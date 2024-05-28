 Skip to content

Here's Exactly How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein Every Day

Eating a high-protein diet is way easier than you may think!
Avatar for ET Author
By Samantha Boesch
Published on May 28, 2024 | 12:27 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Olivia Tarantino
The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

A major New Year's resolution for me this year was to eat more protein. After learning about the benefits, such as building muscle, reducing cravings, supporting the immune system, and boosting metabolism, I knew I needed to incorporate more protein into my daily diet. After talking with a nutrition coach about my health goals, we set a goal of consuming at least 100 grams of protein a day.

This number sounded like a lot at first, and I was worried I would never be able to reach it. However, I quickly realized that reaching 100 grams of protein daily was more manageable than I had anticipated. After maintaining this intake for several months, I've noticed significant improvements in reducing cravings, losing weight, building muscle, and generally feeling better throughout the day.

How I increased my protein intake

The most effective tool in reaching my protein goal was MyFitnessPal. I downloaded the app and immediately began tracking my food intake.

In addition to providing easy high-protein recipes, the app helped me identify high-protein foods that I could stock in my kitchen to ensure I met my protein goals even on busy days when I didn't have time for complex meals.

Some of the high-protein foods I always have on hand are:

 People Swear By These Protein Brownies & After Trying Them, I'm Hooked

How much protein should you be eating every day?

Determining the right amount of protein can be challenging because there's no universal number. Your daily protein needs depend on factors like health goals (e.g., building muscle or losing weight) and activity level.

For instance, here are a few guidelines for how much protein to eat daily:

  • The minimum suggested amount is 46 grams daily for women and 56 grams for men, but these numbers are for sedentary individuals, and most experts suggest aiming for higher numbers.
  • Active individuals should aim for about 1.2-2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which translates to 82-136 grams for a 150-pound active person.

Because the recommended daily protein amounts can vary so much depending on multiple factors, it's best to consult with a nutritionist, dietitian, or doctor to determine your specific requirements.

Here's exactly how I get at least 100 grams of protein per day

Ultimately, reaching 100 grams of protein daily has been much easier than I thought it would be, especially with tools like MyFitnessPal and stocking my kitchen with high-protein groceries.

Below, I've laid out what a typical week for me looks like, including what I eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and dessert. I often repeat recipes that I enjoy or find variations of the same recipe so that I can use the groceries I have on hand and not waste the food I buy.

Read on to see some examples of how I get to 100 grams of protein every day. Then, check out 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.

Monday: 101 grams of protein

eggs and toast on a plate with a knife and fork
Oksana Mizina/Shutterstock

Breakfast: 28 grams

Lunch: 35 grams

Snack: 6 grams

  • Pistachios (1/2 cup, shelled)

Dinner: 32 grams

     25 Best High-Protein, Low-Carb Foods To Eat

    Tuesday: 101 grams of protein

    Chicken burger with sundried tomato aolia
    Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

    Breakfast: 31 grams

    Lunch: 26 grams

    Dinner: 25 grams

    • Salmon (3 ounces, baked in the oven)
    • Russet potatoes, boiled and chopped, mixed with sour cream and dill

     19 Best High Protein Smoothie Recipes

    Wednesday: 102 grams of protein

    tuna salad on an everything bagel with veggies
    The Image Party/Shutterstock

    Breakfast: 23 grams

    • McDonald's Sausage McMuffin and hashbrowns

    Lunch: 45 grams

    • Everything bagel
    • Canned tuna
    • Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (1/8 cup)
    • Chopped celery, tomato slice, onion slices, and dill

    Snack: 19 grams

    • Alpha Prime Protein Brownie (These brownies make for an amazing snack or dessert. My favorite flavor is the Glazed Chocolate Donut, but I haven't tried a flavor from them that I don't like yet.)

    Dinner: 24 grams

    Dessert: 10 grams

     19 Best High-Protein Breakfast Items on Grocery Shelves

    Thursday: 100 grams

    Asian tuna burgers with wasabi mayo
    Mitch Mandel and Thomas MacDonald

    Breakfast: 30 grams

    Lunch: 32 grams

    Snack: 14 grams

    Dinner: 24 grams

       25 Ways To Eat More Protein at Every Meal

      Friday: 102 grams

      bowl of yogurt topped with berries and almonds
      A_Lein/Shutterstock

      Breakfast: 22 grams

      • Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (3/4 cup)
      • Chia seeds (1 teaspoon)
      • Frozen mixed berries
      • Almonds (1/2 ounce)
      • To make sure the chia seeds get soft enough, I usually try to put them in a jar with the yogurt the night before, and place them in the fridge until I'm ready to eat.

      Lunch: 35 grams

      Snack: 13 grams

      Dinner: 32 grams

         The 16 Healthiest Low-Sugar Protein Bars

        Saturday: 101 grams

        sausage and cheddar sandwich on an English Muffin
        Paul Brady Photography/Shutterstock

        Breakfast: 35 grams

        Lunch: 45 grams

        Dinner: 21 grams

         I Tried 11 Protein Shakes & the Best Was Rich, Chocolaty, and Smooth

        Sunday: 105 grams

        chocolate protein waffle with fresh berries on a plate
        Kiersten Hickman/Eat This, Not That!

        Breakfast: 24 grams

        Lunch: 40 grams

        Dinner: 32 grams

        Dessert: 9 grams

        Final thoughts

        By planning ahead and keeping my kitchen stocked with high-protein foods, I've successfully made protein a key part of my diet, and I feel great as a result.

        Achieving a daily intake of 100 grams of protein initially seemed daunting, but with the right tools and some preparation, it has become an effortless and rewarding part of my routine. The benefits I've experienced, from reduced cravings and weight loss to increased muscle mass and overall improved well-being, have been well worth the effort.

        If you're considering increasing your protein intake, know that with dedication and the right approach, you can seamlessly incorporate more protein into your diet and experience its amazing benefits.

        Samantha Boesch
        Samantha was born and raised in Orlando, Florida and now works as a writer in Brooklyn, NY. Read more about Samantha
        Filed Under
        // //
        Sources referenced in this article
        1. Source:
        More in Healthy Eating
        • bowl of trail mix popcorn on a yellow background

          60 Healthy Snack Ideas That Keep You Full

        • chicken burgers on a plate and a green background

          25 High-Protein, Low-Carb Recipes

        • high protein meal prep concept with chicken chickpeas quinoa hard boiled eggs veggie sticks and blueberries in individual containers

          Here’s How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein a Day

        • woman sitting down with stomach pain

          26 Best & Worst Foods for Acid Reflux

        • bacon cheeseburger with lettuce and tomato on a designed background

          The Best Way to Cook Burgers in Your Air Fryer

        Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.