Iconic Restaurant Closes Over 30 Restaurants Suddenly After ‘Difficult Decision’

Hooters is one of the most iconic restaurants in the world. Founded in 1983 in Clearwater Beach, Florida, the concept, inspired by a Steve Martin joke on Saturday Night Live, featured scantily clad waitresses serving delicious chicken wings in a sports bar setting, became a cultural phenomenon and quickly spread across the country before going global. Over the last few years, the chain has struggled like many others and has quietly closed restaurants. However, on June 4, Hooters released a statement announcing that it would be closing 30 locations nationwide.

Hooters Is Shifting to a “Pure Franchise Business Model”

In the statement, Hooters called the closures a “difficult decision” and revealed that closed stores were company-owned. “Hooters will be well-positioned to continue our iconic legacy under a pure franchise business model,” the company said. “We are committed to supporting our impacted team members throughout this process and are incredibly grateful to our valued customers for their loyalty and dedication to the Hooters brand.”

The Brand Maintains It Is “Here to Stay”

In March, the company filed for bankruptcy, which was addressed on its website. “Hooters is here to stay, and with a stronger financial foundation and streamlined operations on the other side of this process, we will be well-positioned to continue delivering the guest-obsessed hospitality experience and delicious food our valued customers and communities have come to expect well into the future,” the company said.

In April There Were Only 300 Left

On the website, it states that Hooters of America, LLC, “is the proud franchisor and operator of more than 420 Hooters restaurants in 42 states and 29 countries.” However, USA TODAY reported in April that there were only 300, including 151 owned and operated by the company and 154 operated by franchisees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here Are the Restaurants Reportedly Closing

The publication called Hooters restaurants nationwide, confirming the following were closed via a prerecorded message.

Sanford, Florida

Orlando, Florida – Kirkman Road

Kissimmee, Florida – Osceola Parkway

Melbourne, Florida

Atlanta, Georgia – Downtown

Douglasville, Georgia

Gwinnett, Georgia

Valdosta, Georgia

Greenwood, Indiana

Rockford, Illinois

Newport, Kentucky

Flint, Michigan

Taylor, Michigan

St. Louis, Missouri – Downtown

Charlotte, North Carolina – South Boulevard

Columbia, South Carolina

Rock Hill, South Carolina

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee – Downtown

Nashville, Tennessee – Harding Place

Grapevine, Texas

Houston, Texas – 120 FM 1960 W

San Marcos, Texas

Additionally, there is evidence that the following are closed:

Tallahassee, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida

Lafayette, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana

Detroit, Michigan

Madison, Wisconsin

Fort Smith, Arkansas

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Bahama Breeze Filed for Bankruptcy in May 2025

In May, Darden Restaurants announced that 15 of 43 Bahama Breeze restaurants had closed. The shuttered restaurants were spread across eight states, with the bulk concentrated in Florida, New Jersey, Tennessee, Nevada, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, and New York.

On the Border Filed for Bankruptcy in March 2025

Mexican chain On the Border filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year, after closing over 12 restaurants across the country in a week. According to data, it currently operates half as many restaurants as it did at the end of 2023.

Buca Di Beppo Filed for Bankruptcy in August 2024

Buca di Beppo filed for bankruptcy in August 2024, a week after closing 13 underperforming locations. In a press release, the company said this move is “aimed at optimizing operations and enhancing the dining experience.”