Here's Exactly How I Eat Over 100 Grams of Protein Every Day

A major New Year's resolution for me this year was to eat more protein. After learning about the benefits, such as building muscle, reducing cravings, supporting the immune system, and boosting metabolism, I knew I needed to incorporate more protein into my daily diet. After talking with a nutrition coach about my health goals, we set a goal of consuming at least 100 grams of protein a day.

This number sounded like a lot at first, and I was worried I would never be able to reach it. However, I quickly realized that reaching 100 grams of protein daily was more manageable than I had anticipated. After maintaining this intake for several months, I've noticed significant improvements in reducing cravings, losing weight, building muscle, and generally feeling better throughout the day.

How I increased my protein intake

The most effective tool in reaching my protein goal was MyFitnessPal. I downloaded the app and immediately began tracking my food intake.

In addition to providing easy high-protein recipes, the app helped me identify high-protein foods that I could stock in my kitchen to ensure I met my protein goals even on busy days when I didn't have time for complex meals.

Some of the high-protein foods I always have on hand are:

How much protein should you be eating every day?

Determining the right amount of protein can be challenging because there's no universal number. Your daily protein needs depend on factors like health goals (e.g., building muscle or losing weight) and activity level.

For instance, here are a few guidelines for how much protein to eat daily:

The minimum suggested amount is 46 grams daily for women and 56 grams for men, but these numbers are for sedentary individuals, and most experts suggest aiming for higher numbers.

Active individuals should aim for about 1.2-2 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight, which translates to 82-136 grams for a 150-pound active person.

Because the recommended daily protein amounts can vary so much depending on multiple factors, it's best to consult with a nutritionist, dietitian, or doctor to determine your specific requirements.

Here's exactly how I get at least 100 grams of protein per day

Ultimately, reaching 100 grams of protein daily has been much easier than I thought it would be, especially with tools like MyFitnessPal and stocking my kitchen with high-protein groceries.

Below, I've laid out what a typical week for me looks like, including what I eat for breakfast, lunch, dinner, snacks, and dessert. I often repeat recipes that I enjoy or find variations of the same recipe so that I can use the groceries I have on hand and not waste the food I buy.

Monday: 101 grams of protein

Breakfast: 28 grams

Lunch: 35 grams

HeyDay Canning Co. Tomato Alla Vodka Beans

White rice (1/4 cup)

93% lean ground turkey (4 ounces)

Snack: 6 grams

Pistachios (1/2 cup, shelled)

Dinner: 32 grams

White rice (1/4 cup)

Cooked chicken breast (3 ounces) with Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce

Caesar salad (romaine lettuce and Follow Your Heart Caesar Dressing)

Tuesday: 101 grams of protein

Breakfast: 31 grams

Lunch: 26 grams

Dinner: 25 grams

Salmon (3 ounces, baked in the oven)

Russet potatoes, boiled and chopped, mixed with sour cream and dill

Wednesday: 102 grams of protein

Breakfast: 23 grams

McDonald's Sausage McMuffin and hashbrowns

Lunch: 45 grams

Everything bagel

Canned tuna

Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (1/8 cup)

Chopped celery, tomato slice, onion slices, and dill

Snack: 19 grams

Alpha Prime Protein Brownie (These brownies make for an amazing snack or dessert. My favorite flavor is the Glazed Chocolate Donut, but I haven't tried a flavor from them that I don't like yet.)

Dinner: 24 grams

Banza Rotini Pasta

Can of smoked oysters

Butter and garlic

Parmesan cheese

Caesar salad (lettuce and Follow Your Heart Caesar Dressing)

Dessert: 10 grams

Thursday: 100 grams

Breakfast: 30 grams

Lunch: 32 grams

I made these Asian-Inspired Tuna Burgers with Wasabi Mayo

For buns, I used the Arnold 100% Whole Wheat Buns that I had used for the chicken burgers on Tuesday.

Snack: 14 grams

Good Culture Cottage Cheese (1/2 cup)

Chia seeds (1 teaspoon)

Frozen strawberries

Dinner: 24 grams

White rice (1/4 cup)

Canned Black beans (1/2 cup)

Sweet potato (chopped and air-fried)

Morning Star Veggie Buffalo Chik'n Patty

I just threw everything together into a bowl and put some of the Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce and a little bit of plain Greek yogurt on top.

Friday: 102 grams

Breakfast: 22 grams

Fage 0% Greek Yogurt (3/4 cup)

Chia seeds (1 teaspoon)

Frozen mixed berries

Almonds (1/2 ounce)

To make sure the chia seeds get soft enough, I usually try to put them in a jar with the yogurt the night before, and place them in the fridge until I'm ready to eat.

Lunch: 35 grams

Lemon Dill Ithaca Hummus (2 tablespoons)

Chicken breast (3 ounces)

Quinoa (1 cup, cooked)

Chopped cucumber and tomatoes

Fage 0% Greek Yogurt mixed with lemon juice and dill

Snack: 13 grams

Dinner: 32 grams

Banza Bucatini Chickpea Pasta

Salmon (3 ounces)

Sauteed vegetables (mushrooms, eggplant, and zucchini)

Saturday: 101 grams

Breakfast: 35 grams6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Ground turkey (3 ounces, made into a patty)

Slice of cheddar cheese

Thomas English Muffin

Laughing Cow Jalapeño Spreadable Cheese

1 egg and 2 tablespoons of egg whites

Lunch: 45 grams

Chipotle Chicken Burrito Bowl, made with black beans, white rice, mild salsa, fajita veggies, and guacamole.

Dinner: 21 grams

Banza Chickpea Rotini Pasta

Kale, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts

Sauteed tofu (3 ounces)

Parmesan cheese on top

Sunday: 105 grams

Breakfast: 24 grams

Lunch: 40 grams

2 slices of Dave's Killer Bread 21 Whole Grains and Seeds

Canned tuna

Sir Kensington's Avocado Mayonnaise

Chopped onions and celery

Dinner: 32 grams

I made this Chicken Gyro from Lauren Fit Foodie, which was super easy and called for ingredients I already had, like chicken and Greek yogurt.

For the pitas, I used Joseph's Heart Friendly Pita Bread.

Dessert: 9 grams

Final thoughts

By planning ahead and keeping my kitchen stocked with high-protein foods, I've successfully made protein a key part of my diet, and I feel great as a result.

Achieving a daily intake of 100 grams of protein initially seemed daunting, but with the right tools and some preparation, it has become an effortless and rewarding part of my routine. The benefits I've experienced, from reduced cravings and weight loss to increased muscle mass and overall improved well-being, have been well worth the effort.

If you're considering increasing your protein intake, know that with dedication and the right approach, you can seamlessly incorporate more protein into your diet and experience its amazing benefits.