caught Mahi-Mahi

4 oz : 100 calories, 1 g fat (0 g saturated fat), 100 mg sodium, 0 g carbohydrates (0 g fiber, 0 g added sugar), 21 g protein

When you want a wholesome weeknight dinner in minutes, these boneless and skinless Mahi-Mahi fillets are a great option. For a clean protein, there's nothing better than a white fish, like mahi-mahi. The fish is low in fat but packed with protein. Cook frozen and enjoy with roasted vegetables, with a cooked whole grain like bulgur or couscous for a balanced main meal. You can grill, bake, or sauté the fillets.

8 Impossible Burger Patties

4 oz : 230 calories, 13 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 370 mg sodium, 9 g carbohydrates, (5 g fiber, <1 g added sugar), 19 g protein

These plant-based patties are often referred to as the "meatiest" meatless burger. It's designed to mimic beef and they deliver about as much protein and fat as a regular beef burger, but a lot more fiber. The burgers are higher in saturated fat than many other plant-based burgers because of the coconut oil in the formulation. Despite that, the burgers have less saturated fat than regular ground beef. You can cook these as you would any other burger—grill, bake, or pan fry, and foodies recommend seasoning after cooking.