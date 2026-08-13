5 Standing Exercises That Shrink Tummy Roll Faster Than Pilates After 60

It’s time to take control of your midsection with these moves.

Developing a tummy roll is a common complaint of many individuals after 60. There are so many natural causes, including hormonal imbalances, natural muscle loss, and a slower metabolism. That means one thing: It’s time to take control.

“A tummy roll can become more noticeable after 60 because several things are happening at once. People gradually lose muscle, which means they burn less energy and often move less throughout the day. Hormonal changes can also shift where the body prefers to store fat, with more of it settling around the abdomen,” explains Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021.

Your posture matters more than you may think, too.

“When the glutes, back, and deep core weaken, the pelvis can tilt forward, and the ribs can flare out. That pushes the stomach forward and makes the midsection look larger even without a major change in body fat. Rebuilding muscle and improving posture will not stop aging, but it can change how the body looks, moves, and feels,” Siwicki says.

This excess fat is not only frustrating, but it’s also unhealthy. Visceral fat—the fat found deep in your belly—wraps around your organs and can cause high blood pressure while placing additional stress on your heart and lungs.

To get you started on the right track, Siwicki shares five standing exercises that can help shrink tummy roll fat faster than Pilates after 60.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Suitcase March

Begin standing tall with your feet hip-distance apart. Hold a dumbbell or kettlebell in one hand at your side, as if you’re carrying a suitcase. Brace your core. Slowly lift one knee up to hip height, then lower. Continue to march. Repeat on the other side. Do this for 20 to 30 seconds.

Standing Cross-Body Knee Drives

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart and hands behind your head. Activate your core as you drive your left knee toward your right elbow. Return to the start. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Dumbbell Woodchops

Hold a dumbbell with both hands and stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Lift the dumbbell toward your right side, keeping your arms straight. Twist your torso, and carefully rotate your legs to bring the dumbbell down to your left. Bend at the knees while dropping your hips to bring the dumbbell toward the ground. Repeat by lifting the dumbbell back to the right and overhead. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Standing Wall Bird-Dog

Stand tall, arm’s length away from a wall. Place your hands flat against the surface at shoulder level. Activate your core and plant your feet hip-width apart. Gradually extend your right arm overhead while lifting your left leg behind you. Return to the start position. Then, extend your left arm overhead and right leg straight behind you. Continue to alternate. Perform 8 to 10 reps on each side.

Single-Arm Overhead Carry