5 Home Arm Exercises That Tighten Sagging Arms in 30 Days After 55

Sculpt your arm muscles at home with these moves.

As you age, it’s common to lose muscle mass, collagen, and skin elasticity—all of which can contribute to under-arm flab. The good news? The right strengthening workouts can sculpt lean muscle underneath, helping to support a firmer appearance when combined with other healthy lifestyle habits.

“Strength training can rebuild the muscle underneath and improve the arm’s shape, but it cannot completely tighten loose skin or selectively remove arm fat. That part is important to be honest about. The best approach is building muscle, maintaining a healthy overall body-fat level, eating enough protein, and giving the process time,” explains Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021.

In addition, toning your arms isn’t just about aesthetics. Strong arms make daily tasks like picking up grocery bags, carrying your grandchildren, and even swinging a golf club or pickleball paddle easier.

We spoke with Siwicki to learn exactly how to get started. Below are five home arm exercises that can help address sagging arms after 55.

Incline Pushups

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Use a stable surface like a counter. Place your hands just outside your chest on the surface. Walk your legs back so you’re at a straight incline from your head to your heels. Keep your legs together and rise onto the balls of your feet. Engage your core and keep your gaze forward. Bend your elbows to lower your body until your chest lines up with your elbows. Return to straight arms. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Hammer Curls

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or water bottle in each hand at your side with a neutral grip. Make sure your elbows stay locked to your ribs as you curl the weights up. Stop once your forearms are vertical or just past. Slowly lower. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

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Shoulder Presses

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Hold a dumbbell or water bottle in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing forward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights back to shoulder height. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Lateral Raises

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell or water bottle in each hand at your sides. Activate your core, maintain a tall chest, and keep your shoulders relaxed. Lift your arms out to the sides to shoulder height, keeping a slight bend in the elbows. Hold for a few seconds before lowering. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Tricep Kickbacks