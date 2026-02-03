Simple, dietitian-approved high-protein foods to help adults over 60 build strength and stay lean.

Are you over 60 and hoping to build lean muscle? Exercise is an important part of the equation. However, you also need to pay attention to your diet and ensure you are fueling your body with muscle-building foods. We asked Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for recommendations on these types of foods to help your body get strong while staying lean. “After 60, the body becomes less responsive to protein, meaning slightly higher quality protein at each meal is needed to stimulate muscle growth and prevent age-related muscle loss,” she says. Here are 4 high-protein foods that build lean muscle after 60.

Eggs

You should always have a carton of eggs in your refrigerator, as they are an easy, muscle-building food. “Eggs provide high-quality protein and are rich in leucine, an amino acid that plays a key role in stimulating muscle protein synthesis, which is really important after 60. They are easy to chew, versatile, and well-tolerated,” Collingwood explains. Another perk? They are versatile and can be eaten at every meal. “Eggs aren’t just for breakfast—think about hard-boiled eggs on salads or sandwiches, or for a snack, or an omelet for dinner,” she adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Greek Yogurt

Greek yogurt is another excellent source of protein and other nutrients that are crucial as you age. “Greek yogurt delivers a concentrated source of protein in a small volume, making it ideal when appetite is lower. It also provides calcium and probiotics that support overall health. It works well at meals or as a snack,” says Collingwood.

Salmon

If you enjoy fish, salmon is an excellent source of protein and nutrients. “Salmon provides complete protein plus omega-3 fats, which may help improve the muscle’s response to protein intake in older adults. It supports muscle health and recovery while also benefiting heart and brain health,” says Collingwood.

Whey Protein Powders or Shakes

And finally, she recommends whey protein powder or ready-to-drink protein shakes. It’s a good idea to have shakes on hand when you need to meet your protein goals in a pinch. “Whey protein is rich in leucine and is quickly absorbed, making it a convenient way to meet higher protein needs after 60. This can be added to smoothies, oatmeal, or yogurt,” says Collingwood.