If You Can Do These 4 Workouts, Your Core Strength Is Rock Solid

Having a solid, strong core is essential. After all, your core is the center of your body and enables you to move freely. Proper maintenance will help avoid injuries, keep you stable and balanced, and enable you to perform everyday tasks without straining your back. But how can you determine whether your core is in tip-top shape? We chatted with Dr. Femi Betiku, DPT, CSCS, NCPT, and instructor for Club Pilates, and learned the five best workouts to test your core strength. If you can do them, your abs are rock solid!

Lie flat on your back with your feet on the floor and knees bent. Bring your legs to a tabletop position and float your arms above the floor. Pull your belly button in toward your spine, and lift your head, shoulders, and neck. Pulse your arms up and down and extend your legs to a 45-degree angle. If you're a beginner, perform 50 pulses, taking deep inhales and exhales for every 10 pulses. If you're advanced level, complete 100 pulses, taking deep inhales and exhales for every 10 pulses.

Place your forearms and knees on the floor, keeping your feet and knees together. Straighten your knees so your body forms a straight line. Keep your core tight. Beginners should aim for 3 sets of 20-second holds, while advanced level should complete 3 sets of 45-second holds.

Lie on your side, using your forearm to prop yourself up. Stack your knees and feet on top of each other. Lift your bottom hip off the floor. Beginners should perform 3 sets of 10-second holds, and advanced level should aim for 3 sets of 20-second holds.

Sit on the floor with your arms at your sides, hands on the ground, and legs extended. Lift your hips with your toes pointing back toward your head. Beginners should aim for 3 sets of 10-second holds, and advanced level should complete 3 sets of 20-second holds.