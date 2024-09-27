A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Salad Recipe for Weight Loss

Imagine digging your fork into a huge, hearty, high-protein salad brimming with baked salmon, crispy roasted potatoes, a rainbow of veggies, and drizzled with a rich, creamy dressing. If you're trying to lose weight, you might think—a salad with potatoes and creamy dressing? That can't be healthy, right? Think again!

We've tossed up a high-protein salad that's not only delicious but also filled with good-for-you ingredients that can support your weight goals. Plus, it's loaded with protein and fiber, so you won't be left searching for a snack an hour later.

High Protein Salmon & Potato Salad with Creamy Lemony Dressing

Makes 2 servings

Nutrition (Per serving) :

Calories : 576

Fat : 19 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 604 mg

Carbs : 70 g (Fiber: 19 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 42 g

Ingredients

8 oz wild sockeye salmon filet

1 ½ cup baby potatoes, diced

1 tsp olive oil

½ tsp italian seasoning

½ tsp tajin seasoning

¼ tsp kosher salt

5 oz mixed greens

1 cup bell peppers, sliced

2 persian cucumbers, sliced

1 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

½ medium red onion, thinly sliced

½ medium avocado, diced

15.5 oz low-sodium cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

Dressing

¼ cup hummus

¼ cup low fat plain Greek yogurt

1 lemon, juiced

How to Make It

Preheat oven 400 degrees F and line a baking sheet with foil. Place salmon filet on one side of baking sheet and potatoes on another. Drizzle potatoes with olive oil, Italian seasoning and salt. Add tajin to salmon. Bake for 15-18 minutes or until potatoes are soft when pierced with fork and salmon is cooked through, and reaches an internal temperature of 145 degrees F. In a large mixing bowl, add mixed greens, bell peppers, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes and red onion. Toss together. In a small bowl, whisk together yogurt, hummus and lemon juice. Divide salad-veggie mixture amongst two large plates or bowls. Evenly divide cooked salmon, potatoes, and beans amongst two plates. Drizzle with dressing or serve dressing on the side.

Why This High-Protein Salad Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

This high-protein salad packs 42 grams of protein, thanks to the salmon, beans, potatoes, and even the dressing. It also includes three servings of vegetables, which are naturally low in calories and high in both nutrients and fiber—key elements to support weight loss efforts.

Salmon Is a Secret Weight Loss Weapon

Salmon boasts several weight-loss friendly features: it's low in calories, high in protein, and rich in omega-3 fats, essential vitamins, and minerals. We used wild sockeye salmon, which is low in fat and calories (just 111 calories per 3 ounces!). Plus, it's an excellent source of vitamin D, which is crucial for weight management; research suggests a deficiency in vitamin D is linked to increased body fat.

Salmon is also rich in omega-3s, which are anti-inflammatory and may reduce body weight and fat massThe high protein content in salmon also helps keep you full longer, preserves lean muscle, and supports fat loss, even on a calorie restricted diet.

Potatoes Offer Satiating Benefits

Potatoes often get a bad rap when it comes to weight loss, but research shows they can be part of a healthy diet and even offer weight loss benefits. One study found that people who ate potatoes felt less hungry and more satisfied than those who ate rice or pasta. This is because potatoes are nutrient-dense; one cup roasted baby potatoes contains 100 calories and 2 grams of protein, and is 80% water—all factors that promote fullness. So don't skip out on carbs while trying to lose weight!

Beans Support a Healthy Weight

Beans are another incredible addition to this high-protein salad. Low in calories, rich in dietary fiber, and full of protein, beans are budget-friendly and help support a healthy weight. Research have found that people who eat beans regularly tend to maintain a healthier weight and gain less body fat compared to those who skip them. Additionally, a high-fiber, bean-rich diet can be just as effective for weight loss as a low-carb diet. So, don't underestimate the power of beans and make them a staple in your meals!

A Secretly Creamy Dressing That's Good For You

You may have heard that creamy dressings are a no-go for weight loss because they tend to be high in unhealthy fats. However, we've crafted a dressing that's both rich and creamy using just three healthy ingredients: hummus, Greek yogurt, and lemon juice. When mixed together, these ingredients create a delicious, protein-rich dressing packed with healthy unsaturated fats and served in a generous portion size (a quarter cup). Perfect for anyone who loves to smother their salads in dressing.

Enjoy this hearty salad for lunch or dinner. It's a meal that's high in protein, loaded with fiber, and packed with star-studded ingredients that support your weight-loss goals.

