A Dietitian's #1 High-Protein Smoothie Recipe for Weight Loss

Craving a smoothie that won't derail your weight loss goals? We've crafted a thick, creamy, and berry-delicious smoothie recipe that is high in protein. This recipe incorporates just a handful of ingredients that you probably already have stocked in your kitchen: milk, yogurt, berries, and chia seeds. Plus, each serving packs a whopping 38 grams of protein!

Protein is essential in any healthy diet and offers countless benefits for weight loss. It curbs appetite, quells cravings, and promotes satiety, keeping you full for longer. The two protein all-stars in this recipe are Greek yogurt and dairy milk.

This recipe also includes a trio of berries—blueberries, raspberries and blackberries—which are one of the highest-fiber fruits. The berries can help you meet your daily fiber goals, which play a role in weight loss; plus, they taste naturally sweet, which can squash cravings for when you are on the hunt for something sweet.

When all ingredients are all whirled together, you won't believe this smoothie is both good for you and supports weight loss.

High-Protein Triple Berry Smoothie

Makes 1 serving

Nutrition (Per serving):

Calories: 417

Fat: 9 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium: 217 mg

Carbs: 49 g (Fiber: 14 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein: 38 g

Ingredients

12 oz fat-free dairy milk (or lactose-free dairy milk)

1 ½ cups nonfat Greek yogurt

1 cup fresh or frozen mixed berries (⅓ cup of each blueberries, raspberries, blackberries)

2 tbsp chia seeds

Ice cubes, if desired

How to Make It

Add all ingredients to a blender and mix on high until completely smooth, about 1-2 minutes.

Why This High-Protein Smoothie Is Beneficial for Weight Loss

Protein and weight loss go hand in hand, and this smoothie is stacked with plenty of it, totaling 38 grams of protein per serving. Protein assists with weight loss by suppressing appetite, balancing sugar, and inducing thermogenesis. This means your body burns calories just trying to break down protein! Pretty cool, right?

Dairy Protein Supports Fat Loss & Muscle Building

In this recipe, we included two high-quality sources of protein, which are also dairy sources, which together work their weight-loss magic. Studies have shown dairy products support weight loss by promoting greater weight and fat loss while preserving muscle mass while following a calorie-restricted diet. Plus, dairy milk is a complete protein and contains more protein per cup than plant-based milk.

High-Volume Ingredients Keep You Satisfied

Smoothies, including this one, are also high-volume foods, meaning they are rich in water. Research has found that consuming low-calorie, high-water foods like fruits, veggies, salads, soups, and smoothies can reduce body weight and suppress hunger. And you don't have to crunch calories using the volumetrics approach. You can focus on just beefing up your intake of water-rich foods (aka fruits and veggies), which can end up doing wonders for your waistline.

Fiber-Filled Ingredients Control Appetite

Another key contributor to weight loss is fiber, and this smoothie is loaded with it. In fact, it packs 14 grams, which gets you over halfway towards meeting your fiber goals for the day. Both berries and chia seeds, found in this recipe, are excellent sources of dietary fiber. Fiber moves slowly through your digestive tract, promoting feelings of fullness, and can reduce one's appetite. Chia seeds also add 8 grams of fiber per 2 tablespoons and are virtually tasteless, so picky eaters won't even notice them.

Whether you're sipping this high-protein triple berry smoothie for a midday snack, post-workout recovery drink, or an on-the-go meal, it's a delicious way to get plenty of protein, fiber, and hydration!