Here's Exactly How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein Every Day
A major New Year's resolution for me this year was to eat more protein. After learning about the benefits, such as building muscle, reducing cravings, supporting the immune system, and boosting metabolism, I knew I needed to incorporate more protein into my daily diet. After talking with a nutrition coach about my health goals, we set a goal of consuming at least 100 grams of protein a day.
This number sounded like a lot at first, and I was worried I would never be able to reach it. However, I quickly realized that reaching 100 grams of protein daily was more manageable than I had anticipated. After maintaining this intake for several months, I've noticed significant improvements in reducing cravings, losing weight, building muscle, and generally feeling better throughout the day.
How I increased my protein intake
The most effective tool in reaching my protein goal was MyFitnessPal. I downloaded the app and immediately began tracking my food intake.
In addition to providing easy high-protein recipes, the app helped me identify high-protein foods that I could stock in my kitchen to ensure I met my protein goals even on busy days when I didn't have time for complex meals.
Some of the high-protein foods I always have on hand are:
- Canned fish (usually tuna, but I also love canned salmon, oysters, and sardines)
- Protein shakes (my favorites are Muscle Milk Genuine Protein and Premiere Protein)
- Plain Greek yogurt
- Eggs
- Chicken
- Ground turkey
- Cottage cheese
- Protein pasta (Banza is my go-to brand)
- Alpha Prime Bites Protein Brownies (these are the most delicious protein products I have ever tried. They're perfect for a snack or dessert.)
How much protein should you be eating every day?
Determining the right amount of protein can be challenging because there's no universal number. Your daily protein needs depend on factors like health goals (e.g., building muscle or losing weight) and activity level.
For instance, here are a few guidelines for how much protein to eat daily:
- The minimum suggested amount is 46 grams daily for women and 56 grams for men, but these numbers are for sedentary individuals, and most experts suggest aiming for higher numbers.
- Active individuals should aim for about 1.2-2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which translates to 82-136 grams for a 150-pound active person.
Because the recommended daily protein amounts can vary so much depending on multiple factors, it's best to consult with a nutritionist, dietitian, or doctor to determine your specific requirements.
Here's exactly how I get at least 100 grams of protein per day
Ultimately, reaching 100 grams of protein daily has been much easier than I thought it would be, especially with tools like MyFitnessPal and stocking my kitchen with high-protein groceries.
Below, I've laid out what a typical week for me looks like, including what I eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and dessert. I often repeat recipes that I enjoy or find variations of the same recipe so that I can use the groceries I have on hand and not waste the food I buy.
Read on to see some examples of how I get to 100 grams of protein every day. Then, check out 25 Superfoods That Are Surprisingly High in Protein.
Monday: 101 grams of protein
Breakfast: 28 grams
- 2 eggs
- Slice of Simply Nature Graintastic Thin-Sliced Bread
- Fage Greek 0% Greek Yogurt (3/4 cup)
- Frozen mixed berries (blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)
Lunch: 35 grams
- HeyDay Canning Co. Tomato Alla Vodka Beans
- White rice (1/4 cup)
- 93% lean ground turkey (4 ounces)
Snack: 6 grams
- Pistachios (1/2 cup, shelled)
Dinner: 32 grams
- White rice (1/4 cup)
- Cooked chicken breast (3 ounces) with Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce
- Caesar salad (romaine lettuce and Follow Your Heart Caesar Dressing)
Tuesday: 101 grams of protein
Breakfast: 31 grams
- 2 eggs
- Chopped bell peppers
- 1 slice of Dave's Killer Organic White Bread
- Aidells Artichoke & Garlic Smoked Chicken Sausage
- La Colombe Vanilla Draft Latte
Lunch: 26 grams
- I made these Chicken Burgers with Sundried Tomato Aioli
- For the burgers, I used Arnold 100% Whole Wheat Buns
Dinner: 25 grams
- Salmon (3 ounces, baked in the oven)
- Russet potatoes, boiled and chopped, mixed with sour cream and dill
Wednesday: 102 grams of protein
Breakfast: 23 grams
- McDonald's Sausage McMuffin and hashbrowns
Lunch: 45 grams
- Everything bagel
- Canned tuna
- Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (1/8 cup)
- Chopped celery, tomato slice, onion slices, and dill
Snack: 19 grams
- Alpha Prime Protein Brownie (These brownies make for an amazing snack or dessert. My favorite flavor is the Glazed Chocolate Donut, but I haven't tried a flavor from them that I don't like yet.)
Dinner: 24 grams
- Banza Rotini Pasta
- Can of smoked oysters
- Butter and garlic
- Parmesan cheese
- Caesar salad (lettuce and Follow Your Heart Caesar Dressing)
Dessert: 10 grams
Thursday: 100 grams
Breakfast: 30 grams
Lunch: 32 grams
- I made these Asian-Inspired Tuna Burgers with Wasabi Mayo
- For buns, I used the Arnold 100% Whole Wheat Buns that I had used for the chicken burgers on Tuesday.
Snack: 14 grams
- Good Culture Cottage Cheese (1/2 cup)
- Chia seeds (1 teaspoon)
- Frozen strawberries
Dinner: 24 grams
- White rice (1/4 cup)
- Canned Black beans (1/2 cup)
- Sweet potato (chopped and air-fried)
- Morning Star Veggie Buffalo Chik'n Patty
- I just threw everything together into a bowl and put some of the Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce and a little bit of plain Greek yogurt on top.
Friday: 102 grams
Breakfast: 22 grams
- Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (3/4 cup)
- Chia seeds (1 teaspoon)
- Frozen mixed berries
- Almonds (1/2 ounce)
- To make sure the chia seeds get soft enough, I usually try to put them in a jar with the yogurt the night before, and place them in the fridge until I'm ready to eat.
Lunch: 35 grams
- Lemon Dill Ithaca Hummus (2 tablespoons)
- Chicken breast (3 ounces)
- Quinoa (1 cup, cooked)
- Chopped cucumber and tomatoes
- Fage 0% Greek Yogurt mixed with lemon juice and dill
Snack: 13 grams
- Quest Frosted Protein Cookies-Birthday Cake
- Almonds (1/2 ounce)
Dinner: 32 grams
- Banza Bucatini Chickpea Pasta
- Salmon (3 ounces)
- Sauteed vegetables (mushrooms, eggplant, and zucchini)
Saturday: 101 grams
Breakfast: 35 grams
- Ground turkey (3 ounces, made into a patty)
- Slice of cheddar cheese
- Thomas English Muffin
- Laughing Cow Jalapeño Spreadable Cheese
- 1 egg and 2 tablespoons of egg whites
Lunch: 45 grams
- Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, made with black beans, white rice, mild salsa, fajita veggies, and guacamole.
Dinner: 21 grams
- Banza Chickpea Rotini Pasta
- Kale, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts
- Sauteed tofu (3 ounces)
- Parmesan cheese on top
Sunday: 105 grams
Breakfast: 24 grams
- I made these Chocolate Protein Waffles using Orgain Organic Chocolate Protein Powder
Lunch: 40 grams
- 2 slices of Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds
- Canned tuna
- Sir Kensington's Avocado Mayonnaise
- Chopped onions and celery
Dinner: 32 grams
- I made this Chicken Gyro from Lauren Fit Foodie, which was super easy and called for ingredients I already had, like chicken and Greek yogurt.
- For the pitas, I used Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita Bread.
Dessert: 9 grams
Final thoughts
By planning ahead and keeping my kitchen stocked with high-protein foods, I've successfully made protein a key part of my diet, and I feel great as a result.
Achieving a daily intake of 100 grams of protein initially seemed daunting, but with the right tools and some preparation, it has become an effortless and rewarding part of my routine. The benefits I've experienced, from reduced cravings and weight loss to increased muscle mass and overall improved well-being, have been well worth the effort.
If you're considering increasing your protein intake, know that with dedication and the right approach, you can seamlessly incorporate more protein into your diet and experience its amazing benefits.