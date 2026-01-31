High-protein lunch ideas that boost energy, curb hunger, and help you avoid the afternoon crash.

If your new year’s resolutions involve getting in shape or amping up your health routine in 2026, you should start with your diet. Most health experts recommend eating a filling lunch that will satiate your through dinner, and generally, it should be protein focused. We asked our go-to nutritionist, Tara Collingwood, MS, RDN, CSSD, LD/N, ACSM-CPT, a Board Certified Sports Dietitian and co-author of the Flat Belly Cookbook for Dummies, for recommendations. Here are 7 high-protein lunches that keep you full without the afternoon slump.

Grilled Chicken or Tofu Power Bowl

Collingwood recommends a Grilled Chicken or Tofu Power Bowl. “A protein-centered bowl with vegetables and a moderate portion of whole grains provides steady energy without the crash that comes from refined carbs alone. Think: chicken or tofu, roasted veggies, quinoa or farro, and a simple vinaigrette,” she says.

Salmon Salad (or Tuna) with Mixed Greens

A Salmon Salad (or Tuna) with Mixed Greens is another recommendation. “Fatty fish like salmon offer protein plus omega-3 fats, which support satiety and brain function, which is helpful for staying focused through the afternoon. Works equally well with canned salmon or tuna for convenience,” says Collingwood.

Lentil or Bean-Based Soup with a Side of Protein

Lentil or Bean-Based Soup with a Side of Protein is another easy lunch option. “Soups made with legumes deliver both protein and fiber, and adding a side of yogurt, cheese, or eggs provides enough protein to keep hunger at bay. Warm, filling, and easy to prep ahead,” she says.

Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Wrap

A Greek Yogurt Chicken Salad Wrap is great for a packed lunch. “Using Greek yogurt instead of mayonnaise boosts protein while keeping the meal lighter and more balanced. Add celery, grapes, or apples for crunch and fiber,” Colliingwood says.

Leftover Dinner

Leftover dinner is a no-brainer. “One of the best lunches is simply last night’s dinner, especially if it included a solid protein source and vegetables. No extra prep! Just heat and eat,” Collingwood states.

Cottage Cheese Bowl

Cottage Cheese Bowls are an easy lunch packed with protein. “Cottage cheese is high in protein and pairs well with vegetables, whole-grain crackers, or fruit for a balanced midday meal,” she says. You can make it savory: with tomatoes, cucumbers, olive oil, or sweet with berries, nuts, and seeds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Turkey or Hummus Veggie Sandwich on Whole Grain Bread

Her final recommendation? Turkey or Hummus Veggie Sandwich on Whole Grain Bread. “Combining protein with fiber-rich whole grains helps prevent blood sugar spikes that can lead to afternoon fatigue. Add avocado or cheese for staying power,” says Collingwood.