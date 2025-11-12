If You Can Hold This Core Position for 2 Minutes, Your Abs Are Stronger Than Most After 40

Proper core training can help alleviate back pain, improve balance and stability, and enhance posture—all of which become increasingly important with age. How so? A strong, healthy core helps prevent injuries and makes everyday movement more seamless. To help you get the most out of your workout regimen, we spoke with an expert who outlines the number one core exercise that proves you’ve achieved top-notch ab strength—if you can hold it for two minutes.

“By strengthening the muscles that support the spine, core workouts provide a stable base for movement, improve mobility, and support overall functional fitness for a higher quality of life,” explains Eric North, aka The Happiness Warrior—a wellness speaker, coach, and advocate redefining what it means to age with purpose, strength, and emotional vitality. “Most importantly, a strong core can help us maintain independence from long-term care for our entire lifespan.”

Hold This Core Move 2 Minutes After 40 for Strong Abs

If you’re looking for a solid test of ab strength, acing a classic plank is the name of the game.

“A two-minute plank is beneficial after forty because it strengthens the core to improve posture and balance, protects against back pain and injury by building core strength,” North tells us. “Planks can even boost metabolism and flexibility. As people age, maintaining a strong, stable core becomes more important for everyday activities and injury prevention, which planks help achieve efficiently without the strain on the spine that traditional crunches can cause. Floor exercises promote longevity and physical independence.”

The plank is considered an excellent bodyweight move for adults because it builds strength throughout the entire core, including the deep stabilizing muscles that aid the spine. In addition, planks enhance posture and shoulder stability.

“Other highly recommended exercises include the bird-dog, which improves balance and coordination, and the glute bridge, which strengthens the lower back, glutes, and core,” North notes.

What Happens to Your Deep Ab Muscles When You Hold a Plank

Activating the deep ab muscles—transverse abdominis—for an extended period of time, such as during a plank, is incredibly beneficial for the core. It offers pelvic and spinal stability and supports healthy organs.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

“This sustained contraction creates a natural brace that reduces the risk of back pain and makes daily activities easier by improving the core’s ability to stabilize the trunk during everyday movement,” North explains.

To safely increase your plank hold time, North stresses the importance of prioritizing proper form.

“Start with shorter holds and multiple sets and gradually increase the duration over time,” North says. “For example, hold a plank for as long as you can with good form, rest, and repeat for three to five sets. Slowly add seconds or minutes to your hold time over several weeks and maintain good form always.”