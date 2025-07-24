11 Hottest Costco Items Everyone Is Grabbing This Week

Costco’s inventory is constantly changing, much to the delight of shoppers who get very excited with the discovery of new items and unexpected treats both in stores and online. If you’re planning a Costco trip soon and need some inspiration on fun and exciting new products to try, there’s plenty to explore, from viral snacks to delicious new coffees. Costco members love sharing their new tips and buzz-worthy new finds on social media, and hunting down hard-to-get products with the help of other shoppers. So what’s worth looking at right now? Here are 11 Costco items fans are raving about this week.

Tropical Fields Organic Crispy Coconut Rolls

Costco shoppers are raving about the Tropical Fields Organic Crispy Coconut Rolls. “Oh my gosh, these are absolutely delicious! The crunch, the flavor…easiest 10/10 I’ve given to a snack bag,” one shopper said. “I never should have bought these. The bag disappeared so fast,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Dried Montmorency Cherries

The Dried Montmorency Cherries are back in certain warehouses and fans are hyped. “My favorite snack I found last year, been MIA for many months. Bought 4 bags today!” one excited member said. “I use them in a dried fruit mix that I take with me when traveling. They have a very nice flavor. I mix them with dried apricots and cranberries (all from Costco), sometimes walnuts too,” another commented.

Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil

One Costco shopper noticed the Season Sardine Fillets In 100% Olive Oil were on clearance for $3 a pack and bought a literal cartload. “For anyone who hasn’t tried these. These are an extremely healthy source of protein and they are olive oil kept,” one Redditor commented. “I’ve never had sardines before and was extremely worried I wouldn’t like them, and was shocked to find they are basically tasting like a superior tuna. Not sure how else to describe it, taste and texture were amazing. Put it on some toasted sourdough with avocado. Super healthy snack.”

Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee

The new Ruta Maya Organic Medium Roast Whole Bean Coffee ($49.99) is already a big hit with Costco customers who say it’s better than Kirkland. “It’s the best you’ll find at this price point, and it’s typically roasted the same month you buy it—so the beans are much fresher than those that often sit on shelves for months. I use it for espresso, pour over and making a pot of coffee. Pretty tasty,” one Redditor commented.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Old Fashioned

The Kirkland Signature Ready to Drink Old Fashioned ($18.79) is a new item fans are buzzing about. “These are $18ish and I can honestly say I’ve finished a bottle in a weekend. Then also it’s entirely possible I’ve finished one in a night. They’re delicious with a couple three cubes of ice,” one Redditor recommended.

Hannah Organic Falafel

Some Costco shoppers have noticed Hannah Organic Falafel back in stores. “I audibly gasped when I saw Hannah’s falafel back on the shelves and proceeded to throw two containers into my cart (there’s no shame over here hunny)! Hands down this is my favorite Costco item,” one excited member said. “I’ve been waiting for this to come back for years… now I just need them to bring back the tabbouleh and hummus road shows,” another responded.

Heggies Frozen Pizza

Costco shoppers are excited about spotting Heggies Frozen Pizza on the shelves. “Heggies Frozen Pizza back in Chicagoland! Heggies has been gone for far too long but it’s back. $12.99 Item # 1279130,” one Redditor helpfully shared. “Heggies is easily some of the best/highest quality frozen pizza you can buy. $8 for a frozen pizza feels steep but it’s worth it compared to other options,” another commented.

Kirkland Organic Chocolate Milk

The Kirkland Organic Reduced Fat Chocolate Milk is back, and shoppers are stocking up. “Chocolate milk! Chocolate milk! I think it’s been at least a year since I’ve seen these in stock. Hopefully the kids still like them because they’ve got 2 cases to drink through,” one hyped Redditor said. “I’m so happy to see these back in stores! My daughter loves them,” another said.

Beef Ribeye Whole Boneless Wagyu

One shopper noticed the Beef Ribeye Whole Boneless Wagyu is on a special deal. “My closest Costco dropped the Japanese wagyu to 39.99/lb. Chicago suburbs,” the Redditor shared. “Now if only my Costco can get another shipment and drop the price down to $40/lb. We got our first shipment ever like two months ago. If they dropped the price to $40/lb, I’d spend a grand easy,” another commented.

Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets

The Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Filled Pretzel Nuggets ($11.99) are flying off shelves.

“We always try to have these on hand at our house. 3 of our 4 kids and my husband just love them! We highly recommend,” one member said.

Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves

The Kirkland Signature Walnut Halves ($16.49) are a fan-favorite pantry staple. “These walnuts taste fresh and are great value for a family,” one Costco member said. “I use them in baking, topping morning oats and chia pudding. I grind them into flour for baking. They add amazing flavor to baked goods like pancakes and improve texture to a cake level.”