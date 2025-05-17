8 Hidden Costco Gems You Shouldn't Miss This Month

A trip to Costco is always an adventure. You just never know what you might stumble across as you weave through the extra-wide aisles of furniture, electronics, homegoods, and, of course, groceries.

Each warehouse carries a significantly lower number of product skus compared to standard supermarkets. But those skus are constantly changing as some are exiled with the Costco death star and others are just arriving thanks to upcoming holidays, seasonal shifts, product launches, and new collaborations. As such, there's always something new to be found in store.

Right now in May 2025, on the cusp of summer, everybody's talking about the club's new colossal 135-ounce candle, as well as the garlic parmesan butter rolls found in the bakery. But there are plenty of other fresh hidden gems sprinkled throughout the store that have received less attention yet hold just as much appeal. We're highlighting 8 of these lesser-known treasures below. Check them out and make sure to snag them if you see them in store this month–some will only be around for a limited time.

Tupperware XL Food Storage Container

We know, we know. It's hard to get excited about Tupperware–the kitchen must-have that's far from glamorous. But this is no ordinary food receptacle. The Tupperware XL Food Storage Container, now available at the warehouse, is massive and shaped perfectly to house an entire Costco rotisserie chicken–no cutting or cramming required. The plastic holder is made BPA-free and dishwasher safe. It also comes with a flexible lid and a grooved tray with handles that allows for juice drainage.

If you're one of those people who can't resist a rotisserie chicken during every Costco trip, or you have loads of other bulk buys or meal preps you need to store, this practical pick-up is a no-brainer. You can find it in-warehouse priced at around $13.49.

Oat Haus Granola Butter

Any kind of sweet, spreadable butter reminds us of Trader Joe's famed cookie butter. And this warehouse pearl from Oat Haus sounds just as delicious as the pantry icon. The cookie-dough flavored Granola Butter arrived at Costco locations (mostly confined to the Midwest) at the end of April. Made with gluten-free oats, the spread is also vegan, nut-free, and has a taste comparable to that of Toll House Cookie Dough–if this last part is true, we'll take 10.

It all sounds too good to be true. But the kicker is that the Oat Haus product is only set for a 12-week rotation at the warehouse. So grab a jar while you can and let's all cross our fingers that high demand keeps this one on the shelves for a bit longer.

Kirkland Parmesan & Cracked Black Pepper Sausages

This Kirkland staple has been around at the warehouse for about a year now. But members are still discovering its savory appeal. The Costco brand's Parmesan & Cracked Black Pepper sausages are made with chicken raised with no antibiotics and come fully cooked so they just need to be heated up to your liking. Plus, with 14 grams of protein per link, what's not to like?

In a Reddit thread discussing the product and other Costco finds, shoppers said the sausage links were "fantastic" and "a hit". Another member also mentioned their many cooking possibilities like throwing them on top of pizza, or tossing them with penne pasta and tomato sauce for a "super easy and cheap dinner". They have been spotted with a price tag of $11.99 for 18 links.

Chamberlain Coffee

Java lovers in California are in luck. Chamberlain Coffee–founded by big-time influencer Emma Chamberlan–is officially pouring its products into 20 Costco locations around the LA area. Sold in 12-packs, the ready-to-drink cans come in flavors of Vanilla Oatmilk Latte and Cinnamon Bun Oatmilk Latte. Pulled from a line of four total flavors, they are plant-based, dairy-free, and made with 100% arabica coffee which adds up to 70 mg of caffeine per can.

Instagrammers have already been seen stocking up on the canned cup of Joe. So pick up a case soon, while supplies last.

Late July Mexican Street Corn Tortilla Chips

Yes, we know it's only May, but we're talking about Late July now. One of the brand's latest flavor sensations has landed at Costco, and let us be the first to say this is one yellow bag you want in your massive Costco cart. The trendy Mexican Street Corn variety takes Late July's classic yellow corn tortilla chips to the next level with tastes of buttermilk, sour cream, and lime for a "tangy elote eating experience".

On Reddit, one Costco member compared the chips to Cool Ranch Doritos, but "the healthy remix version". Others threw out some tempting snack ideas, like pairing the savory triangles with guacamole or chili, or even using them as a base for a plate of bold nachos.

Mochi Foods Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix

Weekend brunches at home just got a little bit sweeter thanks to this Mochi Pancake & Waffle Mix, now sold at Costco. Made with premium rice flour, tapioca starch, baking powder, salt, and vanilla flavoring, the blend promises to add a pinch of bounce, sweetness, and chewiness to your morning meal. And so far, it seems to be fulfilling these promises. On Reddit, a shopper introduced the product as "so yummy" and definitely worth a try. They also made sure to mention that it's gluten-free. In the comments, another said, "It is divine 🤤 I don't think I can go back to regular pancakes after I made this mix. My kids say the same thing. I hope this is a long term sell."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Spice House Lakeshore Shallot & Herb Seasoning

A seasoning so good, you'll want to shake it over everything. The Spice House is now selling an exclusive Costco size of its Lakeshore Shallot & Herb all-purpose seasoning. Three times larger than its typical jar, the product packs in tastes inspired by Lake Michigan's luscious shoreline. Main flavors include chives, scallions, green peppercorns, and shallots, with no additives or fillers. Happy customers have already noted they've used it to dress up everyday favorites from eggs and veggies to salmon and turkey sandwiches, and that's just the tip of the savory iceberg. If you're in the Midwest area, this is one warehouse product you don't want to miss. And don't delay. It's only set to be around for a limited time.

Authentic Asia Mango on a Stick

One TikTok account referred to this frozen aisle find as a "summer delight from Costco". You heard it here first. The club's new Mango on a Stick treats are the "It" snack of the season. They start simply with slices of premium Nam Dok Mai mangos grown in Thailand (just slices, so you don't have to worry about that pesky pit). Then, they are dipped in a rich, dark chocolate coating, making for a sweet and fruity yet decadent dessert experience.

Mango on a Stick is an Authentic Asia brand product that's exclusive to Costco stores, meaning you can't find it anywhere else. They've been spotted at a price of $12.99 for an 8-count.

